Read full article on original website
Teresa Eldred
3d ago
I can't imagine the terror this elderly woman must have had. My prayers are with her family and friends. This ??? deserves the death penalty! He made a choice to take her life.
Reply(3)
10
Related
wpde.com
Third suspect arrested in 'pre-planned' Robeson Co. murder, 2 more wanted, authorities say
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators in Robeson County released a statement on Saturday morning saying, "A third arrest has been made in a recent murder investigation and two other suspects are being sought by investigators. The charges are in relation to Darrell D. Locklear, of Maxton who was...
wpde.com
Fourth arrest made in 'pre-planned' murder in Robeson Co., deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A fourth arrest has been made in a recent murder investigation and one other suspect is being sought by investigators in Robeson County. The charges are in relation to Darrell D. Locklear, of Maxton who was murdered around midnight on Thursday, Dec. 22, during an attempted robbery.
live5news.com
Missing Williamsburg County child located
LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 12-year-old girl has been located. The sheriff’s office says she was found safe.
wpde.com
Suspects accused of assaulting North Myrtle Beach store employee identified
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police have identified two suspects who they said assaulted an employee at a Burlington Coat Factory on Dec. 20 during a strong-armed robbery,. The complainant told the responding officer that while at the cash register, she heard the merchandise alarm go off. She...
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at West Florence High School will remain in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Family Court Judge FitzLee H. McEachin ruled Friday morning that a 16-year-old boy accused of throwing another 16-year-old off of a second-floor balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice. The hearing took...
Marion County Sheriff’s Office remembers deputy killed in line of duty
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — On Jan. 6, 2021, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office lost a young deputy in a deadly crash. Deputy David Price was 29 years old when he died in the crash at the intersection of Jackson and Maidendown roads in Marion County, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. Among […]
NC man shot to death ‘multiple times’, police say
An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said.
WMBF
Mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ still awaiting sentencing nearly 4 months after guilty plea
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly four months after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, the mother of Baby Boy Horry is still waiting for sentencing. In September, Jennifer Sahr pleaded guilty through what’s called the Alford plea. It means she maintains her innocence but admits the evidence against her would likely result in a conviction if brought to trial.
wpde.com
Infant found crying near two bodies; deputies suspect murder/suicide
MANNING, S.C. (WACH) — Clarendon County deputies and Manning Police are investigating after an infant was found crying near two victims in a Manning area Apartment Wednesday night. Officials say the young child was found near the bodies of 32-year-old Dezmond Mitchell and 25-year-old Nakita Baxter, in a Westwood...
wpde.com
Dillon man leads multi-state chase with children, drugs & gun inside car: Deputies
James Shavaunt Johnson, 44, of Dillon is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, distribution of cocaine base, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and four counts of child endangerment.
wpde.com
Lumberton officers find man dead in middle of road after shooting
LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — Lumberton Police are investigating after they said officers responded to a shots fired call and found an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. They say the man was shot more than once and pronounced dead on scene. The officers were dispatched just before 7 p.m....
cbs17
Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at South Carolina high school; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 22, according to a News13 employee who drove by the crash. It appeared to involve a tractor-trailer. Horry County Sheriff’s Office […]
wpde.com
Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
15-year-old found with loaded gun at Lumberton High School, district says
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was found Friday with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The freshman student has been suspended for 365 days, according to the district. The gun was found after the student was searched by school officials, the district said in a […]
wpde.com
Son didn't fall, but thrown off balcony at West Florence High School: Parents
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The parents of a 16-year-old boy said the district's statement that their son fell off of a balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School during a physical exchange with another student is not the truth. Kay Kennedy said her son was thrown over...
Driver charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter in incident in Clarendon, Sumter counties
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple violations, including reckless vehicular homicide, for an incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2023, in Clarendon and Sumter counties that left one person dead and two injured. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley and Sumter County Sheriff Anthony...
Man, woman die in suspected murder-suicide in Manning; infant unharmed
MANNING, S.C. — Investigators say a report of gunfire led them to a crying baby and two adults who were dead. The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office said deputies along with officers from the Manning Police Department were first called to Westwood Apartments on Westwood Drive just before midnight on Wednesday where witnesses said they had heard gunshots coming from inside one of the apartments.
Horry County police arrest man wanted on federal drug charges; woman also charged
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted by the FBI out of Charlotte for distribution of meth, according to a police report obtained by News13. Corey Vance Warren, 32, of Conway, was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly refused to come out of a home on Mammie […]
Comments / 10