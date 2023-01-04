ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Southern California Weather Force

Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Warning effective now, starting the end of this weekend and going through this week, and into the following weekend as multiple storm systems will be expected to return, stronger than the current pattern we are temporarily leaving after today. This is an upgrade from the Long-Range Weather Advisory issued for this same period back on January 2nd so let me take you into my time machine and read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox5sandiego.com

How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain

LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local real estate update: Single-family home sales drop almost 50%

This report is a look back at 2022 and a projection of what may come in 2023 North County real estate. – North County single-family real estate sales dropped almost 50% in the 4th quarter of 2022 as compared to the 4th quarter of 2021. New listings dropped 32% over the same aforementioned quarters. The median sales price increased by 3% to $682,500 during the comparative periods.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kusi.com

Survivor of Idaho student murders describes masked attacker

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students was seen in court the week of Jan. 2. Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was a PhD student in criminology at nearby Washington State University. Criminal Defense Attorney Brian Watkins joined KUSI’ Hunter Sowards to discuss the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kprl.com

Newsom Inauguration in Sacramento 01.06.2023

Today, governor Gavin Newsom will be inaugurated. He’s going to march a few blocks to the state capitol, and then he will be sworn in for another four years. Not a lot of information about the event has been released, but they started putting up barricades along Sacramento’s capitol mall on Wednesday.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy