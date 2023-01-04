Read full article on original website
Related
Treasurer presents $500K check to state board of education
Graham Star (Robbinsville, NC) Raleigh - State Treasurer , CPA - a staunch advocate of public education, who strongly supports the work of classroom teachers - showed up at the. Jan. 5. N.C. State Board of Education. meeting with a check for the. N.C. Department of Public Instruction. , exceeding...
The final day to sign up for health insurance through Pa.'s marketplace is Jan 15. What to know. [The Philadelphia Inquirer]
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Jan. 11—There are only a few days left to sign up for health insurance through. Affordable Care Act marketplace. The deadline to enroll in Obamacare plans through Pennie, the commonwealth's exchange, is. Jan 15. . Individual and family plans sold through Pennie are intended for people...
Transgender Louisiana doctor says she was denied insurance payments due to name change
Since her name change and relocation, Dr. Tiffany Najberg's clinic has lost an estimated $150,000 in payments from insurance companies is facing possible closure. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
Thousands of Marylanders just gained access to critical oral health care coverage
Avenue News, The (Essex, MD) It was the tragic story of 12-year-old Deamonte Driver — a boy who died from an untreated tooth infection that spread lethal bacteria to his brain — that first compelled. Maryland. advocates to fight to expand dental coverage to low-income children in 2007.
Florida doctor gets 20 years for urine-testing scheme that cost insurers $125 million
In one of South Florida’s biggest healthcare fraud cases, an osteopathic physician approved medically unnecessary urine tests and treatment for patients suffering from alcohol and drug addiction that cost private insurance companies more than. $125 million. over a decade. , who owned a medical clinic in. Delray Beach. that...
Inszone Insurance Services Announces Entry into Michigan Market with the Acquisition of Brinch Agency Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Inszone Insurance Services. : a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of. provides personal, commercial and health insurance to. Macomb County. and the surrounding areas. The team at. Brinch Agency. prides themselves on being friendly and knowledgeable about the...
At a time of inflation, California should take a bold step to tame rising health care costs | Opinion [The Sacramento Bee]
The word of the year for 2022 could have been “inflation.” Air travel prices rose nearly 40% from a year earlier. Grocery, housing, energy and other prices are also up. And once again, the cost of health care, which makes up nearly a fifth of our economy, is rising sharply.
Time is running out. Get covered by January 15
Athens Messenger, The (OH) If you don't have health insurance — or just want to explore your options — go to healthcare.gov on or before. to get covered with affordable health insurance now. Having and keeping good quality affordable health care is personal for me. The Affordable Care...
Shapiro announces his cabinet picks for key health and human services positions [The Philadelphia Inquirer]
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Jan. 11—Gov.-elect has named , an anesthesiologist and chair of the Montgomery County Commissioners, as his human services secretary. Arkoosh led her county's response in the early days of the pandemic, which elevated her to the spotlight for calmly offering information while her county was in the epicenter of the virus' spread.
Many in Alabama will lose Medicaid insurance coverage in April
WHNT-TV (Huntsville, AL) HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Millions of Americans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic are at risk of losing their coverage this April. Alabama. did not expand its Medicaid package which means many people who are low-income will be dropped from the program. According to...
Here's how big your payday would be in NC for winning the $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing
CBS - 17 WNCN (Raleigh-Durham, NC) RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mega Millions winner in North Carolina on Tuesday night could take home nearly. in cash, lottery officials say. officials say a winner from the state could choose to collect the. $1.1 billion. — the third-largest jackpot in the...
Public Records Act Decision Could Mean More Government Secrecy, Undermine Transparency, says Consumer Watchdog
LOS ANGELES , Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent decision in a public records case brought by Consumer Watchdog against the. could encourage more government secrecy and undermine transparency, according to the non-profit consumer group. Consumer Watchdog's lawsuit alleged that Insurance Commissioner Lara and the. Department of Insurance. violated...
Real-estate agents scrambling after alleged California fraud
The collapse of a California-based real-estate company run by a former Columbus man has sent dozens of Columbus real-estate agents scrambling. More than 120 Corcoran Global Living agents in central Ohio and a few in the Dayton area were left without a corporate home after the agency imploded amid lawsuits and accusations of fraud and unpaid commissions.
Hurricane Ian assistance exceeds $4.5 billion
WASHINGTON $4.5 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments has been provided to the state of. and to households affected by Hurricane Ian to help survivors jumpstart their recovery. FEMA. has provided. $871 million. to households affected by Hurricane Ian and. $503 million. to the state for...
Stories to Watch 2022: TennCare Coverage
In April, for the first time in three years, all of TennCare's 1.7 million members will be required to renew their enrollment in the program. Prior to the COVID-19 public health emergency, members were responsible for proving that their income level and other demographic traits were still in compliance with TennCare limits on a yearly basis. But since.
Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $1.1 Billion
For the drawing on Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot has a cash value of. State lottery officials said the jackpot is the third-largest prize in the history of the game. The jackpot has been growing ever since it was last claimed on. October 14, 2022. , when tickets purchased...
Oregon winner will take home $1million on ticket sold in Eugene
One winning $1 million ticket from the Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday night was sold in Oregon, lottery officials said Wednesday. Some Oregon stores are reporting an uptick in sales for the Mega Millions jackpot. “The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing,” Pat McDonald, the head of the Mega…
Trial date set for group accused of Michigan unemployment fraud scheme
Two Macomb County residents are among nine who face renewed allegations of participating in a multi-state, scheme to defraud the unemployment-benefits systems early in the pandemic by using phony emails and identities of others, according to federal authorities. Sharrell Harrison of Eastpointe and Sharonda Griffin of Center Line are among...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0