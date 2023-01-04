Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in DallasDallas, TX
The Flavours of Dallas: A Guide to the Delicious Foods and Restaurants in the CityCorrie WritingDallas, TX
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football PlayerLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Related
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Zach Collins for inactive Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Collins will make his seventh start this season after Jakob Poeltl was held out with an Achilles ailment. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Collins to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Collins' Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Dwight Powell on Saturday, Reggie Bullock to bench
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. In order to match New Orleans' bigger lineup, the Mavericks will start Dwight Powell on Saturday night while Reggie Bullock was given a second unit role. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 594.6 minutes this season,...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Darius Garland (thumb) active and starting on Friday for Donovan Mitchell (rest)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (thumb) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Garland will start at point guard after he was forced to miss three games with a right thumb sprain and Donovan Mitchell was ruled out for rest reasons. In 36.9 expected minutes, our models project Garland to score 38.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) won't play Saturday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Poeltl is dealing with left Achilles bursitis. As a result, he has been ruled out of action for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect Zach Collins and Charles Bassey to see more work down low.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (ankle) DNP on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 18's game against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey missed his second consecutive practice of the week on Thursday. McCaffrey did do some work during warmups and said he "feels great" and that Wednesday's missed practice was precautionary. David Lombardi of The Athletics said it sounds like McCaffrey will be available to play on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 1/5/23: Will Luka Doncic and the Mavericks Beat Boston to Extend Their Winning Streak?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) probable Saturday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones is dealing with a sprained right wrist. However, it's not too serious, hence the probable tag. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (quad) questionable on Friday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Grant is dealing with a quad injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Pacers. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.1 minutes against Indiana. Grant's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is dealing with plantar fasciitis and is probable to face the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.8 minutes against Phoenix. Dedmon's Friday projection includes 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) available for Lakers on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Friday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook will suit up at home after the veteran was listed as probable with foot soreness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 39.2 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 17.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Forbes continues to deal with right shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Los Angeles on Friday. Forbes is averaging 5.6 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Damian Jones (hand) available for Lakers on Saturday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones (hand) is active for Saturday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Jones will be available off the bench after he was listed as probable. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 166.5 minutes this season, Jone has produced 0.95 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (illness) active on Friday night
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nurkic is available on the road despite being listed with an illness. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Nurkic to score 32.6 FanDuel points. Nurkic's Friday projection includes 12.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's George Hill (illness) active for Friday's game versus Charlotte
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (illness) is available for Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Hill will be active off the bench after the veteran was sidelined four games with an illness. In 14.9 expected minutes, our models project Hill to score 9.9 FanDuel points. Hill's projection includes 4.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Terance Mann for inactive Paul George (hamstring) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mann will make his 15th start this season after Paul George was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Timberwolves' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Mann's FanDuel salary stands at $4,600.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock coming off Dallas' bench on Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Bullock will play with the Mavericks' second unit after Dwight Powell was chosen as Saturday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 1068.2 minutes this season, Powell is producing 0.46 FanDuel points per minute.
Comments / 0