GV Wire
Costa, Duarte Ask Feds to Declare Local Health Emergency Over Madera Hospital Closure
Congressmen-elect Jim Costa, D-Fresno, and John Duarte, R-Modesto, are urging federal officials to declare a local health emergency due to the closure of Madera Community Hospital. The bipartisan letter, sent Thursday to Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources, and Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers...
Costa pushing HHS to declare emergency amid hospital closing
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Congressman Jim Costa and Congressman-elect John Duarte are urging the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, as well as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, to declare a local health emergency to bring in more federal help for the residents of Madera impacted by the […]
URGENT: Central California Blood Center in need of this blood type
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center urgently wants Central Valley blood donors to donate. Blood center officials say they are at less than one day’s supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types. Anyone interested in donating blood can visit one of the following donor centers: Donor Centers: For opening hours click here […]
Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
JOB FAIR: Opportunities for employees of Madera Community Hospital
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hiring event designed to recruit employees of the recently closed Madera Community Hospital is being held in Madera – by a medical group with operations in Merced. The hiring event organized by Dignity Health – Mercy Medical Center will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until […]
This is Fresno County’s new Superintendent of Schools
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has a new superintendent of schools after Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher was sworn-in on Thursday at Fresno City College. Dr. Cantwell-Copher started her career as a teacher in 1990 before going on to work in administration in Clovis Unified School District, Central Unified School District, and the State Center Community […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Man Indicted For Illegally Possessing Ammunition
January 6, 2023 - FRESNO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment on Thursday against Emmanuelle Padilla, 26, of Fresno, charging him with being a felon in possession of. ammunition, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, Padilla was found in possession...
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced Council to request A.G. for investigation into Police Dept.
In a stunning new development that puts a spotlight on the city’s public safety apparatus, the Merced City Council has directed city staff to send a letter to California’s Office of the Attorney General asking for a probe into the Merced Police Department’s “patterns and practices, systemic issues, and internal policies that impact staff and the community.”
JOB FAIR: Fresno EOC looking to hire for food services and transit systems
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) is hosting a hiring event for people interested in food services or transit systems. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Nielsen Conference Center located at 3110 W Nielsen Avenue. Attendants will be able to […]
GV Wire
Community Health: ‘No Plans to Hasten Highway 41-Madera Health Care Facility’
The closure of Madera Community Hospital has intensified the patient load at area hospitals but is not prompting Fresno-based Community Health System to accelerate its plans for a health care facility on Highway 41 in Madera County. CHS had announced in 2017 the purchase of 200 acres at the northeast...
Fentanyl arrest backlash in Fresno County, zero-dollar bail policy ends
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly caught with $230,000 worth of fentanyl and $12,000 worth of heroin was arrested Tuesday in Fresno County by narcotics detectives with the Special Investigations Task Force – then released a few hours later, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the suspect, identified as 23-year-old […]
yourcentralvalley.com
On The Map: Helm
Around the Central Valley, you may have already seen the name you’re about to hear. And you are about to find out why this name has such prominence in the Valley – and on the map. Today we’re in a section of rural Fresno county. About 20...
DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
Sheriff, police chief react to Fresno County zero-dollar bail ending
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials reacted on Wednesday to the removal of the zero-dollar bail rule in Fresno County, following the arrest and subsequent release on the zero-dollar bail policy of a man from Los Angeles found with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Fresno County Sheriff John […]
WATCH: Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logs off one final time
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After 42 years in law enforcement, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logged off one final time. She was acknowledged by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) with this heartfelt message via FCSO dispatcher Sheila Ownsbey. Here is the message, as you can also listen to it in the video as […]
KMPH.com
Adoption fees lowed for select dogs awaiting their “furever” homes
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Valley Animal Center in Fresno is lowering its adoption fee for a handful of dogs. For just $25, a pup who has been spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccine ready can have a “furever” home. The no-kill shelter hopes that by reducing the...
GV Wire
‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley
Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
webisjericho.com
Ash Irvine’s Paranormal Paragraphs: Fresno Nightcrawlers
In this iteration of the paranormal paragraphs, we are straying from our usual exploration into a paranormal encounter to a paranormal creature feature. This feature will be about the Fresno Nightcrawlers, an odd and quite peculiar life form first documented in 2007, since then, the Fresno Nightcrawlers have gained a tremendous amount of internet fame.
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
