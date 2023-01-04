Read full article on original website
Related
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate Son Merrick Avery's First Christmas with a Sweet Holiday Card
The country singer and his wife Gabi welcomed their newborn in October Scotty McCreery capped off his banner year celebrating his first Christmas as a father. On Saturday, the country star, 29, and his wife Gabi gave a new glimpse of their 9-week-old little boy, Merrick Avery, by sharing a family holiday card on Instagram. In the sweet pic, the new parents have their son — whom they call by his middle name Avery — positioned between them. For the family snap, they wore matching brown outfits, with...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are soaking up their first holiday as a family of four. Brittany, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, celebrating the annual December holiday. In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing...
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Thomas Rhett Poses with Wife and Four Daughters in Cute Christmas Card Photo: 'Sending Love'
The country singer and wife Lauren Akins share daughters Willa Gray, 7, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 13 months Thomas Rhett is having a blast with his family this Christmas. The country singer celebrated the holiday with wife Lauren Akins and their four daughters, Lillie Carolina, 13 months, Lennon Love, 2½, Ada James, 5, and Willa Gray, 7, giving fans a glimpse at his family's Christmas card on Instagram Monday. The holiday card features a sweet shot of the family of six smiling together with a beautiful autumn...
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos of Sister Barbara Bush and Their Children
The twin sisters, 41, posed with their little ones for a heartwarming Christmas shoot on Instagram Christmastime is the time for family — and that's especially true when it comes to the Bush crew! Jenna Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot to her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring her twin sister Barbara and their little ones posing with Santa and Mrs. Clause. RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!' The Today with Hoda...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
'Happy Merriment': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share Photos From Tokyo Christmas Celebration
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent the holiday overseas this year. On Monday, December 26, the actor shared a few photos from their celebrations in Tokyo, where they set up their own Christmas tree, tried local food and went sightseeing. "ありがと ございます Tokyo 🇯🇵 happy merriment 🎄🕊️love to all ❤️," the dad-of-two captioned the pics, which included a sweet snap of the duo holding hands with Perry, 38, clad in a festive frock.The couple has been traveling all over the globe this year, the singer visiting her fiancé, 45, on the set of his Australia flick in October. They've also...
Eagle-Eyed Instagram Followers Confirm Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spent Christmas Together in the U.K.
Anstead's Instagram followers caught a glimpse of the actress in two of his posts from the holidays Ant Anstead can't get anything past his fans! While the British TV host, 43, has kept his relationship with girlfriend Renée Zellweger pretty low-key, his fans were quick to spot the actress in two Instagram posts from his recent holiday trip to the U.K. In one post, fans pointed out the actress, 53, wearing her favorite orange University of Texas baseball hat and green cargo pants in the background of a shot...
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer’s Relationship Timeline: How the College Sweethearts Made Love Last
An everlasting love. Country crooner Luke Bryan has been married to his wife, Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer), for more than 14 years and still seem as in love as ever the day they tied the knot. After first meeting while they attended the same college in Georgia, the pair had an instantaneous connection that […]
Ant Anstead Shares Glimpse of Son Hudson’s 1st Visit to the U.K. After ‘Perfect’ Holiday Trip: A ‘Week of Adventures’
Holiday cheer! Ant Anstead gave fans a glimpse of how he celebrated Christmas with son Hudson following his custody battle with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). "What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back in Blighty!" the Wheeler Dealers star, 43, captioned a carousel of family photos via Instagram on Tuesday, January 3. "Hudzo and […]
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Says It's 'No One's Place' to Share Information About Her Baby After Mom Sharon's Reveal
Kelly Osbourne wants to keep her son to herself for the time being. The 38-year-old TV personality privately gave birth to a baby boy with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, and on Tuesday, her mom, Sharon Osbourne, spilled the beans. On Wednesday, Kelly took to her Instagram Story, making a clear...
Beauty & Brains! Relive HGTV Star Christina Hall's Journey — Photos
When it comes to HGTV stars, there's no one who has a story quite like Christina Hall. The California native has had a slew of success repairing and designing abodes, and along the way, she let fans in on her personal journey, which was riddled with struggles — but nowadays, she's thriving in both her home life and career.Scroll down to relive her transformation.2014Prior to filming with then-husband Tarek El Moussa for the first day of Flip or Flop's fourth season, the blonde beauty snapped a selfie in the car.2017The star was all smiles while hanging out with her and...
Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About Baby After Sharon Osbourne Confirms His Birth
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Says She's "Not Ready" To Share Baby With the World. Kelly Osbourne is already a momma bear. One day after Sharon Osbourne revealed on her TV show that her daughter had given birth to her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, the reality star shared a statement asking for her family's privacy.
Millie Bobby Brown, 18, Gushes Over ‘Partner For Life’ Jake Bongiovi, 20, In 2022 Recap: Photos
Millie Bobby Brown, 18, posted a recap of her 2022 on Instagram, and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, 20, was a big part of it. The first image in the carousel of photos was shots of Millie and Jake in a photobooth, including one sweet image of her kissing him on the cheek. Another photo showed the two sitting next to each other in a car, with Millie leaning over to the passenger side to get closer to her man. There were also solo shots of Millie, pictures of her dog, and even a selfie with another friend.
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album 'Endless Summer Vacation' — Her 'Love Letter' to Los Angeles
Ahead of her new single "Flowers" dropping Jan. 13, Cyrus unveiled the cover artwork, release date and teaser trailer for her upcoming eighth studio album on Thursday Attention Smilers: Miley Cyrus is back with new music! The pop superstar announced her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation on Thursday, unveiling its release date and stunning cover artwork alongside an ethereal trailer that teases its thematic universe. Set to drop on March 10, Endless Summer Vacation — a "love letter to L.A.," according to a press release — will see Cyrus...
38 Years Ago: George Strait’s ‘Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind’ Hits No. 1
Thirty-eight years ago today (Jan. 5, 1985), George Strait was starting a new year on a high note. It was on that date that his single "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind" soared to the top of the charts. "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind," which was Strait's...
Most Wanted Music: 2023’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases
Another new year has officially arrived, meaning a whole new crop of great music will usher in with it. In 2022, country, Americana, bluegrass and folk fans were treated to landmark releases from legendary acts and burgeoning new artists. As we move into 2023, listeners have plenty of upcoming albums to look forward to in the months ahead.
Dolly Parton’s Joining an All-Star Gang of ’80s Legends for a New Song, ‘Gonna Be You’
Dolly Parton will join an all-star cast of female legends in the upcoming duet "Gonna Be You," a Diane Warren-penned song tied to Paramount Pictures' new film, 80 for Brady. Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle all also lend their voices to the collaboration, forming a team-up that is a showcase of all-star female camaraderie as well as a celebration of the '80s — a decade in which all of these performers dominated.
Elle King Is Feeling Better After ‘Intense’ Fall That Left Her Unconscious
Elle King is well on the road to recovery after a frightening fall on the stairs last month. The singer first shared news of the accident in a Dec. 8 post, revealing that she slipped on the stairs while preparing a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky, in the middle of the night.
97.9 KICK FM
Quincy, IL
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://979kickfm.com
Comments / 0