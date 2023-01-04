ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

The final day to sign up for health insurance through Pa.'s marketplace is Jan 15. What to know. [The Philadelphia Inquirer]

Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Jan. 11—There are only a few days left to sign up for health insurance through. Affordable Care Act marketplace. The deadline to enroll in Obamacare plans through Pennie, the commonwealth's exchange, is. Jan 15. . Individual and family plans sold through Pennie are intended for people...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Inszone Insurance Services Announces Entry into Michigan Market with the Acquisition of Brinch Agency Insurance

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Inszone Insurance Services. : a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of. provides personal, commercial and health insurance to. Macomb County. and the surrounding areas. The team at. Brinch Agency. prides themselves on being friendly and knowledgeable about the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Time is running out. Get covered by January 15

Athens Messenger, The (OH) If you don't have health insurance — or just want to explore your options — go to healthcare.gov on or before. to get covered with affordable health insurance now. Having and keeping good quality affordable health care is personal for me. The Affordable Care...
OHIO STATE
Shapiro announces his cabinet picks for key health and human services positions [The Philadelphia Inquirer]

Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Jan. 11—Gov.-elect has named , an anesthesiologist and chair of the Montgomery County Commissioners, as his human services secretary. Arkoosh led her county's response in the early days of the pandemic, which elevated her to the spotlight for calmly offering information while her county was in the epicenter of the virus' spread.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Public Records Act Decision Could Mean More Government Secrecy, Undermine Transparency, says Consumer Watchdog

LOS ANGELES , Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent decision in a public records case brought by Consumer Watchdog against the. could encourage more government secrecy and undermine transparency, according to the non-profit consumer group. Consumer Watchdog's lawsuit alleged that Insurance Commissioner Lara and the. Department of Insurance. violated...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Real-estate agents scrambling after alleged California fraud

The collapse of a California-based real-estate company run by a former Columbus man has sent dozens of Columbus real-estate agents scrambling. More than 120 Corcoran Global Living agents in central Ohio and a few in the Dayton area were left without a corporate home after the agency imploded amid lawsuits and accusations of fraud and unpaid commissions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Hurricane Ian assistance exceeds $4.5 billion

WASHINGTON $4.5 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments has been provided to the state of. and to households affected by Hurricane Ian to help survivors jumpstart their recovery. FEMA. has provided. $871 million. to households affected by Hurricane Ian and. $503 million. to the state for...
FLORIDA STATE
Stories to Watch 2022: TennCare Coverage

In April, for the first time in three years, all of TennCare's 1.7 million members will be required to renew their enrollment in the program. Prior to the COVID-19 public health emergency, members were responsible for proving that their income level and other demographic traits were still in compliance with TennCare limits on a yearly basis. But since.
TENNESSEE STATE
Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $1.1 Billion

For the drawing on Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot has a cash value of. State lottery officials said the jackpot is the third-largest prize in the history of the game. The jackpot has been growing ever since it was last claimed on. October 14, 2022. , when tickets purchased...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Oregon winner will take home $1million on ticket sold in Eugene

One winning $1 million ticket from the Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday night was sold in Oregon, lottery officials said Wednesday. Some Oregon stores are reporting an uptick in sales for the Mega Millions jackpot. “The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing,” Pat McDonald, the head of the Mega…
EUGENE, OR
