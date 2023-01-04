Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Australian charged over travel to IS territory freed on bail
SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian woman charged with willingly entering part of Syria that was under control of the Islamic State group has been freed on bail as a debate raged about the risk to the community. Mariam Raad is one of several Australians whose husbands were killed or jailed after they joined the Islamic State group. Australia repatriated four such women and 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp in October. Raad was first arrested Thursday. Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the returned women posed no threat to the community but would be monitored. A former New South Wales police minister said he had received “completely opposite” advice on Raad and was told she was a security threat.
Ex-lawmaker who served time for Jan. 6 riot seeks House seat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia lawmaker who served three months in prison for his participation in the Jan. 6th Capitol riot says he’s running for Congress. Derrick Evans announced his plans Friday, two years to the day after storming the U.S. Capitol. Evans pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge. At sentencing, he told a judge that he regretted his actions. After his release in late October, his tone had changed. Evans now calls the federal government’s investigations into the riot “gross miscarriages of justice.” Evans was elected to the state House of Delegates two months before the riot but resigned before serving a day in the Legislature.
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump’s attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN. The names were handed over Wednesday night, two sources told CNN. It’s the...
Pen Farthing flees Kabul saying Prince Harry's confession to killing 25 Taliban put him in danger
Pen Farthing, 53, called Prince Harry an 'idiot' and said he had not thought through the security implications of his revelations in his new autobiography where he said he killed 25 Taliban.
Trump accused in lawsuit of causing wrongful death of Officer Brian Sicknick in US Capitol attack
The estate of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, is suing two rioters involved in the attack and former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in egging it on. The civil lawsuit, filed Thursday in...
Harry’s claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry
LONDON (AP) — In a book full of startling revelations, Prince Harry’s assertion that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan is one of the most striking — and has drawn criticism from both enemies and allies. In his memoir, “Spare,” Harry says he killed more than two...
Venezuelan embassy run by opposition in US closes after Guaido ouster
The Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC, that was run by the opposition has suspended its operations, it announced in a press release Friday, following Juan Guaidó’s ouster as opposition leader. “We inform the Venezuelan community in the United States, and the public in general, that the Venezuelan Embassy...
Biden announces new migration programs as he prepares to visit the border on Sunday
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela — along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws — as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.
Two years after US Capitol attack, investigation into Trump and insurrection enters new phase
Two years after rioters stormed the US Capitol, the Justice Department’s sprawling criminal investigation into the effort to block the peaceful transition of power enters a new phase with the special counsel adding two right-hand prosecutors to an experienced team that will ultimately determine whether former President Donald Trump or his allies should face prosecution.
Somalia claims al-Shabab extremists seek talks for 1st time
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government claims that the al-Shabab extremist group has for the first time asked to open negotiations amid a military offensive the government has described as “total war.” There has been no immediate statement by al-Shabab. For well over a decade, the al-Qaida-affiliate has carried out high-profile bombings in Somalia’s capital and controlled parts of the country’s central and southern regions. That has complicated efforts to rebuild the once-failed Horn of Africa state after decades of conflict. The United States has a military presence in Somalia to combat the extremists, along with Turkey and a multinational African Union force.
First on CNN: Biden to honor 12 people with Presidential Citizens Medal on two-year anniversary of January 6 insurrection
President Joe Biden on Friday plans to mark the two-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, insurrection by awarding for the first time in his presidency the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people. The individuals include law enforcement officers who were injured defending the Capitol, a Capitol Police officer who...
Kenyan LGBTQ activist’s body found in metal box
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya are investigating the death of a local LGBTQ activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box. The body of Edwin Chiloba was found on Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County in the west of the country. Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box dumped by a vehicle with no license plates. The rider reported the incident to police officers who were manning a nearby roadblock. LGBTQ people living in Kenya have often decried discrimination and attacks in a country where sex between men is illegal. Kenya is largely a conservative society and the president has in past said that gay rights are a nonissue in the east African country.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson set to publish ‘Lovely One’ memoir
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is planning to release a memoir on her life titled “Lovely One,” the book’s publisher announced Thursday. In the memoir, Jackson, who made history last year as the first Black woman to join the court, will chart her personal history, from her upbringing in Miami and her years at Harvard to her early legal career, marriage and motherhood, and ascension to the Supreme Court, according to a statement from Random House.
Lynn Smith: Accountability in America
Jefferson Davis, who served as president of the Confederate States during the Civil War, described slaves as, “reared in heathen darkness, transferred to shores enlightened by the rays of Christianity, put to servitude, and increasing in numbers from a few unprofitable savages to millions of efficient Christian laborers.” Although he was ultimately captured by Union soldiers in 1865, and imprisoned for two years at Fort Monroe in Virginia, he was never tried for treason. Until his...
