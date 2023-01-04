The nonprofit Maui Youth & Family Services will be the recipient of the ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel Up, Do Good” program for the months of January, February and March 2023. A portion of every ʻOhana Fuels’ TOP TIER™, fuel-efficient gasoline brand purchase at all eight Maui Minit Stop locations will be donated to the organization, which provides programs designed to empower youth and families challenged with behavioral health issues to become responsible, self-fulfilled and contributing members of the community.

