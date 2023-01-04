Pacific Power readies resources to respond to potential service interruptions due to forecasted high winds

A forecasted weather system could produce strong winds from northern California into southern Oregon today through Thursday evening. High winds and already saturated soil could increase the potential for power outages over the next 24 hours.

Pacific Power’s meteorology team is closely monitoring the forecasted storm and field personnel are prepping to respond to wind-related service interruptions. Forecasts indicate the storm will exit the area by Thursday evening.

To ensure that you are prepared for outages, we ask that every home maintain an emergency outage kit that includes the following:

FlashlightBattery-operated radio and clockExtra batteriesNon-perishable foods Manual can openerBottled waterBlankets

If a power outage occurs, Pacific Power encourages customers to first check their fuses and circuit breakers. If the power failure is not caused inside the home or business, customers should report the outage to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088 or by texting OUT to 722797.

Get the app. The Pacific Power app for mobile devices can become invaluable during an outage. You can report and track an outage affecting you from your mobile device. The app is free and can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play.

Pacific Power suggests these safety precautions once a storm has hit:

Stay away from all downed power lines and utility lines. Even if the lines are not sparking, they could be energized and extremely dangerous. Call 911 immediately, then report it to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088. Extensive rain may cause flooding or landslides. Be especially careful of any standing water or even soggy ground. A live, downed wire may seem to be a safe distance away, but it is still extremely dangerous due to wet conditions.Don’t drive over downed power lines.