ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden says he intends to visit southern border on Mexico trip

By Alex Gangitano
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1HsP_0k3YHwwa00

President Biden on Wednesday told reporters that he intends to visit the southern border while he’s in Mexico next week.

The president said that arrangements to visit the border are being worked out but that the visit could take place before he goes to Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit. The summit with Mexican and Canadian leaders is set to start on Jan. 9.

“That’s my intention. We’re working out the details now,” Biden said about visiting the border.

He will deliver a speech on Thursday on border security, Biden announced later on Wednesday, which will include more details on the trip.

When asked what he wants to see when he goes to the border, Biden responded, “Peace and Security. No. I’m going to see what is going on.”

The visit to the southern border would be Biden’s first since taking office. The president has faced criticism for months because he has not visited the border amid the migrant crisis.

The Supreme Court last month ordered that the Title 42 border policy must remain in place, reversing an order from a federal judge in Washington, D.C., who ruled that the Trump-era border policy must end.

Biden, who has been under pressure from Republicans to reinstate Title 42, last week said that the end to the policy is “overdue” but that it has to be enforced in the wake of the court’s decision. Title 42, implemented at the start of the pandemic, allows for migrants to be quickly expelled at the border without asylum processing.

The president has also recently renewed calls for Congress pass comprehensive immigration reform measures and for Republicans to “move past political finger-pointing” and join Democrats to solve the challenge at the border.

The White House, which has tried to declare that the southern border is not open even if Title 42 ends, is asking Congress for $3.5 billion in funding to help with the situation at the southern border.

Updated 5:13 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Biden administration announces nearly $4B in new military aid for Ukraine

The Biden administration on Friday announced $3.75 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine and other countries related to Russia’s more than 10-month war. The assistance package directs the Department of Defense to draw down from its stockpiles $2.85 billion in military equipment, and that is set to include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. The lightly […]
YourErie

Biden basks in GOP Speaker chaos

Republicans gave President Biden a late Christmas gift with their messy, drawn-out struggle to elect a House Speaker. Biden called the drama, which finally ended with victory for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in an early Saturday morning 15th ballot, “embarrassing” and a bad look for the country. But Democratic strategists and White House officials see […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YourErie

Rakeem Jones, who allegedly shot at Erie Police, remains at large

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers. The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man hit by train, police investigating

An Erie man is dead after being struck by a train in the afternoon of Sat. Jan., 7. According to authorities, this happened just before 3 pm in the area of Greengarden and W. 16th St. Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook tells us the 38-year-old man was sitting on the tracks but was not able […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

South Carolina must redraw congressional maps after racial gerrymander, federal court rules

A panel of federal judges on Friday ruled that South Carolina lawmakers racially gerrymandered the state’s 1st Congressional District specifically to dilute the power of Black voters. Three Democratic-appointed judges, who heard the case in South Carolina’s federal district court, found that state lawmakers’ shifting some 30,000 African Americans in Charleston County to a nearby […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
YourErie

House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time

The House has voted to adjourn after a Thursday evening vote marked the 11th straight loss for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his quest to become Speaker of the House. The results were largely unchanged from all three of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s first four votes, with McCarthy garnering 200 votes, 20 Republicans voting for another […]
YourErie

Raskin says nailing Trump on alleged crimes ‘would not be that satisfying’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who served on the now-defunct Jan. 6 committee that referred former President Trump for criminal charges, said on Wednesday that nailing the former president on his various alleged crimes “would not be that satisfying.” “We’re talking about a pathetic, old man, a coward,” Raskin told Andy Slavitt, a former official in […]
YourErie

Plane makes unexpected landing at Erie Airport

A warning light turned into an unexpected landing in Erie Wednesday night. A twin-engine propeller aircraft with two people onboard was traveling from the Akron-Canton airport to Rochester, New York according to Erie Airport personnel. An indicator light came on in the cockpit, prompting the pilot to shut down one engine. The plane was then […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Biden administration proposes tighter air pollution standard, in reversal of Trump

The Biden administration is proposing to tighten a key air pollution regulation after the Trump administration declined to do so.  The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed on Friday to tighten limits on how much soot can be in the air, though some environmentalists are calling on the agency to go even further to protect public […]
YourErie

Cuellar says Republicans shouldn’t count on him for help

One of the House’s most conservative Democrats said Thursday that he has not been approached by Republicans seeking help in seating a Speaker — and he wouldn’t give the assistance if he were asked.  “They’ve got the majority,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said. “They need to figure out their Speaker.”  Cuellar, a prominent Blue Dog Democrat, […]
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy