Nebraska's urban areas see big increase in deadly crashes as traffic fatalities rose in 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraskans come together for Gov. Jim Pillen's inaugural ball
OMAHA — In a time when Nebraska's partisan divide seems wider than ever, Democrats and Republicans set aside their political differences to celebrate the introduction of a new governor. Roughly 3,500 people filled CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha for Gov. Jim Pillen's inaugural ball Saturday night. The guest...
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNL economic index declines again in November
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic index declined again in November, suggesting the state could be in for a rough first half of the year. Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity, declined 0.16% in November, according to the most recent report from UNL. “The leading...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How authorities tracked murder suspect from Idaho to Pa.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - According to court records, Bryan Kohberger's activities near the victims' home didn't begin in December. August 21, 2022- It's 10:34 p.m. Kohberger's cell phone records show that he was near the King Road home. He stayed close by, until about 11:35 p.m. Two minutes later, he was...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Fremont County on Wednesday, January 11
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. Mr. Budd represented Fremont County in the Wyoming...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with ice breaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving through ice sheets on the water’s surface to allow navigation. The department’s boats are shallow draft, meaning they can get into rivers and shallow areas of the Bay.
KPVI Newschannel 6
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Expense credit applications exceed legislative cap
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Revenue has announced that, on Jan. 3, taxpayer applications for the popular Georgia Education Expense Credit exceeded the $120 million cap on tax credits available in 2023. Applications submitted by the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program, Georgia’s largest student scholarship organization, totaled $72.6 million.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Several school choice bills pre-filed in Virginia legislature
(The Center Square) – Proposed education bills having to do with “parental choice” and “parental rights” could spark debate among lawmakers after the Virginia General Assembly convenes the 2023 legislative session next week. Several education bills have been pre-filed ahead of Wednesday's session start in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Political notebook: After long climb, state tax revenue leveling out
Flattening: Gross revenue to the state treasury in December exceeded the total for the same month a year ago by 5.7% — normally a sign of healthy growth but in this case barely in line with inflation. In making his last report before leaving office on Monday, state Treasurer...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences
Originally published Jan. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 5 to Jan. 11
Hyperlinks to event details in our weekly newsletter and at AKconcerts.com. Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p The Carousel Lounge –...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Proposal would lift two-year cap for lawmakers to return to teaching in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — When J.J. Dossett lost his November bid for reelection to the Senate, he wanted to return to teaching. But a state law put a two-year waiting period in place before Dossett, a Democrat from Owasso, could go back to the classroom. Oklahoma law prohibits a member...
KPVI Newschannel 6
UPDATE: New tornado watch issued includes Tallapoosa County
The Lake Martin area isn't out of the woods just yet, in terms of severe weather. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued another round of tornado watches for the state for the second round of severe weather from around 11 p.m. Tuesday until possibly 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The new...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mardi Gras season officially begins with Twelfth Night celebration
SHREVEPORT, La. - Twelfth Night kicked off the start of the 2023 Mardi Gras season on Saturday with a night of food, fun, and live entertainment. The celebration introduced every Mardi Gras Krewe in Northwest Louisiana with a total of 16 krewes participating. The royal courts were introduced by Paul...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor’s inauguration to broadcast, stream live
COLUMBIA – South Carolina’s 98th Gubernatorial Inauguration will broadcast and stream live on South Carolina ETV and Public Radio beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is set to take place at the South Carolina Statehouse...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Will surprise speaker pick result in less partisan rules in Pennsylvania House?
HARRISBURG — A surprising pick for speaker of the Pennsylvania House has some lawmakers and good-government groups hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules. At the beginning of each two-year session, lawmakers pass rules that govern the state House and Senate. Those rules can dictate how committees...
Comments / 0