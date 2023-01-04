ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Emails show Washington officials discussed COVID breakthrough cases amid vaccine push

By By Brett Davis | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXcMD_0k3YWybH00

(The Center Square) – KVI radio talk show host Ari Hoffman has obtained emails through a public disclosure request indicating state and local officials knew COVID-19 vaccinations weren’t as effective as hoped at stopping the spread of the virus, even as they publicly said the opposite and pushed for vaccine mandates.

Hoffman, host of conservative talk radio’s “The Ari Hoffman Show,” detailed some of what he found on his Twitter page.

Among the information Hoffman received was a July 16, 2021 email chain among King County health officials detailing worries about breakthrough cases, including – ironically – a vaccination celebration event.

“I heard yesterday from 2 Tracers – that they are hearing stories all day from people who are vaccinated and getting COVID,” the email from Dr. James Lewis, epidemiologist for Seattle & King County Public Health to Jeff Duchin, chief of the department, said. “In fact, one event was a party to celebrate everyone being vaccinated.”

The party “required people to bring their vaccination card to get in… they’ve already identified 9+ people who got Covid at the event. One tracer said every case she talked to that day was vaccinated.”

The email made mention of the fact that at the party “some SCCA (Seattle Cancer Care Alliance) staff attended and at least one in positive but likely multiple SCCA staff.”

The gathering itself “was described as a ‘burning man like’ event but indoors, sounds like 100(s) of people attended. Required vaccine cards for entry.”

Lewis concluded the email, “Sorry for the bad news.”

Four days later, an email with the subject line “PLEASE DO NOT DISTRIBUTE: PHSKC COVID-19 Outbreak Summary 7/20,” discussed messaging as it relates to breakthrough cases becoming the norm.

The email was sent by Dennis Worsham, interim director of King County Public Health, in response to then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s concerns about the increase in infections among those vaccinated against the virus showed that at least behind the scenes officials seemed to accept that reality.

Worsham said “we are being clear in our conversations that we do expect people who are vaccinated to become infected with COVID. As our population becomes more vaccinated AND vaccines are not 100% effective in protecting you from the virus.”

Ultimately, according to the email, the group moved ahead with the talking point for Durkan that there was a “higher incidence rate among unvaccinated residents compared to vaccinated.”

“Just days before the exchange, Democrat Governor Jay Inslee had called Trump supporters and anyone who would not get vaccinated a ‘bioreactor facility’ and blamed them for spreading COVID,” Hoffman tweeted in describing the governor’s July 14 press conference , which included a link to a portion of the press conference.

“Even though the info was sent to the governor’s office and state health agencies, a week later Inslee imposed a vaccine mandate for all state employees which was quickly copied by King County & Seattle,” Hoffman tweeted. “Stores, venues even houses of worship began requiring vax cards for entry.”

On Oct. 20, 2021, Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees went into effect, initially resulting in 1,887 state employees either being fired or voluntarily leaving their jobs.

Hoffman did not hold back on what he thought of the situation.

“Health and elected officials had a narrative that the vax stopped the spread and did not know how to admit they were wrong,” he told The Center Square via email. “So they kept pushing forward with a false narrative. It not only lost them all credibility, but their egos put people who had pre-existing conditions like cancer and the elderly at risk.”

The governor’s office had a different take.

“We are not privy to what records he was referring to,” Jim Kopriva, senior communications associate with the governor’s office, said in an email. “CDC data affirms that people who had received vaccinations and boosters are at significantly less risk of COVID-19-associated infection and death.”

Comments / 11

Guest88
3d ago

So how many people lost their livelihoods and/or their LIVES, due to the fact that they believed all of this propaganda and misinformation about the Covid vaccine from these incompetent and corrupt doctors, scientists, politicians, social media platforms, pharmaceutical companies, media talking heads etc? What happens now? How are these people made whole again? Does the liberally biased media come out and apologize and or take accountability for the known BS and lies that they spread throughout the pandemic?

Reply
28
Gloria Wolfe
3d ago

Insley along with all the health officials should be apologizing to washingtonians. this was all about control. each and every person that lost their job or quit because of the job should be given their job back with back pay. where's Ferguson now, he should be protecting washingtonians and getting the compensation they deserve

Reply(1)
20
Carl
2d ago

Can we only vaccinate our elected officials with the real Vaccine, no placebo or the use of retracting needles syringes allowed, and if they survive, then they can promote vaccines?

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Experts at UW Medicine track new COVID subvariant in PNW

Experts with the University of Washington Medicine are tracking the new COVID-19 variant’s presence in the Pacific Northwest after the CDC warned about the presence of the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. A press release from UW Medicine states the subvariant is expected to become the most dominant strain in the area.
SEATTLE, WA
stateofreform.com

Consolidation, underlying costs, and a lack of healthy competition contributing to Washington’s rising healthcare costs

The rising costs of healthcare services are a heavy burden for many Washingtonians, but lowering those costs is a complicated issue. Experts identified some causes for high costs, as well as some solutions that could provide some relief during the “Efforts to ensure transparency & promote affordability” panel at Thursday’s 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Evers to ban TikTok on state devices

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is getting ready to ban TikTok from state phones, tablets, and computers. Gov. Tony Evers on Friday reversed course, and announced a coming-ban. "We consulted with the FBI and our emergency management and came to the conclusion it's the best idea," the governor told...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

King County councilmember proposes ban on 'card-only' business in unincorporated area

(The Center Square) – Residents in unincorporated King County that do not have access to bank accounts may get help accessing more opportunities to pay with cash with a newly proposed ordinance. King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles has introduced legislation that requires businesses to accept cash. This would ensure all residents can contribute to the local economy. At least 2.1% of Washington residents do not have bank accounts, credit cards...
KING COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Healthcare workers head to Olympia, await passage of safe staffing standards bill

SPOKANE, Wash. — Massive burnout from staffing shortages is putting a strain on many healthcare workers in Washington. They’re saying working conditions are unsafe, and safe-staffing standards are the solution. Theresa Bowden has worked years as a respiratory therapist for Sacred Heart, and she says she hasn’t seen a staffing shortage like this before. “COVID didn’t help by far because...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
The Center Square

Ethics watchdog: Rep. Blumenauer's wife's stock trades emblematic of DC swamp

According to a DC ethics watchdog, Congress as a whole has an ethics problem with insider trading. Oregon's Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer and his wife are top examples of the problem, says the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT). At the close of 2022, FACT released its list of Congressional ethics violators, with a slight shift from previous years. This year’s list revealed the top violation of congress as a whole as well, i.e. conflict of interest and personal finances. ...
OREGON STATE
KUOW

Seattle hospital temporarily diverting some patients

Harborview Medical Center has temporarily stopped accepting some patients due to excessively high patient volumes. “Harborview Medical Center has made the difficult decision last evening, Jan. 5, to go temporarily on non-trauma medical divert. This includes triaging and diverting less seriously ill (non-trauma) patients to other area hospitals,” spokesperson Susan Gregg said via email.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

High cost of jail, prison communications challenged by Prison Policy Initiative

(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Corrections website states that social connections maintained during incarceration are a valuable part of helping prisoners with successful reentry into society. However, the high communication cost often makes it difficult for many families to stay in touch with a loved one behind bars, says the Prison Policy Initiative.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Workers across Washington State are getting a raise

Washington State now has the highest minimum wage in the country. On January 1st, the minimum wage increased to $15.74 per hour...that's a raise of $1.25 from last year. Not everyone is excited about the news. Small business owners worry they’ll have to hike prices. Kirk Duncan is a...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy