ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Texas

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16R6DP_0k3YdTpR00
Photo: Getty Images

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities , from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

The CW 33 compiled a list of celebrities that you may not even realize are from Texas. Here are five celebrities that hail from the Lone Star State:

Steve Martin

The legendary actor and comedian is known for his work in dozens of movies and television shows. He was born in Waco in 1945 before he moved to California to attend college.

Jamie Foxx

This actor and comedian has been in many major films, including the portrayal of legend Ray Charles in 2004's "Ray." He was born in 1967 in Terrell.

Renée Zellweger

This actress was born in Katy in 1969 and even attended the University of Texas in Austin. She may be best known for her roles in the popular "Bridget Jones" romantic-comedies.

Ethan Hawke

This film star was born in Austin in 1970, but was raised in New Jersey. Both of his parents are University of Texas alums.

Vanilla Ice

The rapper best known for "Ice Ice Baby" was born in Dallas in 1967. He was raised in southern Florida and has even starred in his own home improvement series "The Vanilla Ice Project."

Comments / 5

Related
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Cleveland.com

Celebrity deaths 2022: Remembering the actors, musicians and other famous people who died this year

From Hollywood legends and heads of state to beloved stars who left us too soon, 2022 marked the passing of many notable celebrities and other individuals. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those famous individuals we have lost in the past year. Check out our slideshows to learn more about those stars who have passed on in 2022.
iheart.com

Watch 'Elvis' for Free in Theaters This Sunday

The "Elvis" movie is coming back to the big screen!. On Jan. 8, the Baz Luhrmann film will return to select theatres for a free screening to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley's 88th birthday. Tickets will be free, but given on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can reserve...
People

Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023

In memory of the celebrities who have died this year, including Earth, Wind & Fire musician Fred White, rapper Gangsta Boo and more  Fred White On Jan. 1, it was announced that Earth, Wind and Fire's Fred White had died at the age of 67. "Dearest Family Friends and Fans.....Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene "Freddie" White.🙏🏾🙏🏾💔💔🥁🥁," Fred's brother and fellow group member, bass guitarist Verdine...
UTAH STATE
Parade

James 'Buster' Coley, Dave & Buster's Co-Founder, Dead at 72

James 'Buster' Coley, the co-founder of the iconic adult arcade Dave & Buster's, has died. He was 72. TMZ reports that law enforcement officers confirmed their response to a residence in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 2—Coley's birthday—where they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a representative for the restaurant/arcade chain confirmed Coley's death to the publication.
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy