Dry, Mild Weather in SD County With Another Storm Expected Late Monday
High clouds may limit sunshine across San Diego County Saturday, but the days will be dry and mild through Monday, as the area remains just out of reach of an active storm track over the Pacific, the National Weather Service said. A potent Pacific storm on a more southerly track...
Winter storm to batter San Diego with heavy rain, high winds
A strong Pacific storm is moving into San Diego, bringing strong winds and heavy rains during the morning commute, the possibility of power outages and raising high surf warnings in coastal areas.
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Warning effective now, starting the end of this weekend and going through this week, and into the following weekend as multiple storm systems will be expected to return, stronger than the current pattern we are temporarily leaving after today. This is an upgrade from the Long-Range Weather Advisory issued for this same period back on January 2nd so let me take you into my time machine and read on for details …
Rushing waves flood coastal areas of San Diego County after a powerful storm drenched California
SAN DIEGO — Towering waves flooded much of the San Diego coast Friday morning, leaving ocean-front residents with a huge mess to clean up, and much of Mission Beach Boardwalk turned into a river. According to the National Weather Service, the system's passage prompted hazardous conditions out on the...
How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego
SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
Local real estate update: Single-family home sales drop almost 50%
This report is a look back at 2022 and a projection of what may come in 2023 North County real estate. – North County single-family real estate sales dropped almost 50% in the 4th quarter of 2022 as compared to the 4th quarter of 2021. New listings dropped 32% over the same aforementioned quarters. The median sales price increased by 3% to $682,500 during the comparative periods.
I-5 is deadliest road in San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in California using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
SANDAG: Are you a Veteran? You May Be Able to Use California Toll Roads for Free
From SANDAG Newsletter – January 2023: A new California law—Assembly Bill 2949—went into effect in the new year. It grants qualifying veterans of the U.S. armed forces free tolls on all California toll roads, bridges, highways, vehicle crossings, and other toll facilities. To be eligible for the...
Survivor of Idaho student murders describes masked attacker
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students was seen in court the week of Jan. 2. Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was a PhD student in criminology at nearby Washington State University. Criminal Defense Attorney Brian Watkins joined KUSI’ Hunter Sowards to discuss the...
Vista man charged, accused of stabbing parents with knife
A man is behind bars, accused of attacking and stabbing his parents with a knife at their home in North San Diego County Wednesday afternoon.
Newsom Inauguration in Sacramento 01.06.2023
Today, governor Gavin Newsom will be inaugurated. He’s going to march a few blocks to the state capitol, and then he will be sworn in for another four years. Not a lot of information about the event has been released, but they started putting up barricades along Sacramento’s capitol mall on Wednesday.
