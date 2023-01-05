More info released about death of woman found on Alligator Alley

Death investigation underway after body found on Alligator Alley 00:21

ALLIGATOR ALLEY - A death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found along Alligator Alley Wednesday morning near Mile Marker 42.

Investigators identified the woman as Ivy Bedell, 20, and said Thursday that the cause of death is pending toxicology results but there were no signs of foul play.

According to a written statement, the Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating how the woman's body was left along the roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol first learned of the body shortly after 7 a.m. and troopers spent several hours at the scene in the southbound lanes of I-75.

Investigators said deputies had "significant interaction" with the woman and her family in recent years, including in February 2021 when they responded to her report of being a victim of false imprisonment and battery of a man who was later arrested and charged.

The woman later recanted the allegations and the criminal charges filed against the man were dropped, the written statement said.

Officials said Broward deputies and the Florida Department of Children and Families and Child Protective Investigative Services had probed "dozens of incidents" that involved Bedell and two other of her relatives that began back in 2017 and included incidents involving the woman's mental health, alleged drug use, neglect and abuse.

Anyone with information about Bedell's death was asked to call the Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.