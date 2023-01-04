ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Longtime Boyertown mayor and community member Mayor Marianne Deery dies

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A former mayor and longtime supporter of the Boyertown community has died. Building a Better Boyertown said one of its founders, Marianne Deery, died yesterday. She served 20 years as the borough's mayor after winning her first term in 2001 as a write-in candidate. Deery, a Boyertown...
BOYERTOWN, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Northampton County Council overrides McClure's veto, but employee health center not killed

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday to continue blocking funding for an employee health center, but that does not mean the concept is dead. Council voted in December to prohibit money going toward County Executive Lamont McClure's proposed primary-care clinic for county employees and dependents. McClure vetoed that ordinance. Council needs six votes to override a veto, and prevailed 7-2 on Thursday.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Reading mayor holds Three Kings' Day celebration

READING, Pa. – Reading celebrated the holiday of the three kings on Thursday. Mayor Eddie Morán held his fourth annual Three Kings' Day celebration at the DoubleTree hotel on Penn Street. The city gave out toys to children. Families were able to take pictures with the three kings...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy