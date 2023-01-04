ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Owensboro cardiologist pays nearly $1 million in illegal kickback settlement

Cardiologist Kishor Vora, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations in that he referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks. Vora has practiced in the Owensboro area since 1992. The complaint alleged he executed an elaborate scheme to...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon released the audit of the Henderson County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. Several discrepancies were found by the auditor. One of those claimed employees in the judge executive’s office was taking time off...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

2 people arrested after fentanyl trafficking investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A drug investigation by the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) resulted in two people being arrested on January 5. OPD says detectives and patrol officers recovered a significant amount of fentanyl – over 650 pills – along with methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun. Aidan S. Sheriff, 19, of Owensboro, was charged with: […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man dies in police custody, officers say

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Evansville died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
hazard-herald.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Owensboro

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Owensboro, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OWENSBORO, KY
daviessky.org

Clerk’s Office Provides Example of Registration Scam

The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is sharing more information about a scam involving motor vehicle plate renewals. ***Beware of third parties offering to pay your registration or provide a discount***. The Clerk’s Office has received an example of a “voucher” that was provided to a Logan County resident to...
k105.com

Scammers pretending to be US Postal Service, other delivery companies, show up in Grayson Co.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a scam related to the United States Postal Service (USPS) and other home delivery companies. The scam, which the sheriff’s office says is “common, but elaborate,” involves the scammer sending a text message saying the person receiving the text has a package “that could not be delivered due to an address error.”
WEHT/WTVW

Early morning ‘prowler’ at large in Union County

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are warning of a ‘prowler’ that’s been stalking several city streets around Morganfield. The police department believes someone has been prowling unlocked cars in the southwest quadrant of town, which stretches from the South Gate community over to West Obannon Street. According to officers, the prowler works under the cover […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment

Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?

As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking for the public’s help following a theft in Owensboro. Officials released photos of the people involved on the Owensboro Police Department Facebook page. For those who have any information about the persons of interest, please contact OPD detectives at 270-687-8880, or leave...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department says the 1000 block of Tamarack Road is back open after being closed due to a fire. The call came in just before nine this morning of a fire in a strip mall containing businesses such as El Tucan Mexican Restaurant and Cash Express. A viewer told […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties

INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN

