ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAE

Jen Shah, 'Real Housewives' star, sentenced to 6 1/2 years for telemarketing fraud

Jennifer Shah, a cast member of Bravo's Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, was sentenced to 6 and 1/2 years in prison for running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. The ploy involved taking thousands of dollars from elderly and vulnerable people, the Justice Department announced Friday. Shah, 49, had previously...
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy