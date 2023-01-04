Read full article on original website
mjrediowa
3d ago
What wonderful caring leaders we have in Iowa. Maybe instead of merging these services in order to stunt them we should merger the House and Senate so we have fewer corrupt lawmakers to pay!
Another user from IA
3d ago
How many more poor nursing home residents will die from abuse & neglect from Kimmies' total incompetence. What a disgrace Iowa has become.
Barbara Young Meade
2d ago
Thanks Kim. The 3 departments you care LEAST ABOUT. If they don’t affect her, she doesn’t care.But we can still get cocktails to go on the road
