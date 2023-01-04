Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Related
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Remember Albany Bear? Sadly, He was found 140 Miles from Release Point
How awful is this? I can't lie - it bummed me out when I read about it on Saturday morning. Remember that bear in Albany - seen by many in late May making its way around Washington Park? He set up shop high in a tree a few hundred yards from my house, and I was one of the many who spent a few hours watching and waiting for him to come down.
Check Your Tickets! $1 Million Capital Region Mega Millions Winner!
Even though there was no grand prize winner in last night's Mega Millions drawing, someone in the Capital Region is waking up a little bit richer this morning. There were two second-place tickets sold in New York state and one in the Capital Region. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?
A New Vision For Longfellows in Saratoga While Keeping its Character
In November, Longfellows near Saratoga Lake announced that it would be closing after over twenty-five years. The restaurant, conference center, and hotel were up for sale. Now there is a buyer and here is what they are planning. Who is Purchasing Longfellows?. Hay Creek Hotels of New Hampshire has been...
Old Glenville firehouse to become gaming studio
The former Glenville Fire Station is getting a makeover.
Albany Pine Bush Preserve adds 15 more acres
The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission recently acquired a 15.1-acre parcel of land to add to the 3,400-acre preserve.
Police: Man Stole 7 Snow Blowers from HD and Lowes in Clifton Park
7 Snow Blowers...20 Warrants...and a Partridge in a Pear Tree!. The Schenectady PD is all too familiar with a man arrested recently and accused of stealing as many as seven snowblowers from Home Depot and Lowes during a month-long spree. According to a report from News 10 ABC, police say...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY family visits all 358 Stewart’s Shops: ‘A really fun thing to do together’
Melissa Manno, Times Union, Albany, N.Y. (TNS) Whether it be mid-winter ice cream runs or sold-out branded merchandise, Stewart’s fans prove to be among the most loyal of patrons — and after visiting every store location last year, the Freemann family might just earn the title of the business’s biggest devotees.
newyorkupstate.com
Former Woodstock site in Upstate NY could see major changes, new development
SAUGERTIES, N.Y. — Town Board members have adopted the Winston Farm scoping document that will be used by developers to prepare a draft for a zoning change. Following the unanimous approval on Wednesday, Supervisor Fred Costello said the document will not reflect projects proposed for the 840-acre property, but will set the stage for development in the future at the site of the Woodstock ‘94 music festival.
Saratoga Springs honors local author Joseph Bruchac
Saratoga Springs will be honoring storyteller, author, and poet, Joseph Bruchac as the first poet laureate of Saratoga Springs. The NYS writers institute explains Bruchac explores his Abenaki ancestry and Native American storytelling traditions in his work.
The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..
We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
Clifton Park and Halfmoon EMS offer CPR class
Clifton Park and Halfmoon EMS is offering a community CPR class at their station. The class will teach participants how to perform CPR and use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator).
Beloved Rensselaer Restaurant Set To Reopen This Weekend
A popular Rensselaer eatery that has been closed since October is getting ready to reopen for business. It has been a big week for foodies and Capital Region diners with the news of several new eateries getting ready to set up shop. And it's even better news when a beloved restaurant that recently gets ready for a big reopening.
Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open
"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
Popular Restaurant Chain To Open New Capital Region ‘To Go’ Location
It has been a big week for new restaurant announcements in the Capital Region!. And chicken has been the common thread between them all. First, we heard this week we got word that Dave's Hot Chicken is getting ready to open a second Capital Region location. Then we got the news that a new Chicken and Burger chain out of New York City is also putting plans in place to open a local eatery.
newyorkalmanack.com
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show in Schenectady
The Union Star described Cody as a “remarkable man,” a “hero of thousands of exploits,” and published a photograph of Cody with an extensive survey of his life and career as a guide, trapper, Pony Express rider, stagecoach driver, Civil War veteran, Medal of Honor recipient for gallantry, buffalo hunter (thus the nickname “Buffalo Bill”) and master showman.
fox5ny.com
New York airport seeks owner of lost wedding album
NEW YORK - The Albany International Airport needs your help. The airport’s lost and found department is attempting to locate the owners of a wedding album that was left in the terminal. ◀︎ ▶︎. Image 1 of 4. ▼. It’s believed the couple featured in the album has...
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Upstate New York Next Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone.
WNYT
New York Lottery announces second prize winning tickets
The New York Lottery announced Saturday that 2 winning second prize tickets for the January 6th Mega Millions drawing were sold in Manhattan and Troy. Each winning ticket is worth $1,000,000. The local winning ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops at 8 Vandenburgh Ave in Troy. The winner has...
Comments / 0