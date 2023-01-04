Read full article on original website
WMBF
A taste of arcade history in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for fun things to do, Pinball and Retro lovers this one is for you!. Take a totally awesome journey back to the 1980s and 90s, share the games of your youth with your kids or reconnect with friends. This is a unique museum where...
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop looking to relocate
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular ice cream shop in Murrells Inlet is looking for a new home to continue serving its customers. Twisters Soft Serve said in a Facebook post this week the property owner was not planning to renew its lease after 13 years in the location off Highway 17 Business. The […]
WMBF
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop temporarily closed, searching for new home
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Inlet just got a little less sweet as the popular ice cream shop, Twisters Soft Serve, is temporarily closed and looking for a new home. After 13 years of serving up cones to locals and tourists, Twisters posted on Facebook saying Lazy Gator Gift Shop did not renew its ground lease for 2023.
WMBF
Introducing our first ever GST Fan Favorite at Sparkles Boutique
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting a new tradition here at Grand Strand Today!. Every Quarter we are inviting a Grand Strand Today Fan on our show to help Halley Host!. If you think you’re biggest fan, message Halley on Facebook at HalleyMae. Our very first Fan...
country1037fm.com
Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina
Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
travelawaits.com
10 Perfect Winter Experiences In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach is located in the center of a 60-mile stretch of pristine shoreline in northeastern South Carolina. Stretching north from nearly the North Carolina border south to Georgetown, it includes 14 communities such as North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Ocean City, and Pawley’s Island — collectively known as The Grand Strand.
Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach
Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
myrtlebeachsc.com
New Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Hotel coming 2024
A new Myrtle Beach oceanfront hotel resort from Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated will be completed in 2024. The company purchased 16 acres of undeveloped property across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort. The oceanfront hotel will be located on the Owners Club Court near Damon’s Restaurant and...
myrtlebeach.com
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach
It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
wpde.com
Surfside Beach Pier opening date announced, mayor shares Wild Water and Wheels update
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach town Mayor Hellyer provided a couple of updates Friday. The first is that the Surfside Beach Pier is expected to be open by April 16 this year. Leases have been signed for two retail spaces, and they still have two tenants to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lineup announced for Ocean Isle Beach summer concert series
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Summer is still months away, but Ocean Isle Beach is already looking ahead to their annual concert series. The town announced their full lineup for the 2023 Summer Concert Series, which will run each Friday from May 26th through September 1st. Concerts will...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
White shark spotted off Myrtle Beach coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A white shark has spent the last week several miles off the Myrtle Beach coast, according to OCEARCH. The shark is named Jekyll, OCEARCH’s tracker shows. It is an 8-foot-4 juvenile-aged shark weighing 395 pounds. The most recent ping for Jekyll’s location was at 8 a.m. Tuesday. To follow Jekyll […]
WRAL
Travel back to simpler times at The Dawg House Grill
Tonight, we find Scott Mason at The Dawg House Grill in Ocean Isle Beach -- a throwback to a simpler time when communities gathered at their neighborhood lunch counter. Tonight, we find Scott Mason at The Dawg House Grill in Ocean Isle Beach -- a throwback to a simpler time when communities gathered at their neighborhood lunch counter.
WMBF
Carolina coast key point for white sharks during winter season; chief scientist explains
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a white shark pinged off Myrle Beach on Tuesday, scientists shared the Carolina’s coast is a key point for them to migrate to this time of year. RELATED COVERAGE | 8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach. Two recent...
Demolition begins at former Surfside Beach town hall
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Demolition began Thursday morning at the site of the original town hall building in Surfside Beach, officials said on social media. “We know this is concerning for our residents that have enjoyed this building since the Town’s incorporation,” the town said. “For those who want to bid farewell to this […]
WMBF
Construction begins on nearly 2,000 new homes next to Sayebrook Town Center shopping plaza
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 2,000 homes are about to be built near a popular shopping plaza in Horry County. Construction has begun on the Sayebrook residential community off Highway 544 and Sayebrook Parkway. Those who shop at the Sayebrook Town Center know traffic tends to back up at...
wpde.com
Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
McLeod Health will require masks again due to COVID-19 case increase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will require masks in its facilities again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the health care provider announced on Facebook. “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health,” the post reads. “Therefore, we are […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
