MIAMI - North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo faces allegations he no longer lives in the city he represents and has since 2018. CBS4 obtained a copy of a complaint regarding this filed on December 17th last year by a resident to Miami-Dade's Commission on Ethics and Public Trust. Allegations that lead us to two questions, where's his primary residence, and did he commit voter fraud in this past election?"I encourage all of you to keep your faith and know your mayor is your mayor," said DeFillipo at the city's last commission meeting held on December 20th. Mayor DeFillipo maintains...

