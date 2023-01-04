Read full article on original website
Owensboro cardiologist pays nearly $1 million in illegal kickback settlement
Cardiologist Kishor Vora, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations in that he referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks. Vora has practiced in the Owensboro area since 1992. The complaint alleged he executed an elaborate scheme to...
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon released the audit of the Henderson County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. Several discrepancies were found by the auditor. One of those claimed employees in the judge executive’s office was taking time off...
2 people arrested after fentanyl trafficking investigation
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A drug investigation by the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) resulted in two people being arrested on January 5. OPD says detectives and patrol officers recovered a significant amount of fentanyl – over 650 pills – along with methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun. Aidan S. Sheriff, 19, of Owensboro, was charged with: […]
ABK Tracking being replaced by new company for electronic home detention services in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville's ABK Tracking will no longer be providing electronic home detention services for court cases in Vanderburgh County. The decision was made by a group of county council officials on Thursday, to drop ABK Tracking in exchange for Lexington, Kentucky-based company "Corrisoft." The council originally had a motion in place...
Evansville man dies in police custody, officers say
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Evansville died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
Highest-paying management jobs in Owensboro
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Owensboro, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
Clerk’s Office Provides Example of Registration Scam
The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is sharing more information about a scam involving motor vehicle plate renewals. ***Beware of third parties offering to pay your registration or provide a discount***. The Clerk’s Office has received an example of a “voucher” that was provided to a Logan County resident to...
Scammers pretending to be US Postal Service, other delivery companies, show up in Grayson Co.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a scam related to the United States Postal Service (USPS) and other home delivery companies. The scam, which the sheriff’s office says is “common, but elaborate,” involves the scammer sending a text message saying the person receiving the text has a package “that could not be delivered due to an address error.”
Early morning ‘prowler’ at large in Union County
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are warning of a ‘prowler’ that’s been stalking several city streets around Morganfield. The police department believes someone has been prowling unlocked cars in the southwest quadrant of town, which stretches from the South Gate community over to West Obannon Street. According to officers, the prowler works under the cover […]
‘Caretaker’ at Morgantown Care and Rehab shows up for work ‘severely under the influence of alcohol’
A “caretaker” at Morgantown Care and Rehab Center (MCRC) has been charged with a felony after showing up for work highly intoxicated, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor. On Wednesday, Morgantown police responded to MCRC at 201 South Warren Street after receiving a report from “on duty...
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Updated: 2 hours ago. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Daviess Co. Fiscal Court makes history...
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking for the public’s help following a theft in Owensboro. Officials released photos of the people involved on the Owensboro Police Department Facebook page. For those who have any information about the persons of interest, please contact OPD detectives at 270-687-8880, or leave...
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department says the 1000 block of Tamarack Road is back open after being closed due to a fire. The call came in just before nine this morning of a fire in a strip mall containing businesses such as El Tucan Mexican Restaurant and Cash Express. A viewer told […]
Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
Continuing Coverage: Former students of boarding school in Ohio Co. share their experience
DUNDEE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police recently arrested three family members who ran a boarding school called Pilgrims Rest Ministry and Reconciliation in Ohio County. Kelly, Jonathan and Amanda Vanderkooi are each facing abuse charges. After their arrest, former Pilgrims Rest students are speaking out about the abuse they...
