Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man dies in workplace accident at FedEx warehouse in West Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A FedEx company official has responded to a request for comment from WDAY News First regarding the warehouse employee's death. FedEx Freight Communications Advisor Ron Mears turned down an interview request, but provided a written statement. "“No words can convey the grief we all feel over the loss of our team member, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family. We are cooperating with authorities investigating the accident.” wrote Mears.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Long time West Fargo PD lieutenant retires after 48 years

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. said good-bye to one of their own on Friday, as Lt. Greg Warren retired after 48 years. Warren was the oldest serving officer for the dept. WFPD wrote in a post about Lt. Warren that his accomplishments, mentorship and...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Wanted Fargo dangerous suspect arrested on 21 charges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An armed and dangerous subject wanted by Fargo Police for several weeks is finally in custody, and faces nearly a dozen charges. 22-year-old Tremane Rainey is in the Cass County Jail for 21 separate charges, including robbery, aggravated reckless endangerment, firearm possession by a felon, and probation violation.
etxview.com

Ordinance passed: City council weighs in on upcoming county moratorium

By a unanimous vote, The Fergus Falls City Council approved and passed the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) product sales ordinance on Jan. 3, following the second reading. In addition, a motion adding a $500 THC product sales fee to the 2023 fee schedule was approved as well as a resolution passed officially opting the city out of the already passed Otter Tail County THC product sales moratorium that was set to take effect on Feb. 1.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
kfgo.com

Police, public health officials discuss rise of fentanyl in Fargo in 2022

FARGO (KFGO) – Last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that fentanyl had overtaken methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in North Dakota in 2022, with federal agents seizing enough lethal doses in the state last year to kill 36,000 people. Police and public health officials in Fargo...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes

LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
BUFFALO, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man flees after DUI crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is injured and facing DUI charges, after crashed and tried to flee. Police say 33-year old Eugene Kempers was involved in a crash at around 10 p.m. Thursday night on 32nd Ave. S. near the I-29 ramp. They say both vehicles...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Man injured, charged with DUI in two-vehicle crash in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. Thursday on 32nd Avenue S. near the I-29 ramp. The vehicles were traveling eastbound and, as the first vehicle was turning onto the on-ramp to I-29, it was rear-ended by the vehicle behind them. After the...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Prairie St. John's behavioral health facility in Fargo expands with new "replacement hospital"

(Fargo, ND) -- A behavioral health hospital in Fargo is expanding. "There just aren't enough services for people so being able to improve our services or expand our services in a hospital that is designed specifically for behavioral health patients is so key to what we're doing here, and that's really the benefit to the community," said Prairie St. John's CEO Jeff Herman.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Fundraiser set up for family of Sheriff Thornton

ADA, Minn. (KFGO) – A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of Sheriff Jeremy Thornton, who died Thursday, cover medical expenses and help advance pancreatic cancer research. According to the GoFundMe, organized by his daughter Kate Payne, Thornton saw his doctor in late November for pain,...
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Former Fargo teacher pleads guilty to corruption of minor

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A former Fargo South High School band teacher has entered a guilty plea to corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court. A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed against Sebastian Tackling. He was arrested November. Court documents detailed an inappropriate and...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Norman County Sheriff dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

ADA, Minn. (KFGO) – Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton died Thursday morning after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said Thornton, who was diagnosed Dec. 8, passed away peacefully around 7:15 a.m. with his family at his side. Empting said he was asked to...
NORMAN COUNTY, MN

