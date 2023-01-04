ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate Son Merrick Avery's First Christmas with a Sweet Holiday Card

The country singer and his wife Gabi welcomed their newborn in October Scotty McCreery capped off his banner year celebrating his first Christmas as a father. On Saturday, the country star, 29, and his wife Gabi gave a new glimpse of their 9-week-old little boy, Merrick Avery, by sharing a family holiday card on Instagram. In the sweet pic, the new parents have their son — whom they call by his middle name Avery — positioned between them. For the family snap, they wore matching brown outfits, with...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick Mahomes and  Brittany Mahomes are soaking up their first holiday as a family of four. Brittany, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, celebrating the annual December holiday. In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Thomas Rhett Poses with Wife and Four Daughters in Cute Christmas Card Photo: 'Sending Love'

The country singer and wife Lauren Akins share daughters Willa Gray, 7, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 13 months Thomas Rhett is having a blast with his family this Christmas. The country singer celebrated the holiday with wife Lauren Akins and their four daughters, Lillie Carolina, 13 months, Lennon Love, 2½, Ada James, 5, and Willa Gray, 7, giving fans a glimpse at his family's Christmas card on Instagram Monday. The holiday card features a sweet shot of the family of six smiling together with a beautiful autumn...
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look

Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos of Sister Barbara Bush and Their Children

The twin sisters, 41, posed with their little ones for a heartwarming Christmas shoot on Instagram Christmastime is the time for family — and that's especially true when it comes to the Bush crew! Jenna Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot to her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring her twin sister Barbara and their little ones posing with Santa and Mrs. Clause. RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!' The Today with Hoda...
MAINE STATE
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
'Happy Merriment': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share Photos From Tokyo Christmas Celebration

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent the holiday overseas this year. On Monday, December 26, the actor shared a few photos from their celebrations in Tokyo, where they set up their own Christmas tree, tried local food and went sightseeing. "ありがと ございます Tokyo 🇯🇵 happy merriment 🎄🕊️love to all ❤️," the dad-of-two captioned the pics, which included a sweet snap of the duo holding hands with Perry, 38, clad in a festive frock.The couple has been traveling all over the globe this year, the singer visiting her fiancé, 45, on the set of his Australia flick in October. They've also...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eagle-Eyed Instagram Followers Confirm Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spent Christmas Together in the U.K.

Anstead's Instagram followers caught a glimpse of the actress in two of his posts from the holidays Ant Anstead can't get anything past his fans! While the British TV host, 43, has kept his relationship with girlfriend Renée Zellweger pretty low-key, his fans were quick to spot the actress in two Instagram posts from his recent holiday trip to the U.K. In one post, fans pointed out the actress, 53, wearing her favorite orange University of Texas baseball hat and green cargo pants in the background of a shot...
ARIZONA STATE
Ant Anstead Shares Glimpse of Son Hudson’s 1st Visit to the U.K. After ‘Perfect’ Holiday Trip: A ‘Week of Adventures’

Holiday cheer! Ant Anstead gave fans a glimpse of how he celebrated Christmas with son Hudson following his custody battle with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). "What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back in Blighty!" the Wheeler Dealers star, 43, captioned a carousel of family photos via Instagram on Tuesday, January 3. "Hudzo and […]
Beauty & Brains! Relive HGTV Star Christina Hall's Journey — Photos

When it comes to HGTV stars, there's no one who has a story quite like Christina Hall. The California native has had a slew of success repairing and designing abodes, and along the way, she let fans in on her personal journey, which was riddled with struggles — but nowadays, she's thriving in both her home life and career.Scroll down to relive her transformation.2014Prior to filming with then-husband Tarek El Moussa for the first day of Flip or Flop's fourth season, the blonde beauty snapped a selfie in the car.2017The star was all smiles while hanging out with her and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Millie Bobby Brown, 18, Gushes Over ‘Partner For Life’ Jake Bongiovi, 20, In 2022 Recap: Photos

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, posted a recap of her 2022 on Instagram, and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, 20, was a big part of it. The first image in the carousel of photos was shots of Millie and Jake in a photobooth, including one sweet image of her kissing him on the cheek. Another photo showed the two sitting next to each other in a car, with Millie leaning over to the passenger side to get closer to her man. There were also solo shots of Millie, pictures of her dog, and even a selfie with another friend.
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album 'Endless Summer Vacation' — Her 'Love Letter' to Los Angeles

Ahead of her new single "Flowers" dropping Jan. 13, Cyrus unveiled the cover artwork, release date and teaser trailer for her upcoming eighth studio album on Thursday Attention Smilers: Miley Cyrus is back with new music! The pop superstar announced her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation on Thursday, unveiling its release date and stunning cover artwork alongside an ethereal trailer that teases its thematic universe. Set to drop on March 10, Endless Summer Vacation — a "love letter to L.A.," according to a press release — will see Cyrus...
Dolly Parton’s Joining an All-Star Gang of ’80s Legends for a New Song, ‘Gonna Be You’

Dolly Parton will join an all-star cast of female legends in the upcoming duet "Gonna Be You," a Diane Warren-penned song tied to Paramount Pictures' new film, 80 for Brady. Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle all also lend their voices to the collaboration, forming a team-up that is a showcase of all-star female camaraderie as well as a celebration of the '80s — a decade in which all of these performers dominated.
