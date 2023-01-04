Read full article on original website
Bryan Cranston Talks Judge Michael Desiato’s Major Transformation in ‘Your Honor’ Season 2
By the end of Your Honor’s first run in 2021, Judge Michael Desiato was a changed man: He compromised his principles in the interest of his son, who died as a result. Bryan Cranston underwent a transformation himself before filming Season 2 of the drama. “His whole point of view, as you’ll see, is different. I wanted the audience to see how despair and grief change a person,” the Emmy winner says of his haggard, overgrown Desiato.
‘The Last of Us’ Creator Previews Joel & Ellie’s Connection in the TV Series
Beautiful storytelling is at the forefront of The Last of Us, an emotional but brutal postapocalyptic journey of survival based on the popular video game. In the United States of 2033, a mutated fungus has destroyed civilization, and single dad Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian) must smuggle a 14-year-old girl, Ellie (Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey), out of a harsh quarantine zone.
Josh Radnor ‘Wouldn’t Turn Down an Invitation’ to ‘How I Met Your Father’
The Hulu sitcom How I Met Your Father has already connected itself to its predecessor, the CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother, with various Easter eggs and crossover appearances. Most notably, Cobie Smulders reprised the part of Robin Scherbatsky in March 2022’s How I Met Your Father Season 1 finale. Could Josh Radnor be next?
