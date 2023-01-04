Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
Related
Eater
A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot
A popular San Francisco-based dumpling lounge is expanding to Las Vegas and taking over the former Joyful House Chinese Cuisine space. The new restaurant, founded by the family behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will serve all the modern Chinese favorites the brand is known for inside a sleek and renovated interior.
sfstandard.com
Inside the $30,000-per-Night British Virgin Islands Outpost of San Francisco’s Premiere Private Club
The Battery Club, San Francisco’s go-to private club for tech executives and visiting celebrities, has opened a luxe outpost in the British Virgin Islands. The estate is the private home of San Francisco tech couple Xochi and Michael Birch, who also own The Battery. Dubbed The Village, it rents for between $24,000 and $32,000 a night and requires a four-night minimum stay. It’s available to anybody, though Battery members get 25% off. For that fee, up to 20 guests enjoy an all-inclusive vacation in “an island extension of the club” that was “built over a six-year period to exacting standards.” There are eight full-time staffers on-site and at least 11 when guests are present.
San Francisco Bay Area replica makes Legoland California worth the trip
"They even included a Lego vineyard across the Lego Golden Gate Bridge in Lego Napa Valley."
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
sfstandard.com
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
Eater
Canela Bistro Alum Strikes Out to Embrace His Colombian Roots at Oakland Restaurant
Chef Paul Iglesias, known for his stint as manager at Canela Bistro & Wine Bar on Market Street, is opening his own restaurant in Uptown Oakland. On January 13 the restaurateur will debut Parche at 2295 Broadway, where he’ll serve dishes showcasing myriad forms of Colombian cooking. After cutting his teeth throughout the Bay Area, Iglesias is ready to tap into his Colombian heritage. “I want to be respectful of all the people and culture that encompasses Colombia,” Iglesias says. “The African aspect, the Lebanese aspect, the Indigenous aspect, and the pre-Colobmbian aspect.”
Eater
Preview San Francisco’s Next Japanese-Style Hi-Fi Bar at This Limited-Run Pop-Up
Chef Marc Zimmerman, known for whole-animal cooking at Gozu, is ready to reveal a bit of what’s behind the curtain at his upcoming restaurant Yokai. The team is calling the preview pop-up Stick Bar and, as of January 17, guests can enjoy skewers in the whisky lounge at Gozu from 6 to 8:30 p.m Tuesday through Thursday. The a la carte menu, which ranges from $14 to $40 for items like octopus skewers and roasted corn skewers, will then caravan over to 545 Mission Street when Yokai opens later this spring.
Eater
After More Than 20 Years, This Palo Alto Chinese Cuisine Institution Has Closed
Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Mandarin Roots, owned by Simon Yuan and son Jarvis Yuan, closed permanently on December 31 after 24 years in business. The restaurant owners posted a note to the business website saying “all good things come to an end” and that “it has been a pleasure.” Palo Alto Online reports the restaurant was known for Chinese fusion items such as pork belly quesadillas and kalbi beef tacos.
thrashermagazine.com
RIP in Peace: Dave Schubert
It's never been just about the act of skateboarding. Documentation of our craft has always been an essential key to the equation, and Dave Schubert's camera captured countless iconic images that will endure for an eternity. He was a historian of the streets, from his East Coast roots to the Mecca of San Francisco. His legend only grows from here. RIP to the Real Deal. —Tony Vitello.
What Was I Thinking??? My Wife’s SFO United Club Review
When Sharon took a solo trip to California, she flew home from San Francisco on a red-eye with an 11 PM departure time. Through the kindness of an acquaintance, she had access to a United Club. I kindly asked her if she would take pictures and write about the club.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
californiaglobe.com
1,700 Layoffs At SF-Based Stitch Fix Capped off a Rough First Week of 2023
A massive 20% layoff at San Francisco-based fashion tech company Stitch Fix on Friday capped off a rough first week for Bay Area tech companies, as thousands of more tech workers in the area continue the trend started last year of tech companies quickly downsizing. Beginning in October of last...
Eater
The First U.S. Outpost of This Delhi-Based Restaurant Sails Into a Stunning Waterfront Space in Sausalito
The famous Trident restaurant and bar in downtown Sausalito is getting a new neighbor this year: Ditas, a South Delhi restaurant and bar, is moving into the second floor of the historic building at 558 Bridgeway. The space had been most recently serving as an events venue for the Trident, with huge windows opening up towards the bay, but the picturesque spot will get an update with the help of Winder Gibson Architects and interior designer Maureen Kelsey. Expect the decor to center around the dramatic views of the water and San Francisco, with local design elements such as a toughened glass bar countertop from artisan Bill Empey.
herecomestheguide.com
Love and Luxe: 12 Luxurious Bay Area Wedding Venues
Dreaming of an elegant event dripping with luxury? The Bay Area has no shortage of luxurious wedding venues. From a ridgetop winery with stunning panoramic vistas to a grand estate set on 40 acres of oak woodlands, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more beautiful backdrop for your lavish affair!
A New Gourmet Bakery Is Arriving in Palo Alto
Bay Area-based bakery Marvel Cake, known for its custom gourmet desserts, appears to be opening a second shop.
How toxic is your floodwater? In the Bay Area, very
To those sloshing around outside to break up the flood doldrums or clear clogged drains, exercise caution — the water is filthy. Floods are the most commonly occurring natural disaster in the world. They are incredibly disruptive, and if cleanup is mismanaged, the effects can create long-lasting health hazards in the form of rot, fungus, mold, bacteria and disease, to name a few. The water from a flood is a...
Eater
This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good
Hong Kong Flower Lounge, known for Michelin Guide-approved dim sum, permanently closed on December 31 as first reported by KTSF26. Former manager Albert Yau told SFGATE the owner decided to retire. The restaurant’s lease was set to expire, and the owners chose not to renew. The landlord has plans to rent out the space at a later date after a remodel.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
What to know about the California storm heading into the weekend
More rain and wind are set to pummel Northern California in the coming days.
Comments / 0