WDTV
Carolyn Joyce McClain Daugherty
Carolyn Joyce McClain Daugherty of Clarksburg went home on January 6th. She was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Joyce Boone McClain of Ida May, WV. Carolyn was a graduate of Farmington High School, class of 1968. She graduated from Fairmont State College in 1971. In 1972, Carolyn met the love of her life, Gary Daugherty. They married on October 5, 1974. They spent 50 wonderful years together.
WDTV
James “Jim” Alonzo Smith
James “Jim” Alonzo Smith, 80, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Spencer on June 30, 1942, a son of the late Harold D. Smith and Rose Eleanor Dawkins Smith.
WDTV
Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial holds 5K
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital held its monthly 5K run/walk Saturday. Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston holds a 5K run and walk each month of the winter to get people active. They started the 5K back in November and Saturday they saw...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Heather McIntyre
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Heather McIntyre from Mylan Park joined First at 4 on Friday. She talked about awaiting an announcement for the Olympic Diving Trials and the WV Winter Garden and Chef Series coming to Mylan Park. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
WDTV
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area. The first checkpoint will be in Randolph County on WV Route 92 in the 1900 block of Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs on Thurs., Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The...
WDTV
Lewis-Upshur Animal Control at capacity again
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 news told you back in October about 80 dogs being seized from an Upshur county home. The case is making its way through the courts, but in the meantime it’s leaving the county’s animal control facility in a tough spot. They say every...
WDTV
Longtime Marion County educator appointed to role at School Building Authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has named a longtime Marion County educator as Executive Director of the West Virginia School Building Authority. Andy Neptune, an experienced educator and administrator with 34 years in the Marion County school system, has been appointed to the position by Gov. Justice. Neptune...
New Buckhannon Care Xpress is movie theater themed
A West Virginia healthcare provider hopes to have a box office hit with its new state-of-the-art, theater-themed facility.
WDTV
Clarksburg still seeking city manager
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While he may not be hosing down any fires, Clarksburg’s long-time fire chief is helping the city in a new way. Steve Pulice is filling in as the city manager as the search for a permanent replacement continues. Pulice has been helping the city he...
Upshur County family loses everything in fire
A family of four lost everything in a house fire Thursday morning in Lewis County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: All natural air freshener
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of an all natural air freshener. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said. Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said. A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store. An...
WDTV
Sunset Ellis Restaurant to reopen under new management
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Operating under new management, but the same name, Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Meadowbrook is reopening. According to owner Anthony Ellis, the business is under a lease to own arrangement with Larry Morgan and his son Rocky Morgan, both of whom have many years of experience in the food service business.
More parking coming to downtown Buckhannon
The Upshur County Commission announced on Thursday that it recently acquired land near the Upshur County courthouse to improve the parking situation for employees and the general public.
WDTV
Local restaurant continues to flourish as others close
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parkette Family Restaurant opened in 1955. It has stayed in the Lehosit family for two generations now. Logan Lehosit is the manager at Parkette. Once his dad, Emil Lehosit, retires, he will take over as the owner. Lehosit said the hardest time for locally-owned restaurants was...
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
Just Kidding LLC. in Ronceverte closing after two years
RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – Owners of a beloved small business in Greenbrier County announced they are closing their doors for good. Just Kidding LLC., in Ronceverte will be shutting down permanently on February 28, 2023. The children’s store has brought a spark of excitement for many who stopped in downtown Ronceverte for the past two […]
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 5
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses finances in the New Year. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
2 wrecks reported Tuesday around Fairmont I-79 construction
Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to two accidents on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the middle of the Interstate 79 construction area in Marion County.
