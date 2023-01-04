Read full article on original website
wbwn.com
Join B104 for the McLean County Sportsmen’s Wild Game Banquet
It’s time for the McLean County Sportsmen’s Association’s 32nd Wild Game Banquet. Join B104 at this event that benefits the youth right here in Central Illinois. The Wild Game Banquet will take place Saturday, February 4th at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. There will be a buffet...
newschannel20.com
Governor Pritzker teams up with Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker joined the Central Illinois Foodbank staff and volunteers to help provide help to central Illinois families. The goal of the event was to give the option of healthy food to Illinois families who are experiencing food insecurity. The...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Kenny’s Westside Pub
I’ve done blogs on Kenny’s Westside Pub almost from the day it opened up!. Their first day open was St. Patrick’s Day in 2013 and I went and met owner Sean Kenny less than a month later in the beginning of April, 2013 and published my first post on Kenny’s Westside Pub!
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
25newsnow.com
Local couples shuffling to find new reception venues following KDB Group cancellations
Peoria Heights (25 News Now) - The apparent fall of the KDB Group is leading to anxious moments for many in central Illinois, including brides and grooms with plans to travel hours to use those Peoria facilities. A Washington native is now re-planning her wedding reception in under six months...
nowdecatur.com
Princess Ball returning to Decatur
January 5, 2023 – The Decatur Park District will once again host the popular Princess Ball on Saturday, January 28, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Scovill Activity Center. The event is tailored for princesses ages 5 to 12. For tickets, each Prince Charming should call 217.422.5911. The...
WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
1470 WMBD
Portillo’s going cashless in drive-thrus
OAK BROOK, Ill. – If you want to pay in cash at Portillo’s, you’ll need to go inside. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the chain — famous for its Italian Beef — will no longer accept cash in the drive-thru lanes starting January 16th.
wcbu.org
Peoria performers mourn the losses of beloved KDB Group venues
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the KDB Group, a development company owned by investor and businessman Kim Blickenstaff, announced they are “reevaluating the scope” of their operations in Peoria. This includes shutting down the Scottish Rite Theater and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts, effective Jan....
wbwn.com
St. Louis Cardinals Caravan 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming back to Bloomington!. Join Cumulus Radio Bloomington at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel (10 Brickyard Dr. in Bloomington) on Saturday, January 14th starting at 4:30pm. Come out and experience the Cardinals Caravan!. Join us as we talk baseball, meet current players, alumni, and...
‘Nothing short of a Christmas miracle’: Small Illinois community narrowly escapes fire
CRESCENT CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters say one man and 18 inches of space stood between the building standing or becoming ash. On Christmas morning it almost met its demise, but officials still can’t explain why it didn’t. “Normally I’d be here more like 8:30 in the morning, but I was here at six in […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Weather Service confirms 7 tornado touchdowns on Tuesday in Central Illinois
URBANA – The National Weather Service confirms there were seven tornado touchdowns in Central Illinois on Tuesday. Meteorologists say there were three touchdowns in Macon County, two more in Sangamon County, one in Logan County, and one southeast of Gibson City in Ford County. After surveying all of the...
1470 WMBD
IDNR Director Callahan to step down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A state official with ties to Peoria and WMBD is leaving her role. Governor JB Pritzker’s office says Illinois Department of Natural Resources director Colleen Callahan will step down January 16th. A statement doesn’t explain why Callahan is stepping down. Callahan, who’s been with...
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood explains why Illinois hoops is struggling to start 2023
Brad Underwood explained why Illinois has struggled to begin the new year. In the 1st game of 2023, Illinois came up short to Northwestern in a 73-60 loss. That loss highlighted a need for Illinois to turn things around sooner than later. Following the loss, Underwood addressed his team’s issues...
WAND TV
City of Springfield advises drivers of lane closures during 2023 Inauguration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Monday's State of Illinois inauguration will cause some lane closures around Springfield, according to the city. Beginning at 7:45 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close one west lane of 7th Street between Adams and Monroe, and close 2 west lanes of traffic on 7th Street between Monroe and Capitol Avenue. Access to the CWLP drive up window as well as the Lincoln Library parking ramp will be maintained.
KDB Group leaves questions unanswered after ‘reevaluating’ Peoria area projects
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s more information about Wednesday’s announcement from the KDB Group. The company, owned by Kim Blickenstaff, announced it will be re-evaluating its operations in the Peoria area. WMBD-TV has reached out to Peoria and Peoria Heights city leaders, the KDB Group, and properties that may be impacted by the announcement and […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria first responders working to increase staffing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After last year’s staffing shortfall, Peoria first responders are working to increase those numbers and one department is implementing new methods to bring more people on board. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said it’s been a rocky road trying to get the department’s staffing...
wjbc.com
Governor makes stop at Springfield elementary school
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker told reporters Thursday morning he is optimistic that the last days of the General Assembly – with only a simple majority required and with many lawmakers unlikely to ever face voters again – will produce a ban on assault weapons. Supermajority Democratic...
