Related
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
wearegreenbay.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
Wisconsin’s population is trending older. Where will non-drivers find transportation?
On an unseasonably warm October morning in northeastern Wisconsin, Steve Maricque crisscrosses Brown County in a gray minivan. Orange-red foliage draws the gaze of passengers as overnight rain gives way to clear skies. A smart tablet guides Maricque along his route. A dispatcher occasionally radios in a request for another...
94.3 Jack FM
Manitowoc Considers All Options To Keep The Roads Clear
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The City of Manitowoc is trying some new methods to prevent slippery roads, and protect the environment, this winter. Rather than just using salt on its streets and sidewalks, Manitowoc is now using salt brine — essentially, salt water — changing the calibration of its salt trucks and using beet juice.
Door County Pulse
Public Hearing Planned on Proposed S&S Jerseyland Dairy Expansion
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning a public hearing for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom on the permit-renewal application from the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy, which is seeking to expand its operation, said James Salscheider, a DNR agricultural runoff management specialist. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is a...
City of Green Bay reveals list of candidates for local races in 2023
Green Bay's city clerk has revealed the list of candidates who have filed paperwork for this year's local elections.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
Don’t Call Wallace, Michigan a Ghost Town – Because It Isn’t
I’ve read on some Michigan sites that the community of Wallace in Menominee County is a ghost town…well, it’s far from it. Sure, it sits way the heck down near the bottom of Menominee County all the way west in the Upper Peninsula. And even though it’s a distance from other towns, it still seems to be doing very well, given its location.
doorcountydailynews.com
County, UW-Stevens Point looks into Casco water mystery
Nitrate levels are spiking in Casco village limits during different times of the year, and even scientists need clarification as to why that is the case. It will be part of the discussions that will take place at the Kewaunee County Land and Water Conservation Committee meeting on January 11th. With assistance from Wisconsin Coastal Management grants and Peninsula Pride Farms, the Kewaunee County Land and Water Conservation Department has been doing comprehensive well testing throughout the county, but specifically in the town and village of Casco. Researchers from UW-Stevens Point and environmental advisors from Dragun Corporation have tried to pinpoint the reason why Casco, in particular, has been struggling with its nitrate pollution. Initial results show that some of the sources of nitrate pollution are 15 years old, which committee chairperson Aaron Augustian says he would like to learn more about so they can start finding potential solutions.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Fire Department responded to record number of calls in 2022
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department answered over 10,000 calls for service for the first time in its history last year. The fire department tells Action 2 News it finished 2022 with 10,405 calls. Calls have increased 15% since 2019. Fire Chief Mike Stanley says the department is...
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Some sunshine Saturday
While we may see some sunshine today, clouds will still be around. Highs will climb into the lower 30s under a light NE wind.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay to Look at Future of Ashland Avenue Overpass
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – City and state leaders are at the start of the process which could result in the removal of the Ashland Avenue overpass and open 30 acres for development – although any decisions and construction are years away. Located just south of Mason Street,...
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
WBAY Green Bay
Blood donation Type A and O needed in Appleton
Jason Zimmerman gauges the mood ahead of this weekend's crucial season finale and talks to team officials about special plans. Temperatures warming up through Monday. Includes your game day forecast.
rejournals.com
Boldt Company moves into new corporate HQ in Wisconsin
Construction management firm the Boldt Company has completed the redesign and renovation of its new corporate headquarters and has moved into its new location at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in Appleton, Wisconsin. OneBoldt Center is a two-story office building that is now home to Boldt’s Executive and Enterprise Support teams...
WBAY Green Bay
Iola Car Show mining plan finds passionate opposition at meeting
SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members in Waupaca County came out in force Wednesday night to a public meeting about a project to mine portions of the Iola Car Show property. The meeting began at 5 p.m. at the Scandinavia town hall. It was still going on 5 hours later....
The Abandoned Ford Sawmill: Kingsford, Michigan
Henry Ford was not just a figure that is connected to Detroit…he was also a major force in the Upper Peninsula as well. The story of the Kingsford Ford sawmill begins in 1916 when Ford, Thomas Edison and Henry Firestone began their annual camping trips to the Upper Peninsula. Did they live off the land? Heck, no. They brought all the utensils and equipment they needed to cook steaks, chicken, and whatever else their favorite foods were. Forget sandwiches, burgers, eggs n’ bacon.
WBAY Green Bay
“Shelter in Place” advisory in Crivitz lifted
CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - People living near the scene of a gas line rupture were advised to shelter in place Wednesday night. A bulletin was broadcast shortly after 10 p.m. saying the advisory was lifted. WPS repaired the gas line. Utility workers will knock on residents’ doors to restore gas...
WBAY Green Bay
Waupaca County residents oppose Iola Car Show mining project
Literacy Green Bay helps people learn the English language and other skills. It’s going to be a damp and dreary day with overcast skies. Around the Fox Cities towards the Lakeshore, fog is also possible. What doctors think might've caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Updated: 19 hours ago. It's...
Fox11online.com
One of the mildest starts to January has snowpack disappearing
(WLUK) -- It's not exactly the prettiest start to a year we've ever had in Northeast Wisconsin, considering 2023 has greeted many of us with gray skies, melting snow and disappearing ice pack on lakes and rivers. The combination of mild temperatures and rainy weather has meant lawns and streets...
