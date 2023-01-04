Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
floridapolitics.com
Group of Miami-Dade Democrats allege Chair bungled elections, mismanaged funds
Democrats suffered heavy losses in Miami-Dade this past election. Ten members of the county party blame its leader. In the aftermath of a 2022 midterm walloping that saw Republicans gain major ground in Miami-Dade County for the first time in decades, a group of Democrats are calling for an audit of the organization’s finances and the resignation of the local party Chair, Robert Dempster, accusing him of mismanagement and potentially criminal campaign finance practices.
floridianpress.com
Moskowitz Starts Pillow Fight with 'My Pillow' Founder Lindell
As the probable head-to-head Republican presidential match-up between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis is just about six months away, the former President’s surrogates like "My Pillow" guy Mike Lindell, are out casting doubt on the 2022 midterm election in Florida. “My Pillow” founder Mike Lindell is...
Miami Commissioners Hold Special Meeting To Discuss Filling Vacant Seat
Commissioners must determine if they will pick a new commissioners by a majority vote or hold a special election in February or March.
floridapolitics.com
Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate
Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
communitynewspapers.com
2023 is the Year of Accountability For Coral Gables
Happy New Year to everyone in Coral Gables. We wish you and your families a year of health and prosperity. As we look ahead to 2023, we encourage you to work toward achieving your goals and keeping everyone accountable to their promises. In this spirit, I’ve got a New Year’s...
North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo faces ethics, public trust allegations
MIAMI - North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo faces allegations he no longer lives in the city he represents and has since 2018. CBS4 obtained a copy of a complaint regarding this filed on December 17th last year by a resident to Miami-Dade's Commission on Ethics and Public Trust. Allegations that lead us to two questions, where's his primary residence, and did he commit voter fraud in this past election?"I encourage all of you to keep your faith and know your mayor is your mayor," said DeFillipo at the city's last commission meeting held on December 20th. Mayor DeFillipo maintains...
communitynewspapers.com
The Move to Roll Back the People’s Transportation Plan is a Slap in the Face to The People
Benjamin Franklin is widely credited with saying that the only things that are inevitable in life are “death and taxes.” Franklin left out the part that politicians will inevitably muck about with taxes, as well. It’s happening here in Miami-Dade as you read this. Prior to 2002,...
wlrn.org
Following resignation, DeSantis slated to get another appointee on Miami-Dade School Board
Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to get another appointment on the Miami-Dade County School Board, after a member resigned her seat due to a new constitutional amendment that restricts elected officials from also working as lobbyists. Politicians across the state are having to pick between their day job and their...
Beach Beacon
Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market
From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
niceville.com
Florida towing company owner sentenced for tax evasion
FLORIDA – The owner of a South Florida wrecker service has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Craig Goldstein, 60, of Boca Raton, the former owner of a Lauderdale Lakes towing company, was...
Click10.com
Longtime Fort Lauderdale resident baffled after getting water bill over $8K
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale homeowner is starting the new year with an expensive and unexpected water bill. That woman, Rosemarie Greve, is in her 70s. She says she couldn’t get an answer from the city after receiving a bill totaling more than $8,000, so she called Local 10 News for help.
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
islandernews.com
Applications for 2023 Property Tax Saving Exemption Benefits Now Available
The Miami-Dade County Office of the Property Appraiser is actively accepting 2023 property exemption benefits applications until March 1, 2023. Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia has sent out applications to Miami-Dade County residential property owners via mail. In the documents mailed, Homestead Exemption applications were included for new homeowners, who are encouraged to apply for their Homestead Exemption. Being granted this may allow them to receive large sums of property tax savings. Also included in the package were automatic renewal receipts, especially sent out for property owners who already receive property tax benefits.
He worked at the Hard Rock. He helped people in recovery. Now his family wants justice in his death.
Barbara Lombardi described her brother N.John Lombardi as someone who was passionate about helping others. After a successful career in managing restaurants and in overseeing operations at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, N.John became a licensed counselor, devoting his time in recent years to working with private patients and clients at substance-abuse treatment centers throughout Palm Beach County.
WSVN-TV
Hotel in Coral Gables vandalized with graffiti, could be linked to national hate group
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Curse words, symbols and the phrase “stop cop city” in all capital letters have been spray-painted on the side of the Colonnade hotel. The Hotel Colonnade was vandalized in the middle of the night on Thursday. Coral Gables Police said they have zero...
southdadenewsleader.com
Hialeah man arrested for attempted theft
A 34-year-old Hialeah, Florida man was arrested Friday after he attempted to leave an Upper Keys pharmacy without paying for more than $800 worth of items. William Marrero was charged with larceny and resisting arrest. The Sheriff’s Office was called to the CVS pharmacy in Key Largo at approximately 7:56...
niceville.com
Florida gang member gets life for murders committed during home invasions
FLORIDA – A member of a Florida gang has been sentenced to life in prison for murders committed during home invasions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Gang member Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”), 28, has been sentenced to life in...
communitynewspapers.com
Philanthropy lifts the FIU Disability Resource Center and students it serves
Many students face daunting challenges when they enter college: academic difficulties, financial problems, and major and career choices, just to name a few. Some students face additional challenges that require customized learning services and individualized attention. The Disability Resource Center (DRC) at FIU helps ensure that students with special needs have access to needed guidance and services to help them succeed.
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple people wounded in shooting near Florida restaurant
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hit by gunfire Thursday night, but the Miami Herald cited a law enforcement source saying as many as 10 people were wounded in the shooting outside a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens.
Miami 'Pride' police cruiser mocked after going viral on Twitter: 'Society is unsalvageable’
Conservatives on Twitter blasted a viral clip of a Miami Police Department police vehicle that sported a rainbow theme and was designed in honor of Pride month.
