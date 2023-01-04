Read full article on original website
Ben Askren Responds To Hypothetical MMA Fight Against Jake Paul: ‘I’d Love To Rub His Face In The Canvas’
Ben Askren has shown interest in an MMA fight against Jake Paul. After defeating a YouTuber (AnEsonGib) and a former basketball player (Nate Robinson), ‘The Problem Child’ sought a new challenge in the boxing ring. Paul took on Ben Askren, a former Bellator and ONE Championship world champion, knocking him out in the first round.
Cris Cyborg Claims Dana White Initiated the Physical Altercation: ‘He Was the Aggressor’
Cris Cyborg has claimed Dana White initiated the physical altercation with his wife. UFC president Dana White was recently caught on camera getting into a scuffle with his wife, Anne, first reported by TMZ Sports. The pair were in Mexico to celebrate the end of 2022 and kick in the New Year when things heated up. They were allegedly heavily intoxicated and it was right after midnight when Anne slapped White. He responded by slapping her back multiple times.
Dana White’s Mother Calls His Marriage a ‘Joke’ in Resurfaced Interview: ‘He Goes After Any Girl He Wants’
Dana White is currently facing backlash after a video obtained by TMZ showed the UFC president striking his wife on New Year’s Even in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub. White’s character has come into question yet again after the viral video showed the fight boss in the middle of an argument with his wife shortly before things got physical between the two. The incident added some additional context to an interview with June White, the UFC president’s mother who wrote a tell-all book titled Dana White, King of MMA. In the book, she refers to her son as a “vindictive tyrant,” but her most damaging comments came in an interview to promote her literary endeavor.
UFC Fighter Ilia Topuria Caught On Video In A Bar Fight
UFC featherweight Ilia Topuria and a group of friends have been seen getting into a bar fight, which they did not appear to start. A member of the UFC featherweight division has been caught on video getting into a fight in a bar. The video was released earlier this week that shows rising UFC star Ilia Topuria involved in a fight alongside a Spanish singer inside of a bar or club. The video was posted by the Twitter account MMA Dirt and shows Topuria being approached by a man, he was pushed and then struck back in what seems to be self-defense. The man in the video was not identified.
Dana White’s Power Slap League Pushed Back To Jan. 18 On TBS
The debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League will still be on TBS… just at a later date. It was unclear whether or not TBS would partake in White’s new promotion after the UFC boss was caught on video slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve. Especially on Thursday, when TBS had pulled Power Slap from their programming schedule, which was originally slated for Jan. 11.
Josh Barnett Believes Phil Baroni Suffered From CTE Before Allegedly Murdering His Girlfriend
Former UFC and PRIDE MMA fighter Phil Baroni was arrested on New Year’s Day, allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The MMA community was shocked as news broke that Baroni had been charged with the murder of his girlfriend while staying in a hotel room over the weekend. It is reported that drugs and alcohol played a role in the fatal altercation, Baroni’s friend Josh Barnett believes that CTE likely played a role in the incident.
Michael Bisping Thinks Dillon Danis Will Have Problems Booking A Fight Ever Again
Michael Bisping is the latest MMA personality to jump on the Dillon Danis bashing train. For three years, grappler and MMA fighter Dillon Danis has been out of competition. He has been dealing with an injury that has kept him on the sideline after fighting twice under the Bellator MMA banner. Throughout his hiatus from competition, Danis stayed busy making enemies and trash-talking on social media. All that talk kept him relevant in the fight world and he was able to book a boxing match against YouTuber KSI. That fight was supposed to go down on Jan. 14 but just ten days out, Danis backed out of the fight.
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith Discuss Brain Damage In Relation To Phil Baroni
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith have opened up about brain damage while discussing the shocking arrest of Phil Baroni. Baroni, a former UFC fighter, was arrested earlier this week for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The 46-year-old had a reputation for sporadic behavior over the past few years, which was confirmed by his former friend Josh Barnett. During an episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Smith had this to say about the situation:
Jake Paul Signs With PFL, Offers Nate Diaz A Two Fight Deal In Boxing And MMA
Jake Paul has officially signed on to an MMA organization and is targeting Nate Diaz as his first fight. Over the last few years, Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm. The Disney channel star became a YouTube sensation and then began to target the sport of boxing. Since his debut, fans have been tuning in more and more to see what he has been up to and to watch his fights. Maybe to the dismay of some fans, Paul has been winning. He has taken down several world-champion MMA stars inside the boxing ring but is now ready to turn the tables. Paul has announced that he has signed on with the Professional Fighters League and will in fact compete in mixed martial arts.
