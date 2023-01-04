Just before the holidays rolled around, manager Terry Francona addressed his team’s offseason thus far. Here are some highlights of his conversation. The skinny: The Guardians were in desperate need of some pop in the middle of their order, which led to the acquisition of first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell. To get Bell more reps at first, Francona said he’s talked to Josh Naylor about seeing some time in right field again in ’23. Whether Bell is in the field or not, expect his bat to be in the lineup as often as possible.

10 HOURS AGO