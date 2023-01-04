ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Governor's administration touts ed investment; few details

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The new Nevada governor’s chief of staff said on Friday that the administration plans an “unprecedented investment” in K-12 education — but did not provide details on what that would entail. In a 15-minute roundtable, Ben Kieckhefer, chief of staff...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy