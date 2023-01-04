D'Moi Hodge: A look at the Mizzou men's basketball guard, Cleveland State transfer

Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Five takeaways on Mizzou offensive coordinator Kirby Moore
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Fresh off signing his new three-year contract to take over Missouri's offense, new coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore met with local media on Saturday, alongside Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz, at Mizzou Arena. Five quick takeaways from Moore's session with reporters ... 1. The choice of Moore...
abc17news.com
Mizzou football introduces new offensive coordinator
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz introduced the Tigers' new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore, before the start of the MU men's basketball game on Saturday morning. Moore is joining Drinkwitz's staff after six years at Fresno State, where he most recently served as the offensive...
Could Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Be A Candidate At Texas?
Dennis Gates has been one of the brightest young stars at Missouri in 2022-23.
abc17news.com
No. 20 Mizzou MBB focuses on ‘most important’ opponent: themselves
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The No. 20 Mizzou men's basketball team is in the midst of preparation for Saturday's game against Vanderbilt. The Tigers will return home after a close loss to No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday night. Head coach Dennis Gates said there is a balancing act between learning from...
Tigers Target SEC Legacy Kirkpatrick in the Secondary
Mizzou Tigers Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Tigers news as Missouri looks to improve on an already impressive class.
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks defends home court against Boonville
Blair Oaks defeated the Boonville Pirates 45-38 Friday evening. Falcons advanced to 7-4 on the season while the Pirates fell to 5-7.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
Internet Claims the Best Bakery in Missouri is in Macon
If the internet is right, the best bakery in Missouri is located in a general store just off Highway 36 in Macon. Let's see if the talking heads on the net are right about this one. I'll confess that I tend to be skeptical when the internet decides something. Do...
kjluradio.com
Twin brothers charged with shots-fired incident last month at Columbia brewery
Charges are filed this week against twin brothers believed to be involved in a shots-fired incident last month at a Columbia brewery. James Allen of Jefferson City and Jerald Allen of Warrensburg were charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon. The shooting happened December 5 at Bur Oak Brewery...
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s governor: state government must compete with the marketplace for employees
Missouri’s governor predicts state employees will be pleased with his proposed budget, which he’ll unveil during this month’s State of the State address. Governor Mike Parson spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”. “Ever since I’ve been here (as governor), we realized we’ve got...
Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missing Jefferson City man last seen Saturday morning
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing man Saturday. Harland Tyrene Ross, a black 63-year-old man, went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City around 8 a.m. Saturday. Ross is about 6'1, 170 pounds with gray hair, brown The post Missing Jefferson City man last seen Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s Murry’s makes rare menu change
A popular Columbia restaurant has changed its menu for the first time in a decade. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes Murry’s owner Jesse Lark as saying people don’t open the menu anymore, because they know what they want. Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Murry’s has added...
lakeexpo.com
Lake Ozark Hires New Police Chief
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — In a special session on Thursday, the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen appointed Jeff Christiansen with an unanimous vote to serve as the city’s next police chief. During his appointment, Christiansen stated that he was “looking forward to getting started soon and to continue...
abc17news.com
Tracking a light wintry mix overnight and a warmer start to the week
TONIGHT: A mix of snow and sleet moves through the area, with the main band affecting us before early tomorrow morning. With road temperatures being well above freezing right now, and staying that way for the majority of the night, I'm not expecting much accumulation. With the lack of moisture, and temperatures barely getting below freezing, it'll make it even harder for our area to see much out of this. Amounts are low for our area as well, with Columbia barely seeing half an inch. So, expect mostly slush if anything from this.
abc17news.com
Tracking light precipitation to kick off the weekend
THIS AFTERNOON: Southerly winds will warm temperatures greatly from the chilly start to the day, as highs reach the upper 40s. More sunshine will also aid in warmer conditions and make for a comfortable afternoon. TONIGHT: Clouds increase from the south, and with continued southerly winds, temperatures hold in the...
kwos.com
Fulton man killed in Highway 50 crash
A motorist from mid-Missouri’s Fulton has been killed in a head-on collision on Highway 50 in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. State troopers say 45-year-old Nicholas White crossed the center line Thursday morning on Highway 50 and struck a second vehicle head-on. The Patrol’s crash report says White was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, 33-year-old Nikki Fox of Fulton, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital.
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Broadway Brewery to reopen Thursday following death of owner's son
COLUMBIA - Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son. Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge and Kimberly Nichols-Griffin, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. "Lushen not only grew...
