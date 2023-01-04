ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half to spark UNLV to a 84-77 win Saturday over No. 21 New Mexico. The Rebels had four other players in double figures, with Keyshon Gilbert adding 14. Morris Udeze scored 22 to lead the Lobos and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19, but star guard Jaelen House was held scoreless in the second half, finishing with 12. New Mexico scored the first eight points of the game, holding the Rebels scoreless for the first three minutes.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO