The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.08, or -0.68%, to $11.63. The Novavax Inc. has recorded 491,564 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Novavax Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Trial for COVID-19-Influenza Combination and Stand-Alone Influenza Vaccine Candidates.

1 DAY AGO