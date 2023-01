Jan. 6—A Scranton man shot at a woman several times early Thursday morning after hours of argument, city police said Friday. Arsenio R. Willey, 33, 1103 1/2 Snyder Ave., faces two counts of felony aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. No injuries were reported in the shooting near Willey's home.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO