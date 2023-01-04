Breaking down Alabama football individual stats from the 2022-2023 season

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama’s football team didn’t envision playing in the Sugar Bowl to end the 2022-2023 season. However, that is what happened as the Tide finished the season with a 45-20 victory over Kansas State.

Despite Alabama not reaching the College Football Playoff, there were some stellar performances from numerous different players in different games.

The Tide finished the season with an 11-2 record with signature wins over Ole Miss, Texas, and Auburn. The record isn’t indicative of the individual performances that were put on display week in and week out. Several of the players that stood out for Alabama this season were Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Brian Branch, and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the individual player statistics from the 2022-2023 season.

Quarterback

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Bryce Young – 245 CMP / 380 ATT, 64.5% CMP, 3,328 PaYds, 32 PaTDs, 5 INT, 49 carries, 185 RuYds, 4 RuTDs

Jalen Milroe – 31 CMP / 53 ATT, 58.5% CMP, 297 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 3 INT, 31 carries, 263 RuYds, 1 RuTD

Ty Simpson – 4 CMP / 5 ATT, 80% CMP, 35 PaYds

Running back

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs – 151 carries, 926 RuYds, 7 RuTDs, 44 receptions, 444 RecYds, 3 RecTDs

Jase McClellan – 112 carries, 655 RuYds, 7 RuTDs, 14 receptions, 174 RecYds, 3 RecTDs

Roydell Williams – 56 carries, 250 RuYds, 4 RuTDs, 5 receptions, 37 RecYds

Jamarion Miller – 33 carries, 223 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 1 reception, -1 RecYds

Trey Sanders – 14 carries, 80 RuYds, 1 RuTD

Jonathan Bennett – 2 carries, 12 RuYds

Wide receiver

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jermaine Burton – 40 receptions, 677 RecYds, 7 RecTDs

Ja’Corey Brooks – 39 receptions, 674 RecYds, 8 RecTDs

Kobe Prentice – 31 receptions, 337 RecYds, 2 RecTDs

Traeshon Holden – 25 receptions, 331 RecYds, 6 RecTDs

Isaiah Bond – 17 receptions, 220 RecYds, 1 RecTD

JoJo Earle – 12 receptions, 155 RecYds, 2 RecTDs

Kendrick Law – 8 receptions, 103 RecYds

Tyler Harrell – 2 receptions, 18 RecYds

Emmanuel Henderson Jr. – 1 reception, 14 RecYds

Christian Leary – 1 reception, 6 RecYds

Thaiu Jones-Bell – 1 reception, 5 RecYds

Tight end

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Latu – 30 receptions, 377 RecYds, 4 RecTDs

Robbie Ouzts – 4 receptions, 43 RecYds

Miles Kitselman – 2 receptions, 18 RecYds

Amari Niblack – 1 reception, 15 RecYds

Defensive line

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Young – 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 FF

Jaheim Oatis – 29 tackles, 1 sack

Tim Smith – 20 tackles, 1 sack

DJ Dale – 17 tackles, 2.5 sacks

Justin Eboigbe – 11 tackles

Jamil Burroughs – 8 tackles, 1 sack

Damon Payne – 7 tackles, 1 FR

Jah-Marien Latham – 4 tackles

Isaiah Hastings – 1 tackle

Tim Keenan III – 1 tackle

Linebacker

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Henry To’oTo’o – 94 tackles, 2.5 sacks

Deontae Lawson – 51 tackles

Will Anderson Jr. – 51 tackles, 10 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD

Jaylen Moody – 49 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FR

Dallas Turner – 37 tackles, 4 sacks

Chris Braswell – 21 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 FF

Quandarrius Robinson – 7 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Kendrick Blackshire – 6 tackles

Shawn Murphy – 1 tackle

Jihaad Campbell – 1 tackle

Demouy Kennedy – 1 tackle

Ian Jackson – 1 tackle

Jeremiah Alexander – 1 tackle

Cornerback

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Branch – 90 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 INTs

Terrion Arnold – 45 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FR

Kool-Aid McKinstry – 35 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT

Malachi Moore – 31 tackles, 1.5 sacks

Eli Ricks -13 tackles

Khyree Jackson – 7 tackles

Jahquez Robinson – 2 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Safety

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarcco Hellams – 108 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR

Jordan Battle – 71 tackles, 1 INT

Kristian Story – 5 tackles

Kicker