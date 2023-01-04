5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Texas

Photo: Getty Images

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities , from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

The CW 33 compiled a list of celebrities that you may not even realize are from Texas. Here are five celebrities that hail from the Lone Star State:

The legendary actor and comedian is known for his work in dozens of movies and television shows. He was born in Waco in 1945 before he moved to California to attend college.

This actor and comedian has been in many major films, including the portrayal of legend Ray Charles in 2004's "Ray." He was born in 1967 in Terrell.

This actress was born in Katy in 1969 and even attended the University of Texas in Austin. She may be best known for her roles in the popular "Bridget Jones" romantic-comedies.

This film star was born in Austin in 1970, but was raised in New Jersey. Both of his parents are University of Texas alums.

The rapper best known for "Ice Ice Baby" was born in Dallas in 1967. He was raised in southern Florida and has even starred in his own home improvement series "The Vanilla Ice Project."