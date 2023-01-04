ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

Inside the $30,000-per-Night British Virgin Islands Outpost of San Francisco’s Premiere Private Club

The Battery Club, San Francisco’s go-to private club for tech executives and visiting celebrities, has opened a luxe outpost in the British Virgin Islands. The estate is the private home of San Francisco tech couple Xochi and Michael Birch, who also own The Battery. Dubbed The Village, it rents for between $24,000 and $32,000 a night and requires a four-night minimum stay. It’s available to anybody, though Battery members get 25% off. For that fee, up to 20 guests enjoy an all-inclusive vacation in “an island extension of the club” that was “built over a six-year period to exacting standards.” There are eight full-time staffers on-site and at least 11 when guests are present.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Canela Bistro Alum Strikes Out to Embrace His Colombian Roots at Oakland Restaurant

Chef Paul Iglesias, known for his stint as manager at Canela Bistro & Wine Bar on Market Street, is opening his own restaurant in Uptown Oakland. On January 13 the restaurateur will debut Parche at 2295 Broadway, where he’ll serve dishes showcasing myriad forms of Colombian cooking. After cutting his teeth throughout the Bay Area, Iglesias is ready to tap into his Colombian heritage. “I want to be respectful of all the people and culture that encompasses Colombia,” Iglesias says. “The African aspect, the Lebanese aspect, the Indigenous aspect, and the pre-Colobmbian aspect.”
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Preview San Francisco’s Next Japanese-Style Hi-Fi Bar at This Limited-Run Pop-Up

Chef Marc Zimmerman, known for whole-animal cooking at Gozu, is ready to reveal a bit of what’s behind the curtain at his upcoming restaurant Yokai. The team is calling the preview pop-up Stick Bar and, as of January 17, guests can enjoy skewers in the whisky lounge at Gozu from 6 to 8:30 p.m Tuesday through Thursday. The a la carte menu, which ranges from $14 to $40 for items like octopus skewers and roasted corn skewers, will then caravan over to 545 Mission Street when Yokai opens later this spring.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

After More Than 20 Years, This Palo Alto Chinese Cuisine Institution Has Closed

Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Mandarin Roots, owned by Simon Yuan and son Jarvis Yuan, closed permanently on December 31 after 24 years in business. The restaurant owners posted a note to the business website saying “all good things come to an end” and that “it has been a pleasure.” Palo Alto Online reports the restaurant was known for Chinese fusion items such as pork belly quesadillas and kalbi beef tacos.
PALO ALTO, CA
thrashermagazine.com

RIP in Peace: Dave Schubert

It's never been just about the act of skateboarding. Documentation of our craft has always been an essential key to the equation, and Dave Schubert's camera captured countless iconic images that will endure for an eternity. He was a historian of the streets, from his East Coast roots to the Mecca of San Francisco. His legend only grows from here. RIP to the Real Deal. —Tony Vitello.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

The First U.S. Outpost of This Delhi-Based Restaurant Sails Into a Stunning Waterfront Space in Sausalito

The famous Trident restaurant and bar in downtown Sausalito is getting a new neighbor this year: Ditas, a South Delhi restaurant and bar, is moving into the second floor of the historic building at 558 Bridgeway. The space had been most recently serving as an events venue for the Trident, with huge windows opening up towards the bay, but the picturesque spot will get an update with the help of Winder Gibson Architects and interior designer Maureen Kelsey. Expect the decor to center around the dramatic views of the water and San Francisco, with local design elements such as a toughened glass bar countertop from artisan Bill Empey.
SAUSALITO, CA
herecomestheguide.com

Love and Luxe: 12 Luxurious Bay Area Wedding Venues

Dreaming of an elegant event dripping with luxury? The Bay Area has no shortage of luxurious wedding venues. From a ridgetop winery with stunning panoramic vistas to a grand estate set on 40 acres of oak woodlands, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more beautiful backdrop for your lavish affair!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How toxic is your floodwater? In the Bay Area, very

To those sloshing around outside to break up the flood doldrums or clear clogged drains, exercise caution — the water is filthy. Floods are the most commonly occurring natural disaster in the world. They are incredibly disruptive, and if cleanup is mismanaged, the effects can create long-lasting health hazards in the form of rot, fungus, mold, bacteria and disease, to name a few. The water from a flood is a...
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good

Hong Kong Flower Lounge, known for Michelin Guide-approved dim sum, permanently closed on December 31 as first reported by KTSF26. Former manager Albert Yau told SFGATE the owner decided to retire. The restaurant’s lease was set to expire, and the owners chose not to renew. The landlord has plans to rent out the space at a later date after a remodel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

