Nitrate levels are spiking in Casco village limits during different times of the year, and even scientists need clarification as to why that is the case. It will be part of the discussions that will take place at the Kewaunee County Land and Water Conservation Committee meeting on January 11th. With assistance from Wisconsin Coastal Management grants and Peninsula Pride Farms, the Kewaunee County Land and Water Conservation Department has been doing comprehensive well testing throughout the county, but specifically in the town and village of Casco. Researchers from UW-Stevens Point and environmental advisors from Dragun Corporation have tried to pinpoint the reason why Casco, in particular, has been struggling with its nitrate pollution. Initial results show that some of the sources of nitrate pollution are 15 years old, which committee chairperson Aaron Augustian says he would like to learn more about so they can start finding potential solutions.

CASCO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO