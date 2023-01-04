ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
KEYT

Australian charged over travel to IS territory freed on bail

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian woman charged with willingly entering part of Syria that was under control of the Islamic State group has been freed on bail as a debate raged about the risk to the community. Mariam Raad is one of several Australians whose husbands were killed or jailed after they joined the Islamic State group. Australia repatriated four such women and 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp in October. Raad was first arrested Thursday. Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the returned women posed no threat to the community but would be monitored. A former New South Wales police minister said he had received “completely opposite” advice on Raad and was told she was a security threat.
KEYT

Ex-lawmaker who served time for Jan. 6 riot seeks House seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia lawmaker who served three months in prison for his participation in the Jan. 6th Capitol riot says he’s running for Congress. Derrick Evans announced his plans Friday, two years to the day after storming the U.S. Capitol. Evans pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge. At sentencing, he told a judge that he regretted his actions. After his release in late October, his tone had changed. Evans now calls the federal government’s investigations into the riot “gross miscarriages of justice.” Evans was elected to the state House of Delegates two months before the riot but resigned before serving a day in the Legislature.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KEYT

Harry’s claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry

LONDON (AP) — In a book full of startling revelations, Prince Harry’s assertion that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan is one of the most striking — and has drawn criticism from both enemies and allies. In his memoir, “Spare,” Harry says he killed more than two...
KEYT

Venezuelan embassy run by opposition in US closes after Guaido ouster

The Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC, that was run by the opposition has suspended its operations, it announced in a press release Friday, following Juan Guaidó’s ouster as opposition leader. “We inform the Venezuelan community in the United States, and the public in general, that the Venezuelan Embassy...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Two years after US Capitol attack, investigation into Trump and insurrection enters new phase

Two years after rioters stormed the US Capitol, the Justice Department’s sprawling criminal investigation into the effort to block the peaceful transition of power enters a new phase with the special counsel adding two right-hand prosecutors to an experienced team that will ultimately determine whether former President Donald Trump or his allies should face prosecution.
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Somalia claims al-Shabab extremists seek talks for 1st time

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government claims that the al-Shabab extremist group has for the first time asked to open negotiations amid a military offensive the government has described as “total war.” There has been no immediate statement by al-Shabab. For well over a decade, the al-Qaida-affiliate has carried out high-profile bombings in Somalia’s capital and controlled parts of the country’s central and southern regions. That has complicated efforts to rebuild the once-failed Horn of Africa state after decades of conflict. The United States has a military presence in Somalia to combat the extremists, along with Turkey and a multinational African Union force.
KEYT

Kenyan LGBTQ activist’s body found in metal box

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya are investigating the death of a local LGBTQ activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box. The body of Edwin Chiloba was found on Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County in the west of the country. Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box dumped by a vehicle with no license plates. The rider reported the incident to police officers who were manning a nearby roadblock. LGBTQ people living in Kenya have often decried discrimination and attacks in a country where sex between men is illegal. Kenya is largely a conservative society and the president has in past said that gay rights are a nonissue in the east African country.
KEYT

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson set to publish ‘Lovely One’ memoir

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is planning to release a memoir on her life titled “Lovely One,” the book’s publisher announced Thursday. In the memoir, Jackson, who made history last year as the first Black woman to join the court, will chart her personal history, from her upbringing in Miami and her years at Harvard to her early legal career, marriage and motherhood, and ascension to the Supreme Court, according to a statement from Random House.
The Holland Sentinel

Lynn Smith: Accountability in America

Jefferson Davis, who served as president of the Confederate States during the Civil War, described slaves as, “reared in heathen darkness, transferred to shores enlightened by the rays of Christianity, put to servitude, and increasing in numbers from a few unprofitable savages to millions of efficient Christian laborers.” Although he was ultimately captured by Union soldiers in 1865, and imprisoned for two years at Fort Monroe in Virginia, he was never tried for treason. Until his...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy