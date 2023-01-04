ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Wave 3

Firefighters battle structure fire in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Around 2:30 a.m. Louisville Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the 2900 block of Taylor Boulevard Thursday. According to a Facebook post by Louisville Division of Fire, crews arrived on scene in two minutes and found heavy fire coming from the back of an unoccupied two-story home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
TELL CITY, IN
Wave 3

I-65 South maintenance work scheduled in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Bullitt County may experience delays if traveling on Interstate 65 on Thursday due to scheduled maintenance. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said pothole patching will occur on I-65 South between exit 121 for KY 1526 (Brooks Road) and exit 116 for KY 480 in Bullitt County through 1 p.m.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to a decline in walk-in transactions and an increase in customers using self-service channels, officials with LG&E decided to close the 26 business offices across the state. Office closings are expected to happen in phases, and all offices are expected to close no later than...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

South 26th Street Homicide

Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday. The family still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting on Bardstown Road near Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the Highlands early Friday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, according to a news release. That's near Baxter Avenue. When officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived at that location they found a man with gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LIHEAP crisis component to provide utility assistance for eligible Louisville Metro residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Crisis Component of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is back for Louisville Metro residents. The program helps income-eligible households with home heating costs from Jan. 9 through March 31 or until funds are depleted, according to a release from the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Victim identified in fatal shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
CRESTWOOD, KY
wdrb.com

$226 million Clarksville development project to begin fall 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Denton Floyd Real Estate Group will lead the development of three projects in southern Indiana. According to a news release, Denton Floyd proposed two mixed-use luxury apartments and a 198-room luxury hotel and convention center. There will be a rooftop restaurant, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and spa. It's a $226 million investment in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023. ...The Flood Advisory is cancelled for the following rivers in. Green River at Rochester affecting Muhlenberg, Butler and Ohio. Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for. the Green River at Rochester. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... -...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Sherry Allen. LMPD says she died in a shooting that happened around 2 A.M. on Tuesday. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting happened on West Kentucky Street near the Kroger on West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY

