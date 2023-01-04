Read full article on original website
Related
Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from Millie Corretjer amid relationship with Holly Sanders
Oscar De La Hoya must have had ‘finally file for divorce’ on his 2023 New Years Resolution. TMZ Sports revealed Friday that the former boxer filed for divorce from his wife Millie Corretjer. It’s a bit delayed seeing how the couple split over six years ago. ...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
worldboxingnews.net
Mr. T reveals he eased off on Sylvester Stallone to keep Rocky role
Mr. T is famous in the world of Rocky Balboa for portraying Clubber Lang. And like the character who went up against star Sylvester Stallone, the actor was a wrecking machine. Speaking about playing a part in the successful Rocky III episode of the saga, T [real name Laurence Tureaud] revealed he backed off from showing Stallone his best to land the part of Lang.
Sean O’Malley says Dana White’s wife “deserves a slapping back” after hitting him first
Sean O’Malley says he feels bad for Dana White. On New Year’s Eve, White and his wife had a fight that led to them slapping each other in the middle of a club in Cabo. TMZ then obtained the video of the incident and got White’s apology before they released the article where the UFC president made it clear that he was in the wrong. O’Malley says he thinks White’s apology was sincere.
MMAmania.com
Don’t tweet about Dana White ... or else! ESPN employees informed to hold off on ‘incendiary’ comments
ESPN appears to be in full damage control mode following Dana White’s New Year’s antics. A video surfaced this week (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023) of White in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub alongside his wife, Anne White. Unfortunately, the vacation took a turn for the worst after the couple got into a brief altercation, trading slaps with Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) President landing multiple blows after being initially struck by his partner.
Boxing Insider
Gervonta Davis On Shoving Hector Luis Garcia: “That Was Just To Check His Temperature”
“It was cool. He was prepared for what I was about to do.” Gervonta “Tank” Davis claimed after he lightly shoved Hector Luis Garcia during a post-press conference staredown on Thursday. “That was just to check his temperature.” Davis, who will be squaring off against Garcia this Saturday night in a Showtime pay per view main event, is a hot commodity in today’s boxing scene. When asked by ES News what he made of top fighters calling him out, the undefeated power puncher appeared to be at ease.
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis rolls in armored truck, focused on fight after arrest
Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis made a stunning entrance into fight week after putting an arrest over the holiday period behind him. “Tank” literally rolled up in a vehicle almost as solid when driving to and from the public workout in an armored truck. Davis faces Hector Luis...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
Oscar De La Hoya jabs Dana White over physical altercation with wife
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya took a jab at Dana White over the recent altercation between the UFC president and his wife, Anne, in a Mexico club.
Conor McGregor reacts to Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “Numbnuts gave away 50% of a future purse if he does an mma bout?”
Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on Jake Paul signing with the PFL. On Thursday, it was revealed that Paul has signed a multi-year multi-fight deal with the PFL. The brash YouTuber-turned-boxer will also help promote the promotion’s pay-per-view series where he revealed fighters will receive 50% revenue. “I’ve...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
MMAmania.com
Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Garcia official staredown video
Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) will be back in action tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as the undefeated knockout sensation defends his WBA lightweight title against veteran boxer Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) in the main event.
Boxing Scene
Rolando 'Rolly' Romero Believes That Spence Is Avoiding Him
Rolando “Rolly” Romero had good reason to believe that his star power was on the verge of reaching unprecedented highs. With a victory over Gervonta “Tank” Davis representing his final hurdle, Romero’s confidence vaulted through the roof as their May of 2022 showdown neared. But,...
worldboxingnews.net
Don King clings to heavyweight boxing by a very thin thread
Don King sent out information about his latest heavyweight boxing promotion. It’s a clear indication that his efforts to stay relevant are waning. The man who promoted Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Mike Tyson, and many others during his career is now 91. His presence in the sport may be smaller these days, but his heart remains in the right place when adding causes to his events.
Jake Paul signs deal with PFL, issues two-fight challenge to Nate Diaz
Paul is expected to make his MMA debut in early-2024.
Dan LeBatard questions ESPN’s lack of coverage from Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “White has a great deal of power”
Former ESPN host Dan LeBatard has questioned the network’s lack of coverage regarding Dana White slapping his partner. It’s safe to say that the last few days haven’t been great for UFC president Dana White. The boss was caught on camera striking his wife on New Year’s Eve, for which he has since apologized.
nodq.com
People within WWE “strongly under the impression” that Mercedes Mone isn’t wrestling for AEW
As seen during January 4th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya picked Toni Storm as her partner to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for next week’s show in Los Angeles. This was despite reports that Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) would be Saraya’s partner and Baker calling herself “the boss” (Mercedes’ WWE moniker) during Dynamite.
Popculture
Oscar De La Hoya Files for Divorce After Over 20 Years of Marriage
Six years after initially separating, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has filed for divorce from Milagros "Millie" Corretjer. The two have been married for 16 years. The Blast reports De La Hoya cited the typical "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. He is asking a judge to award him joint custody of their three children, but he's willing to give his estranged wife physical custody as long as the visitation rights are fair. The boxing iconic also open to paying spousal support to Mille, in addition to covering her legal fees. So it appears that things are amicable.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 5