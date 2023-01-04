ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 1

Related
wbwn.com

Join B104 for the McLean County Sportsmen’s Wild Game Banquet

It’s time for the McLean County Sportsmen’s Association’s 32nd Wild Game Banquet. Join B104 at this event that benefits the youth right here in Central Illinois. The Wild Game Banquet will take place Saturday, February 4th at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. There will be a buffet...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Governor Pritzker teams up with Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker joined the Central Illinois Foodbank staff and volunteers to help provide help to central Illinois families. The goal of the event was to give the option of healthy food to Illinois families who are experiencing food insecurity. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Kenny’s Westside Pub

I’ve done blogs on Kenny’s Westside Pub almost from the day it opened up!. Their first day open was St. Patrick’s Day in 2013 and I went and met owner Sean Kenny less than a month later in the beginning of April, 2013 and published my first post on Kenny’s Westside Pub!
PEORIA, IL
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
MACON COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

Princess Ball returning to Decatur

January 5, 2023 – The Decatur Park District will once again host the popular Princess Ball on Saturday, January 28, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Scovill Activity Center. The event is tailored for princesses ages 5 to 12. For tickets, each Prince Charming should call 217.422.5911. The...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
MONTICELLO, IL
1470 WMBD

Portillo’s going cashless in drive-thrus

OAK BROOK, Ill. – If you want to pay in cash at Portillo’s, you’ll need to go inside. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the chain — famous for its Italian Beef — will no longer accept cash in the drive-thru lanes starting January 16th.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria performers mourn the losses of beloved KDB Group venues

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the KDB Group, a development company owned by investor and businessman Kim Blickenstaff, announced they are “reevaluating the scope” of their operations in Peoria. This includes shutting down the Scottish Rite Theater and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts, effective Jan....
PEORIA, IL
wbwn.com

St. Louis Cardinals Caravan 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming back to Bloomington!. Join Cumulus Radio Bloomington at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel (10 Brickyard Dr. in Bloomington) on Saturday, January 14th starting at 4:30pm. Come out and experience the Cardinals Caravan!. Join us as we talk baseball, meet current players, alumni, and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

IDNR Director Callahan to step down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A state official with ties to Peoria and WMBD is leaving her role. Governor JB Pritzker’s office says Illinois Department of Natural Resources director Colleen Callahan will step down January 16th. A statement doesn’t explain why Callahan is stepping down. Callahan, who’s been with...
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood explains why Illinois hoops is struggling to start 2023

Brad Underwood explained why Illinois has struggled to begin the new year. In the 1st game of 2023, Illinois came up short to Northwestern in a 73-60 loss. That loss highlighted a need for Illinois to turn things around sooner than later. Following the loss, Underwood addressed his team’s issues...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

City of Springfield advises drivers of lane closures during 2023 Inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Monday's State of Illinois inauguration will cause some lane closures around Springfield, according to the city. Beginning at 7:45 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close one west lane of 7th Street between Adams and Monroe, and close 2 west lanes of traffic on 7th Street between Monroe and Capitol Avenue. Access to the CWLP drive up window as well as the Lincoln Library parking ramp will be maintained.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria first responders working to increase staffing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After last year’s staffing shortfall, Peoria first responders are working to increase those numbers and one department is implementing new methods to bring more people on board. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said it’s been a rocky road trying to get the department’s staffing...
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Governor makes stop at Springfield elementary school

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker told reporters Thursday morning he is optimistic that the last days of the General Assembly – with only a simple majority required and with many lawmakers unlikely to ever face voters again – will produce a ban on assault weapons. Supermajority Democratic...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy