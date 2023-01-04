Read full article on original website
kauainownews.com
Maui big-wave surfing pioneer dies while surfing Nazaré in Portugal
A Maui pioneer of paddle-in surfing at Peʻahi and longtime Hawaiian Canoe Club paddler Marcio Freire died Thursday while riding big waves in Nazaré on the central coast of Portugal, officials confirmed. Freire, 47, was among three Brazilian surfers known as “Mad Dogs” in the 2016 documentary that...
mauinow.com
Maui Youth & Family Services to benefit from ʻOhana Fuels’ “Fuel up, Do Good” program
The nonprofit Maui Youth & Family Services will be the recipient of the ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel Up, Do Good” program for the months of January, February and March 2023. A portion of every ʻOhana Fuels’ TOP TIER™, fuel-efficient gasoline brand purchase at all eight Maui Minit Stop locations will be donated to the organization, which provides programs designed to empower youth and families challenged with behavioral health issues to become responsible, self-fulfilled and contributing members of the community.
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 13, 2023
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) — Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway (Route...
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi sees more out-of-state homebuyers; Canadians, Californians purchase on Maui
More out-of-state residents bought Hawaiʻi houses in the first three quarters of last year compared with the same time in previous years, according to a state report. The report showed about 25% of single-family homes from January to September of 2022 were bought by out-of-state residents. Of those, 23% of purchases were from the US Mainland and 2% were from international residents.
mauinow.com
Ke Kula ʻO Piʻilani receives $85,000 from OHA
Independent Hawaiian culture and language immersion school Ke Kula ʻO Piʻilani today announced a grant award totaling $85,000 that will support the Native Hawaiian community through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Community ‘Ohana Grant. The grant will help to reinforce and strengthen Native Hawaiians’ healthy ‘ohana relationships...
mauinow.com
Molokaʻi residents honored for environmental volunteerism
A group of Molokaʻi residents has been recognized for its environmental volunteerism for the Adopt-A-Highway program in Maui Nui. The Kawela Plantation Homeowners’ Association is the newest recipient of the No Ka Oi Highway Hui Award, a program of the Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District. It recognizes Adopt-A-Highway groups for their exemplary public service.
KITV.com
Mother of victim in officer-involved shooting on Maui reacts to body cam footage
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was within a matter of seconds that his gun was drawn. A Maui police officer, responding to a call, shot and killed a 29-year-old Kahului man in the middle of a mental episode. The man's mother says her son had been in and out of...