Daniel Cormier Reacts to Jake Paul Signing with PFL & Praises His Wrestling Background
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier shared his reaction to Jake Paul signing with the PFL. Cormier says Alexander Volkanovski beating Islam Makhachev would be the biggest upset in MMA history. Social media sensation turned boxer Jake Paul is coming off the biggest win of his career over legendary MMA...
Belal Muhammad On Why He Would Choose To Fight Khamzat Chimaev Over Leon Edwards
Belal Muhammad is trying to choose fights that align with his goals. UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has worked himself into a great position heading into 2023. After winning two fights in 2022, Muhammad can now be found sitting in the number four spot on the rankings. He has not lost a fight since 2019 and his only blemish in the past four years has been a no-contest in his fight against the reigning champion Leon Edwards. At the time that they fought, Edwards was not the champion, but now that he is on top it would make sense for Muhammad to be looking to run that one back. Although he has called for the rematch, he is admitting that there is another bout that may interest him more.
Tatiana Suarez Set For Return At UFC Vegas 70 Against Montana De La Rosa
Tatiana Suarez is booked against Montan De La Rosa at UFC Vegas 70. The 32-year-old has been out of action since 2019 due to a series of injuries. After more than three and a half years of inactivity, Tatiana Suarez will once again make her long-awaited return at UFC Vegas 70. She is set to face Montana De La Rosa.
Tony Ferguson Down To Train Jake Paul Ahead Of His MMA Debut
The YouTuber-turned-boxer is looking to turn yet another leaf in his career in 2023. On Thursday, Paul announced he had signed with the PFL and that he will be making his MMA debut with the promotion. Ferguson Offers To Train Paul. Paul’s move to MMA wouldn’t go unnoticed. It attracted...
UFC Parent Company Endeavor ‘Declined to Comment’ on Dana White Slapping His Wife in Viral Video
UFC head honcho Dana White has been under fire by the MMA community ever since a video released by TMZ showed that on New Year’s Eve, the bossman slapped his wife twice during an altercation at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas. White quickly responded by delivering a lengthy...
Dustin Poirier Concerned About Size Difference in UFC 284 Main Event: ‘Volk’s Gonna Be a Little Bit Undersized’
Dustin Poirier is concerned about the size disadvantage featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will face when he squares off with 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev next month. After scoring a shocking second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, Makhachev will put his newly won gold on the line for the first...
Sean O’Malley ‘Feels Bad’ for Dana White After Personal Incident: ‘Treat People How You Wanna Be Treated’
Sean O’Malley ‘feels bad’ for UFC president Dana White after he got caught on tape slapping his wife back. White was in San Lucas Cabo, Mexico with his family and friends to bring in the New Year. He was at a popular nightclub in the city when a physical altercation broke out with his wife, Anne, right around midnight. TMZ Sports first reported the news earlier this week and posted a clip in which Anne can be seen slapping White before he hits her back and follows up with more slaps.
ESPN Host Molly Qerim Speaks Out in Support of Dana White Following Altercation With Wife
ESPN host Molly Qerim isn’t joining in the masses to scold UFC president Dana White for his involvement in the viral physical altercation with his wife that has been making the rounds. A video began going viral this week showing the UFC boss and his wife at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve. The pair were arguing before White’s wife slapped him, which prompted the UFC president to slap at his wife in return.
Bryce Mitchell Clarifies If Financial Situation Played Part In Accepting UFC 282 Fight
Bryce Mitchell finished up 2022 suffering the first loss of his pro mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Mitchell was defeated by Ilia Topuria at UFC 282 via second round submission. It brought Mitchell’s perfect record down to 15-1. It was quite a disappointing loss for Mitchell, who had been on quite the hot streak in the UFC’s 145-pound division.
Dana White ‘Power Slap’ League Removed from TBS Lineup after Recent Controversy
UFC president Dana White ‘Power Slap’ fighting league has been removed from the lineup of TBS. White is widely credited for pioneering the advancement of mixed martial arts as a mainstream sport. He bought the tanking UFC along with close friends and proven businessmen Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta for $2 million. He managed to turn around the company into the most elite MMA promotion on the planet and sold it for more than $4 billion.
Henry Cejudo ‘100 Percent’ Confident Jon Jones Will Be Heavyweight Champ & Cement GOAT Status in 2023
Henry Cejudo is confident that Jon Jones will end this year as the UFC heavyweight champion and cement his status as the greatest of all time. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jones has been out of action since taking on Dominick Reyes in Feb. 2020 at UFC 247. He managed to get past Reyes on the judges’ scorecards by a close-fought split decision that many believed could have gone either way. He relinquished the 205-pound title and announced a move up to the heavyweight division. Nearly three years later, Jones is still to make his comeback.
