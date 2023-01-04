ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Costa pushing HHS to declare emergency amid hospital closing

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Congressman Jim Costa and Congressman-elect John Duarte are urging the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, as well as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, to declare a local health emergency to bring in more federal help for the residents of Madera impacted by the […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is Fresno County’s new Superintendent of Schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has a new superintendent of schools after Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher was sworn-in on Thursday at Fresno City College. Dr. Cantwell-Copher started her career as a teacher in 1990 before going on to work in administration in Clovis Unified School District, Central Unified School District, and the State Center Community […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Man Indicted For Illegally Possessing Ammunition

January 6, 2023 - FRESNO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment on Thursday against Emmanuelle Padilla, 26, of Fresno, charging him with being a felon in possession of. ammunition, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, Padilla was found in possession...
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced Council to request A.G. for investigation into Police Dept.

In a stunning new development that puts a spotlight on the city’s public safety apparatus, the Merced City Council has directed city staff to send a letter to California’s Office of the Attorney General asking for a probe into the Merced Police Department’s “patterns and practices, systemic issues, and internal policies that impact staff and the community.”
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl arrest backlash in Fresno County, zero-dollar bail policy ends

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly caught with $230,000 worth of fentanyl and $12,000 worth of heroin was arrested Tuesday in Fresno County by narcotics detectives with the Special Investigations Task Force – then released a few hours later, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the suspect, identified as 23-year-old […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

On The Map: Helm

Around the Central Valley, you may have already seen the name you’re about to hear. And you are about to find out why this name has such prominence in the Valley – and on the map. Today we’re in a section of rural Fresno county. About 20...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA
webisjericho.com

Ash Irvine’s Paranormal Paragraphs: Fresno Nightcrawlers

In this iteration of the paranormal paragraphs, we are straying from our usual exploration into a paranormal encounter to a paranormal creature feature. This feature will be about the Fresno Nightcrawlers, an odd and quite peculiar life form first documented in 2007, since then, the Fresno Nightcrawlers have gained a tremendous amount of internet fame.
FRESNO, CA

