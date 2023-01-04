HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly four months after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, the mother of Baby Boy Horry is still waiting for sentencing. In September, Jennifer Sahr pleaded guilty through what’s called the Alford plea. It means she maintains her innocence but admits the evidence against her would likely result in a conviction if brought to trial.

