Breaking down Alabama football individual stats from the 2022-2023 season
Alabama’s football team didn’t envision playing in the Sugar Bowl to end the 2022-2023 season. However, that is what happened as the Tide finished the season with a 45-20 victory over Kansas State.
Despite Alabama not reaching the College Football Playoff, there were some stellar performances from numerous different players in different games.
The Tide finished the season with an 11-2 record with signature wins over Ole Miss, Texas, and Auburn. The record isn’t indicative of the individual performances that were put on display week in and week out. Several of the players that stood out for Alabama this season were Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Brian Branch, and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down the individual player statistics from the 2022-2023 season.
Quarterback
Bryce Young – 245 CMP / 380 ATT, 64.5% CMP, 3,328 PaYds, 32 PaTDs, 5 INT, 49 carries, 185 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
Jalen Milroe – 31 CMP / 53 ATT, 58.5% CMP, 297 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 3 INT, 31 carries, 263 RuYds, 1 RuTD
Ty Simpson – 4 CMP / 5 ATT, 80% CMP, 35 PaYds
Running back
Jahmyr Gibbs – 151 carries, 926 RuYds, 7 RuTDs, 44 receptions, 444 RecYds, 3 RecTDs
Jase McClellan – 112 carries, 655 RuYds, 7 RuTDs, 14 receptions, 174 RecYds, 3 RecTDs
Roydell Williams – 56 carries, 250 RuYds, 4 RuTDs, 5 receptions, 37 RecYds
Jamarion Miller – 33 carries, 223 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 1 reception, -1 RecYds
Trey Sanders – 14 carries, 80 RuYds, 1 RuTD
Jonathan Bennett – 2 carries, 12 RuYds
Wide receiver
Jermaine Burton – 40 receptions, 677 RecYds, 7 RecTDs
Ja’Corey Brooks – 39 receptions, 674 RecYds, 8 RecTDs
Kobe Prentice – 31 receptions, 337 RecYds, 2 RecTDs
Traeshon Holden – 25 receptions, 331 RecYds, 6 RecTDs
Isaiah Bond – 17 receptions, 220 RecYds, 1 RecTD
JoJo Earle – 12 receptions, 155 RecYds, 2 RecTDs
Kendrick Law – 8 receptions, 103 RecYds
Tyler Harrell – 2 receptions, 18 RecYds
Emmanuel Henderson Jr. – 1 reception, 14 RecYds
Christian Leary – 1 reception, 6 RecYds
Thaiu Jones-Bell – 1 reception, 5 RecYds
Tight end
Cam Latu – 30 receptions, 377 RecYds, 4 RecTDs
Robbie Ouzts – 4 receptions, 43 RecYds
Miles Kitselman – 2 receptions, 18 RecYds
Amari Niblack – 1 reception, 15 RecYds
Defensive line
Byron Young – 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 FF
Jaheim Oatis – 29 tackles, 1 sack
Tim Smith – 20 tackles, 1 sack
DJ Dale – 17 tackles, 2.5 sacks
Justin Eboigbe – 11 tackles
Jamil Burroughs – 8 tackles, 1 sack
Damon Payne – 7 tackles, 1 FR
Jah-Marien Latham – 4 tackles
Isaiah Hastings – 1 tackle
Tim Keenan III – 1 tackle
Linebacker
Henry To’oTo’o – 94 tackles, 2.5 sacks
Deontae Lawson – 51 tackles
Will Anderson Jr. – 51 tackles, 10 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD
Jaylen Moody – 49 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FR
Dallas Turner – 37 tackles, 4 sacks
Chris Braswell – 21 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 FF
Quandarrius Robinson – 7 tackles, 0.5 sacks
Kendrick Blackshire – 6 tackles
Shawn Murphy – 1 tackle
Jihaad Campbell – 1 tackle
Demouy Kennedy – 1 tackle
Ian Jackson – 1 tackle
Jeremiah Alexander – 1 tackle
Cornerback
Brian Branch – 90 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 INTs
Terrion Arnold – 45 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FR
Kool-Aid McKinstry – 35 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT
Malachi Moore – 31 tackles, 1.5 sacks
Eli Ricks -13 tackles
Khyree Jackson – 7 tackles
Jahquez Robinson – 2 tackles, 0.5 sacks
Safety
DeMarcco Hellams – 108 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR
Jordan Battle – 71 tackles, 1 INT
Kristian Story – 5 tackles
