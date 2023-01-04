Read full article on original website
MLB
MLB's first Mexican catcher is an overlooked iron man legend
If you were to tune in for the first game of the Mets' doubleheader against the Expos on Sept. 14, 1971, you may not have stuck around long. The Mets were in the midst of a fourth-place finish, their season largely wrapped up, while Montreal finished another 11 1/2 games behind New York. Nolan Ryan, who was still a mystery to the Mets -- the Daily News wrote, "his consistent failure to perform to his enormous potential has bewitched, bothered, and bewildered his employers" -- gave up six runs in just 1 2/3 innings en route to a 12-1 loss.
MLB
The pitcher who got players ejected through ventriloquism
Over the last 150 years, there have been a number of baseball players who have used their unique, not-necessarily-baseball-related skillsets to assist them on the diamond. Walter Carlisle, the former circus acrobat, turned an unassisted triple play from center field. Rube Foster used his pipe-smoking abilities to deliver baserunning signs...
MLB
Sold on Rangers' vision, Eovaldi ready for '23
ARLINGTON -- Rangers general manager Chris Young has excelled at selling a certain vision to free agents in his two offseasons at the head of baseball operations. The vision seems simple. Everybody wants to win a World Series and build a championship organization. Alvin, Texas, native Nathan Eovaldi was the...
MLB
Which Phillies pitching prospects can contribute in '23?
A consistent contributor to our MLB Pipeline Inbox, Stephen D’Alesio (Stevie D in our circles), asked this week for some bold prospect predictions heading into the new season. That got all of us going on full-steamed prognostications. Our MLB Pipeline Podcast episode this week was entirely devoted to prospect...
MLB
How might Yankees address hole in left field?
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was about an hour after Aaron Judge had been named the 16th captain in franchise history, handing the American League’s Most Valuable Player his forever pinstripes in a news conference at Yankee Stadium. Hal Steinbrenner considered his team’s roster for 2023 and decided there was still more to do.
MLB
Who will fill Díaz's shoes as Astros' utility man?
HOUSTON -- Marwin Gonzalez will be remembered as one of the best utility players in Astros history, and not just because of his clutch game-tying homer in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series. Aledmys Díaz took over after Gonzalez in 2019 and, though often injured, proved to be a steady hand in that role and gave the Astros stability there.
MLB
Here's the 2023 All-Trade Rumor Team (with 1 BIG name)
The trade market hasn’t had the same impact as free agency has this winter, but with Spring Training rapidly approaching, that will surely change in the months ahead. Some notable deals have already taken place this winter, including the Mariners’ acquisition of Teoscar Hernández and the Braves’ addition of Sean Murphy.
MLB
This Marlins prospect is thriving under the lights
MIAMI -- What stood out most to Marlins sixth-ranked prospect Yiddi Cappe following his promotion to Single-A Jupiter might surprise you. "It was a little challenging adapting to a few things like playing under the lights," Cappe said via interpreter Luis Dorante Jr. "I never played any games at night. The pitchers were actually really good. Also, playing in front of fans. Never played in front of fans. So it was exciting just to see these new things."
MLB
Cards' young flamethrower ready for MLB opportunity
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Cardinals faced a potential rainout of their Grapefruit League night game against the Astros last March, a change was made to the schedule and Albert Pujols, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Yadier Molina and Tyler O’Neill were moved to a daytime batting-practice session at the Spring Training complex in Jupiter, Fla.
MLB
Giants place La Stella on release waivers
The Giants officially moved on from Tommy La Stella on Thursday, placing the veteran infielder on unconditional release waivers with a year remaining on his contract. La Stella, who was designated for assignment last week to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Taylor Rogers, will still be owed $11.5 million in 2023, the final year of the heavily backloaded three-year, $18.75 million deal he signed with the Giants in February 2021.
MLB
Kimbrel 'on board' to embrace uncharted role
PHILADELPHIA -- Craig Kimbrel knows what it takes for a team to win a World Series -- and he sees that potential in the 2023 Phillies. Kimbrel, who was introduced by the Phillies on Thursday after signing a one-year deal, was the closer for the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox. That Boston team -- which was run by now-Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski -- had come up short in both the '16 and '17 postseasons.
MLB
These 30 prospects will break out in 2023
The MLB Pipeline crew likes to start each new year by projecting prospects poised to break out in the upcoming season. Among the candidates from each organization whom we highlighted last January, Michael Harris II stood out the most. After getting off to a strong start in Double-A, Harris made...
MLB
Tito talks Bell, Zunino, the Naylors, Straw
Just before the holidays rolled around, manager Terry Francona addressed his team’s offseason thus far. Here are some highlights of his conversation. The skinny: The Guardians were in desperate need of some pop in the middle of their order, which led to the acquisition of first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell. To get Bell more reps at first, Francona said he’s talked to Josh Naylor about seeing some time in right field again in ’23. Whether Bell is in the field or not, expect his bat to be in the lineup as often as possible.
MLB
How does this offseason compare among Mets most memorable?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. By any measure, this has been a historic offseason for the Mets, who, pending a finalized agreement* with 3B Carlos Correa, will have committed more than $800 million dollars to free agents in fulfillment of owner Steve Cohen’s quest to spend his way to the top of the league. In many ways, it stands peerless among winters in franchise history.
MLB
Reds celebrate Browning's life at GABP
CINCINNATI -- Before being laid to rest, former Reds pitcher Tom Browning had one final stop on Friday at the most fitting of places: a baseball stadium. The Browning family and the Reds held a public visitation and celebration of life services for "Mr. Perfect" at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
Dodgers designate Bauer for assignment
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers announced on Friday that they had designated for assignment right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer, who just finished serving a 194-game suspension for violating the MLB-MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. "The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence...
MLB
One extension candidate for every team
Congratulations to Rafael Devers, who has reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $331 million extension with the Red Sox, setting him up for the next decade and taking a lot of heat off the Red Sox brass, who sure have been hearing it all offseason. And for all the love for...
MLB
Tigers get 3 players from Phils for Soto, Clemens
One of the Tigers’ top trade candidates in Gregory Soto is on the move in a five-player trade Detroit swung with Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. Soto and Kody Clemens -- the son of Roger Clemens -- were traded to the Phillies for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands (the Phils’ No. 21 prospect per MLB Pipeline).
MLB
Hill ready to share 18 years of experience with young Bucs
PITTSBURGH -- When Rich Hill was younger and only beginning to find his footing in the Majors, he had a ton of support from a very experienced group of Cubs like Greg Maddux, Ryan Dempster, Glendon Rusch and more. “There weren’t too many guys who had under 10 years [of...
MLB
Phils add 2-time All-Star Soto in 5-player trade with Tigers
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies continued to bolster their bullpen on Saturday, acquiring two-time All-Star Gregory Soto from the Tigers in a five-player deal. In addition to Soto, Philadelphia will receive infielder Kody Clemens in exchange for outfielder Matt Vierling, utility player Nick Maton and catcher Donny Sands (the Phillies' No. 21 prospect per MLB Pipeline).
