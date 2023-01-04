The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0044, or -2.67%, to $0.1605. The Siyata Mobile Inc. has recorded 70,262 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Siyata Mobile Adds UK and Ireland Distributor RadioTrader for SD7 Devices and VK7 Accessories.

1 DAY AGO