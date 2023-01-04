Read full article on original website
LTL provider Roadrunner ups service game again
Less-than-truckload provider Roadrunner said Thursday it has reduced transit times on several lanes and launched a one-day service on the freight lane connecting Chicago and Southern California. The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said shipment times have been cut between one and four days on 130 of the lanes it serves....
McGuigan, who led sale of Transplace to Uber Freight, stepping down
Frank McGuigan, the president and COO of Uber Freight who came to the company in its acquisition of Transplace, is stepping down. In an email sent to numerous Uber Freight employees Thursday, Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron said the news was “bittersweet” that McGuigan would be leaving his position as of Jan. 31. However, McGuigan will remain on the Uber Freight board of directors, Ron said in the email, and “will continue supporting and advising our organization’s ongoing and future success.”
US freight rail traffic slips nearly 3% in 2022
U.S. rail traffic in 2022 was generally lower than 2021 levels amid concerns about an economic recession and subpar rail service. The U.S. operations of freight railroads handled about 25.4 million carloads and intermodal units in 2022, down 2.8% from 2021, according to data from the Association of American Railroads. Of that, U.S. carload traffic was flat to lower, slipping 0.3% to nearly 12 million carloads, while intermodal volumes fell 4.9% to about 13.4 million containers and trailers. The data represents 52 weeks in 2022.
Daimler Truck CEO calls for strong Class 8 market in ’23
Class 8 truck orders in queue look healthy heading into the new year even as a September order record resulted in lower but still solid bookings in the last three months of 2022. “The demand that we saw out there for ’22 that none of us were able to build,...
Aurora approaches autonomous truck finish line
As Class 8 autonomous trucking draws nearer, terms like operational design domain, safety case and feature complete show up often in company communications. The first mention of “feature complete” was in May, when former TuSimple CEO and co-founder Xioadi Hou used it on the company’s first-quarter earnings call.
‘Candy Land’ explores truck stop horror
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Newsletter. In this issue, spot rates hit high’ C.H. Robinson fallout; a new trucking movie and more. It’s a start — After a half year of sub-$2 dry van spot rates, we’re starting off the first week of ‘23 dead even at the Mendoza Line. FreightWaves National Truckload Index tracks linehaul only spot rates. Truckers parking during the holidays meant a slight bump in tender rejections but at a muted rate this season. The Daily Watch reports, “The national Outbound Tender Rejection Index (OTRI) increased from a multiyear low of 3.9% to top out at 5.8%, its lowest Christmas value in the index’s history.”
FedEx Freight adds returns to home delivery portfolio
FedEx Freight, FedEx Corp.’s less-than-truckload unit, said Friday that it has added returns to the services offered by its FedEx Freight Direct business, which handles residential and commercial deliveries of big and bulky items ordered online. The returns service will be available for pickups that don’t require appointments, or...
