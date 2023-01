OMAHA — The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will suspend operations because of a tax issue dating back to 2011. Citing the loss of federal tax-exempt status, Chamber President and CEO Michelle Andahl announced that she would step down and the organization’s programming would be suspended indefinitely. Chamber members were encouraged to join the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce in the interim.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO