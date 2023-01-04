ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

kjluradio.com

Saline County man pleads guilty in Benton County methamphetamine case

A Saline County man pleads guilty to his part in a case involving more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Randall Wilson, of Marshall, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced March 8. Wilson and four others were arrested last January after...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants

Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
LINN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Charges updated for man accused in shooting death of Torrance Evans

FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) Howard County prosecutors have reduced the charges of a Fayette murder suspect from August. Kundarrius Taylor is now charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter after he is accused of shooting Torrance Evans. Court documents say Taylor "recklessly caused the death of Torrance Evans Junior by shooting him." The range of time served is The post Charges updated for man accused in shooting death of Torrance Evans appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FAYETTE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally possessing gun

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm and distributing methamphetamine, according to a press release. Clint Alexander Doll, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. On July 28, 2022, Doll pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing The post Jefferson City man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally possessing gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A hearing was held Friday at the Boone County Courthouse for a man accused of murdering his baby. Staffone Fountain, 30, of Independence, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.  Samone Daniels, The post Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Three people face drug charges after being found squatting in Moniteau County home

Three people are facing drug charges, after they’re found inside a home that should have been empty in Moniteau County. Edgar Walters, 46, of California, Amanda Dunlap, 35, of California, and Kathryn Wilson, 40, of Linn, are all charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. Each is charged as a prior and persistent offender and their bond was set at $100,000.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

19-year-old homeless man from the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court

A 19-year-old homeless man from the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on three counts of burglary in the second degree. Court documents allege that on July 1st of last year, Hayden William Wolfe knowingly unlawfully entered a building at 200 East 4th Street in Dixon for the purpose of stealing and unlawfully entered a building at 204 East 4th Street, again for the purpose of stealing within. The documents also allege that Wolfe knowingly unlawfully entered Dixon Caring Center on December 14th for the purpose of stealing within. Wolfe entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on January 9th.
DIXON, MO
krcgtv.com

Gasconade County Sheriff's Office seized 413 marijuana plants

Gasconade County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) reports that they and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) seized approximately 413 marijuana plants during a drug investigation. Reports say during the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 3rd, the Owensville Fire Department responded to a residential fire at the 3400 block of...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Police search for man who robbed adult store at gunpoint

Columbia Police are asking for your help in locating an armed robber. Officers were called to Passion’s Adult Boutique on the Business Loop on Thursday evening. When they arrived, they were told that a man had entered the business armed with a handgun, fired one shot into the ceiling, then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash

Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the 7400 block of North Brown Station Road in Columbia on Saturday after a Centralia man allegedly pointed a gun at someone’s chest. Johnnie Creason Jr., 50, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action. He is being held at The post Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

