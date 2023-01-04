Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
Wave 3
Firefighters battle structure fire in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Around 2:30 a.m. Louisville Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the 2900 block of Taylor Boulevard Thursday. According to a Facebook post by Louisville Division of Fire, crews arrived on scene in two minutes and found heavy fire coming from the back of an unoccupied two-story home.
An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
Wave 3
I-65 South maintenance work scheduled in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Bullitt County may experience delays if traveling on Interstate 65 on Thursday due to scheduled maintenance. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said pothole patching will occur on I-65 South between exit 121 for KY 1526 (Brooks Road) and exit 116 for KY 480 in Bullitt County through 1 p.m.
wdrb.com
Power restored to residents in Bullitt County after thousands impacted by widespread outage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people were without power in Bullitt County. Most of the outages were in Mt. Washington, according to the Salt River Electric outage map. Several more were without power in Shepherdsville. Power was restored around 8:30 p.m. The outage initially happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday....
wdrb.com
Louisville police say male taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male went to the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South 42nd Street around 7 p.m. That's near West Broadway.
wdrb.com
22-year-old Magnolia woman dies after vehicle collision with Hart County school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died after crashing her vehicle into a Hart County School bus on Friday. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred around 4 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. Police say the initial investigations shows that Robin Rutledge of Magnolia...
ems1.com
Ind. county officials move to disband EMS advisory board amid provider debate
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Local officials continue to disagree about how to proceed with EMS in Floyd County as two of the commissioners move to disband an advisory board exploring the issue. In recent years, county officials have examined ways to improve fire and EMS services, a topic that...
wymt.com
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to a decline in walk-in transactions and an increase in customers using self-service channels, officials with LG&E decided to close the 26 business offices across the state. Office closings are expected to happen in phases, and all offices are expected to close no later than...
Wave 3
South 26th Street Homicide
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday. The family still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including...
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
Eyewitness News has received reports of a large working structure fire at Waupaca Foundry on Wednesday night.
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting on Bardstown Road near Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the Highlands early Friday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, according to a news release. That's near Baxter Avenue. When officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived at that location they found a man with gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
LIHEAP crisis component to provide utility assistance for eligible Louisville Metro residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Crisis Component of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is back for Louisville Metro residents. The program helps income-eligible households with home heating costs from Jan. 9 through March 31 or until funds are depleted, according to a release from the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Seneca High School, JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on a student at Seneca High School on Friday morning. According to a letter sent to families, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack and reported it to authorities. Principal Michael Guy...
wdrb.com
Victim identified in fatal shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wave 3
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
wdrb.com
$226 million Clarksville development project to begin fall 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Denton Floyd Real Estate Group will lead the development of three projects in southern Indiana. According to a news release, Denton Floyd proposed two mixed-use luxury apartments and a 198-room luxury hotel and convention center. There will be a rooftop restaurant, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and spa. It's a $226 million investment in Clarksville.
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023. ...The Flood Advisory is cancelled for the following rivers in. Green River at Rochester affecting Muhlenberg, Butler and Ohio. Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for. the Green River at Rochester. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... -...
New Albany judge rejects reduced prison time in deadly wrong-way crash
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A southern Indiana judge has rejected a reduced prison sentence for a Kentucky woman who pleaded guilty in a wrong-way freeway crash that killed three people and an unborn child. A Floyd County judge reduced Taylor's Barefoot's eight years of probation to six years last...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in the Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Sherry Allen. LMPD says she died in a shooting that happened around 2 A.M. on Tuesday. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting happened on West Kentucky Street near the Kroger on West Broadway.
