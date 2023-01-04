Read full article on original website
2/3 of NC’s counties now colored orange on CDC map with highest COVID-19 levels
A total of 68 counties were in the orange zone in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map updated Thursday night — including every county in the CBS 17 viewing area but four.
rtands.com
GoTriangle Commuter Rail Study Outlines Service Along Existing NCRR Corridor
North Carolina’s regional GoTriangle transportation service released the findings of a commuter rail feasibility study on Jan. 4 and is looking for feedback on the options for future commuter rail service identified in the report. GoTriangle, which provides regional service to the Research Triangle region of North Carolina in...
North Carolina program offering free bike helmets; here’s how to get yours
RALEIGH, NC (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is encouraging more children to wear helmets while cycling through its annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative. As part of the initiative, the NCDOT will provide free helmets to organizations across the state to distribute to young cyclists. According to Ryan Brumfield, director of the NCDOT’s […]
country1037fm.com
These Were The Most Diverse Cities And Towns In North Carolina In The Year 2022
Diversity is an integral part of our society. But let’s face it, some places are more diverse than others. So if diversity is a priority for you in choosing a place to settle down then you will want to keep reading. The researchers at HomeSnacks.com ranked all 138 cities and towns in North Carolina by using Census data from the 2016-2020 American Community Survey data from the US Census. Using this data the researchers calculated the HHI for each city. They did this by finding the racial breakdown of a city in percentage, squaring them, and then adding the squares together. This left us with scores ranging from 2,854 to 9,408. From there they ranked each city based on the HHI with a lower score being more diverse than a high one. And that brings us to the most diverse cities and towns in North Carolina.
WBTV
Pain at the pump: High demand for gas driving up prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - AAA is reporting North Carolina is seeing some of the biggest increases in gas prices in the country. The short answer, they say, is due to higher demand; people are back from holiday vacations and driving more. Right now in North Carolina, the average price is...
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
NC one of the hot spots for human trafficking, report shows
There are several reasons why North Carolina is among the top 10 states with reports of human trafficking.
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball drawing
One North Carolina resident is $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.
coastalreview.org
Annual lost fishing gear recovery project to begin
Dozens of commercial fishers will scour select areas of North Carolina waters this month to find and remove potentially dangerous crab pots and other lost fishing gear. The effort is part of the annual lost fishing gear recovery project, which has been coordinated by the North Carolina Coastal Federation since 2014, funded by the North Carolina Commercial Fishing Resource Fund Grant Program.
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
Niner Times
Opinion: N.C. must investigate Huntersville cancer clusters
Southwestern North Carolina has had a deadly issue bubbling under the surface for over a decade: abnormally high rates of rare cancers in the towns surrounding Lake Norman. Despite ongoing concern from citizens, the state government has yet to establish any legislative push to fund cancer research. This is a serious problem, considering the severity of ocular melanoma. Ocular melanoma typically occurs in men over the age of 60 but has been disproportionately affecting young women in the Charlotte area, specifically in the town of Huntersville.
“Most Haunted Road In North Carolina”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
North Carolina is home to many haunted roads, each with its own unique history and ghostly tales. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old U.S. Highway 52 - This stretch of road in Winston-Salem is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing her apparition standing on the side of the road or even walking in front of their cars.
WRAL
COVID programs wind down as federal funding runs out, local health departments could feel strain
RALEIGH, N.C. — Some of the COVID testing and treatment programs that North Carolinians have come to rely on are coming to an end this new year. WRAL News talked with North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley about these changes. The federal funding that the...
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
This Is North Carolina's Best Gym
Cheapism found the best gyms around the country, including this fitness center in North Carolina.
carolinajournal.com
Capacity: the real problem with NC’s power grid
Going into Christmas 2022, there were a series of rolling blackouts in North Carolina. Frustration for the rolling blackouts resulted in social media posts and media reporting to assign blame and call for government oversight. What is missing is a practical discussion on how and why the blackouts occurred. Fixing the problem starts with understanding the problem. Our problem is one of capacity.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
country1037fm.com
This City Was North Carolina’s “Lightning Capital” For 2022
Every year, the Vaisala U.S. National Lightning Detection Network (NLDN) releases its annual report on lightning events nationwide. The report includes “lightning capitals” for each state, making note of which city in each state logged the most lightning activity per square kilometer. North Carolina’s 2022 “Lightning Capital” was...
OPINION: Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Ast month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
