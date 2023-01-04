Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Longtime Boyertown mayor and community member Mayor Marianne Deery dies
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A former mayor and longtime supporter of the Boyertown community has died. Building a Better Boyertown said one of its founders, Marianne Deery, died yesterday. She served 20 years as the borough's mayor after winning her first term in 2001 as a write-in candidate. Deery, a Boyertown...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Northampton County Council overrides McClure's veto, but employee health center not killed
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday to continue blocking funding for an employee health center, but that does not mean the concept is dead. Council voted in December to prohibit money going toward County Executive Lamont McClure's proposed primary-care clinic for county employees and dependents. McClure vetoed that ordinance. Council needs six votes to override a veto, and prevailed 7-2 on Thursday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reading mayor holds Three Kings' Day celebration
READING, Pa. – Reading celebrated the holiday of the three kings on Thursday. Mayor Eddie Morán held his fourth annual Three Kings' Day celebration at the DoubleTree hotel on Penn Street. The city gave out toys to children. Families were able to take pictures with the three kings...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman, shaken by her disappearance, will hold vigil Saturday night
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - In Montgomery County, officials are asking for the public's help to locate a missing mother. 43-year-old Jennifer Brown was last seen this past Tuesday. It seems she may have disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Neighbors say they're shaken by the news. "Law enforcement is very concerned about...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DA: Investigation into Nov. 8 election might provide answers this month, but no guarantees
Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce told county council Thursday that his office’s investigation into a ballot paper shortage that marred the Nov. 8 general election might provide answers by the end of this month. However, Sanguedolce declined to provide a firm target date in an email to county...
Comments / 0