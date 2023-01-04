Read full article on original website
Fargo police officers assist city's inspections department in clearing "unsafe" home
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department assisted The City of Fargo’s Inspection Department Wednesday morning in clearing a home at 924 5th Street South.. The people living in the home are accused of being in violation of a court order declaring the structure unsuitable for habitation. According to...
Man dies in workplace accident at FedEx warehouse in West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A FedEx company official has responded to a request for comment from WDAY News First regarding the warehouse employee's death. FedEx Freight Communications Advisor Ron Mears turned down an interview request, but provided a written statement. "“No words can convey the grief we all feel over the loss of our team member, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family. We are cooperating with authorities investigating the accident.” wrote Mears.
Long time West Fargo PD lieutenant retires after 48 years
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. said good-bye to one of their own on Friday, as Lt. Greg Warren retired after 48 years. Warren was the oldest serving officer for the dept. WFPD wrote in a post about Lt. Warren that his accomplishments, mentorship and...
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While some residents in the Moorhead area are happy to see an underpass created so they don’t have to deal with waiting for the trains to pass, there are others that don’t share the same excitement. Business owners near the railroad intersections on 11th St. are forced to relocate to new locations.
Self-serving alcohol business gets plan approved by Fargo Liquor Control Board
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crafty Taps took another step forward to getting their business into the West Acres Mall. Their business plan was approved unanimously at the city of Fargo’s Liquor Control Board meeting on Thursday. While the ordinances are still in the process of getting created...
Wanted Fargo dangerous suspect arrested on 21 charges
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An armed and dangerous subject wanted by Fargo Police for several weeks is finally in custody, and faces nearly a dozen charges. 22-year-old Tremane Rainey is in the Cass County Jail for 21 separate charges, including robbery, aggravated reckless endangerment, firearm possession by a felon, and probation violation.
Ordinance passed: City council weighs in on upcoming county moratorium
By a unanimous vote, The Fergus Falls City Council approved and passed the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) product sales ordinance on Jan. 3, following the second reading. In addition, a motion adding a $500 THC product sales fee to the 2023 fee schedule was approved as well as a resolution passed officially opting the city out of the already passed Otter Tail County THC product sales moratorium that was set to take effect on Feb. 1.
Police, public health officials discuss rise of fentanyl in Fargo in 2022
FARGO (KFGO) – Last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that fentanyl had overtaken methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in North Dakota in 2022, with federal agents seizing enough lethal doses in the state last year to kill 36,000 people. Police and public health officials in Fargo...
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
Fargo man flees after DUI crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is injured and facing DUI charges, after crashed and tried to flee. Police say 33-year old Eugene Kempers was involved in a crash at around 10 p.m. Thursday night on 32nd Ave. S. near the I-29 ramp. They say both vehicles...
Freshman Fargo City Commissioner shares learned experiences and details new role in Bismarck legislative session
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo City Commissioner is sharing details related to her new role as a member of city leadership, and what she will do in Bismarck in the upcoming legislative session. Denise Kolpack, one of five Fargo City Commissioners, joined WDAY Midday to share insight into recent events...
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition. “Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know...
Man injured, charged with DUI in two-vehicle crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. Thursday on 32nd Avenue S. near the I-29 ramp. The vehicles were traveling eastbound and, as the first vehicle was turning onto the on-ramp to I-29, it was rear-ended by the vehicle behind them. After the...
Prairie St. John's behavioral health facility in Fargo expands with new "replacement hospital"
(Fargo, ND) -- A behavioral health hospital in Fargo is expanding. "There just aren't enough services for people so being able to improve our services or expand our services in a hospital that is designed specifically for behavioral health patients is so key to what we're doing here, and that's really the benefit to the community," said Prairie St. John's CEO Jeff Herman.
Fundraiser set up for family of Sheriff Thornton
ADA, Minn. (KFGO) – A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of Sheriff Jeremy Thornton, who died Thursday, cover medical expenses and help advance pancreatic cancer research. According to the GoFundMe, organized by his daughter Kate Payne, Thornton saw his doctor in late November for pain,...
Former Fargo teacher pleads guilty to corruption of minor
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A former Fargo South High School band teacher has entered a guilty plea to corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court. A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed against Sebastian Tackling. He was arrested November. Court documents detailed an inappropriate and...
Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location
The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
Norman County Sheriff dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
ADA, Minn. (KFGO) – Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton died Thursday morning after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said Thornton, who was diagnosed Dec. 8, passed away peacefully around 7:15 a.m. with his family at his side. Empting said he was asked to...
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
