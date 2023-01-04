ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Hays Post

Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Sec. of State releases plan to modernize Kansas election laws

TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules and regulation in past elections.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Schmidt reflects on his 12 years as Kansas AG in farewell letter

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt lists suing the national government, fighting vaccine mandates and advocating against illegal immigration as notable accomplishments in the position he held for more than a decade. In a farewell letter reflecting on his 12 years as the state’s top legal officer, Schmidt...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Cover Your Acres conference scheduled this month in NW Kan.

K-State Research and Extension will host the 20th annual Cover Your Acres Winter Conference in Oberlin for crop producers and consultants on Jan. 17 and 18. Cover Your Acres is a producer-driven meeting focused on new ideas and research-based updates in crop production in northwest Kansas and the central High Plains region.
OBERLIN, KS
Hays Post

Two Kansas house fires on Thursday started by trespassers

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Fire crews worked two house fires on Thursday afternoon in Topeka that were intentionally started by trespassers. Just before noon, crews responded to a house fire located at 722 SW Buchanan Street, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was extinguished, but not before...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

University’s latest survey shows rising risk of recession

OMAHA — Creighton University’s latest survey of manufacturing supply managers in a region including Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri signals a rising risk this year of a recession. “Not since April and May of 2020, the middle of the 2020 recession, has the overall index fallen below growth neutral...
NEBRASKA STATE
Hays Post

KOERNER: Radon — know your risks

Have you heard about radon? Do you wonder if your home is at risk for high radon levels? Would you like to learn more about radon and its risks? January is National Radon Action Month and Kansas Radon Action Month. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 12:15 p.m. Living Well Wednesday will offer an online webinar, “Know Your Risks."
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

$92M Powerball jackpot claimed in Kansas

The Kansas Lottery kicked off the new year with a bang this week, as not only was the winning Holiday Millionaire Raffle number announced, but the winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize as well. The winning...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Read final KBI report on investigation of alleged clergy abuse

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Friday received and released the final report by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation concerning allegations of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy in Kansas. In November 2018, following the release of internal files and documents by the Catholic dioceses...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Sheriff: Woman shot, found in Kansas ditch has died

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the victim who has died as 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Kelly. First...
BELTON, MO
Hays Post

Keystone begins diversion of Kan. creek at site of oil spill

Canadian company TC Energy has temporarily diverted a north-central Kansas stream to isolate a four-mile stretch fouled by its busted Keystone oil pipeline. Last month’s spill primarily polluted that stretch of Mill Creek, though benzene and other chemicals turned up farther downstream in levels that could ultimately harm wildlife — but that remain too low to pose concerns for public drinking water. (No towns or cities draw their water from the immediate area.)
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Critically endangered rhino calf born at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY —The Kansas City Zoo announced Thursday a new baby arrived. Zuri, a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to an adorable calf in the early morning hours on December 31. The rhinos’ animal care specialists report the calf is walking, nursing, and even playing spar, and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

'Junk science' claim derails Kansas trial over baby's death

TOPEKA — The Douglas County district attorney will not retry a Eudora woman for murder after questionable conclusions from a medical examiner led to concern that she was improperly convicted. Carrody Buchhorn, a day care worker, was convicted in 2018 for killing 9-month-old Ollie Ortiz while in Buchhorn’s care....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 37 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,842 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 28 to Jan. 4, for a total of 919,598 cases. The state reported 2,709 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec. 21, for...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Bed Bath & Beyond warns of potential bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Thursday that the home goods retailer may need to file for bankruptcy as sales continue to drop and it struggles to attract shoppers. The company, with 8 stores in Kansas and 12 in Missouri, said that it’s looking...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas couple killed after SUV, pickup crash

BROWN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Efrain Perez-Ordonez, 58, Hood, Texas, was stopped at the stop sign on Eastbound 260th Road at U.S. 75 one half mile east of Sabetha.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
