Miami Beach, FL

floridapolitics.com

Group of Miami-Dade Democrats allege Chair bungled elections, mismanaged funds

Democrats suffered heavy losses in Miami-Dade this past election. Ten members of the county party blame its leader. In the aftermath of a 2022 midterm walloping that saw Republicans gain major ground in Miami-Dade County for the first time in decades, a group of Democrats are calling for an audit of the organization’s finances and the resignation of the local party Chair, Robert Dempster, accusing him of mismanagement and potentially criminal campaign finance practices.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Moskowitz Starts Pillow Fight with 'My Pillow' Founder Lindell

As the probable head-to-head Republican presidential match-up between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis is just about six months away, the former President’s surrogates like "My Pillow" guy Mike Lindell, are out casting doubt on the 2022 midterm election in Florida. “My Pillow” founder Mike Lindell is...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate

Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

2023 is the Year of Accountability For Coral Gables

Happy New Year to everyone in Coral Gables. We wish you and your families a year of health and prosperity. As we look ahead to 2023, we encourage you to work toward achieving your goals and keeping everyone accountable to their promises. In this spirit, I’ve got a New Year’s...
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo faces ethics, public trust allegations

MIAMI - North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo faces allegations he no longer lives in the city he represents and has since 2018.  CBS4 obtained a copy of a complaint regarding this filed on December 17th last year by a resident to Miami-Dade's Commission on Ethics and Public Trust.  Allegations that lead us to two questions, where's his primary residence, and did he commit voter fraud in this past election?"I encourage all of you to keep your faith and know your mayor is your mayor," said DeFillipo at the city's last commission meeting held on December 20th. Mayor DeFillipo maintains...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Beach Beacon

Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market

From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida towing company owner sentenced for tax evasion

FLORIDA – The owner of a South Florida wrecker service has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Craig Goldstein, 60, of Boca Raton, the former owner of a Lauderdale Lakes towing company, was...
BOCA RATON, FL
islandernews.com

Applications for 2023 Property Tax Saving Exemption Benefits Now Available

The Miami-Dade County Office of the Property Appraiser is actively accepting 2023 property exemption benefits applications until March 1, 2023. Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia has sent out applications to Miami-Dade County residential property owners via mail. In the documents mailed, Homestead Exemption applications were included for new homeowners, who are encouraged to apply for their Homestead Exemption. Being granted this may allow them to receive large sums of property tax savings. Also included in the package were automatic renewal receipts, especially sent out for property owners who already receive property tax benefits.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

He worked at the Hard Rock. He helped people in recovery. Now his family wants justice in his death.

Barbara Lombardi described her brother N.John Lombardi as someone who was passionate about helping others. After a successful career in managing restaurants and in overseeing operations at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, N.John became a licensed counselor, devoting his time in recent years to working with private patients and clients at substance-abuse treatment centers throughout Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Hialeah man arrested for attempted theft

A 34-year-old Hialeah, Florida man was arrested Friday after he attempted to leave an Upper Keys pharmacy without paying for more than $800 worth of items. William Marrero was charged with larceny and resisting arrest. The Sheriff’s Office was called to the CVS pharmacy in Key Largo at approximately 7:56...
HIALEAH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Philanthropy lifts the FIU Disability Resource Center and students it serves

Many students face daunting challenges when they enter college: academic difficulties, financial problems, and major and career choices, just to name a few. Some students face additional challenges that require customized learning services and individualized attention. The Disability Resource Center (DRC) at FIU helps ensure that students with special needs have access to needed guidance and services to help them succeed.
MIAMI, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multiple people wounded in shooting near Florida restaurant

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hit by gunfire Thursday night, but the Miami Herald cited a law enforcement source saying as many as 10 people were wounded in the shooting outside a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

