Schenectady, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
Q 105.7

Remember Albany Bear? Sadly, He was found 140 Miles from Release Point

How awful is this? I can't lie - it bummed me out when I read about it on Saturday morning. Remember that bear in Albany - seen by many in late May making its way around Washington Park? He set up shop high in a tree a few hundred yards from my house, and I was one of the many who spent a few hours watching and waiting for him to come down.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Former Woodstock site in Upstate NY could see major changes, new development

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. — Town Board members have adopted the Winston Farm scoping document that will be used by developers to prepare a draft for a zoning change. Following the unanimous approval on Wednesday, Supervisor Fred Costello said the document will not reflect projects proposed for the 840-acre property, but will set the stage for development in the future at the site of the Woodstock ‘94 music festival.
SAUGERTIES, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..

We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
HORSEHEADS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Beloved Rensselaer Restaurant Set To Reopen This Weekend

A popular Rensselaer eatery that has been closed since October is getting ready to reopen for business. It has been a big week for foodies and Capital Region diners with the news of several new eateries getting ready to set up shop. And it's even better news when a beloved restaurant that recently gets ready for a big reopening.
RENSSELAER, NY
104.5 The Team

Popular Restaurant Chain To Open New Capital Region ‘To Go’ Location

It has been a big week for new restaurant announcements in the Capital Region!. And chicken has been the common thread between them all. First, we heard this week we got word that Dave's Hot Chicken is getting ready to open a second Capital Region location. Then we got the news that a new Chicken and Burger chain out of New York City is also putting plans in place to open a local eatery.
SCHENECTADY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show in Schenectady

The Union Star described Cody as a “remarkable man,” a “hero of thousands of exploits,” and published a photograph of Cody with an extensive survey of his life and career as a guide, trapper, Pony Express rider, stagecoach driver, Civil War veteran, Medal of Honor recipient for gallantry, buffalo hunter (thus the nickname “Buffalo Bill”) and master showman.
SCHENECTADY, NY
fox5ny.com

New York airport seeks owner of lost wedding album

NEW YORK - The Albany International Airport needs your help. The airport’s lost and found department is attempting to locate the owners of a wedding album that was left in the terminal. ◀︎ ▶︎. Image 1 of 4. ▼. It’s believed the couple featured in the album has...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Upstate New York Next Week

A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New York Lottery announces second prize winning tickets

The New York Lottery announced Saturday that 2 winning second prize tickets for the January 6th Mega Millions drawing were sold in Manhattan and Troy. Each winning ticket is worth $1,000,000. The local winning ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops at 8 Vandenburgh Ave in Troy. The winner has...
TROY, NY

