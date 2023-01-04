Read full article on original website
Related
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Autoblog
Leaked 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray caught in real life
Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.
Top Speed
1968 Chevrolet SS 427 Is An American GT With A Muscle Car Heart
It doesn’t seem like classic American muscle cars will go out of style anytime soon. While the 1960s Chevrolet Impala is classified as a full-size model, which automatically deprives it of muscle car status, it can still pack plenty of muscle under the hood, depending on the version. This 1968 model, listed for sale on classiccars.com, is certainly in the gusto group since it comes with the 427 Big Block V-8. Although the engine is what makes this one special, there are plenty of rare features that make this numbers-matching, Chevy SS 427 an American classic desired by collectors.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Autoweek.com
This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models
When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Urban explorer finds abandoned barn filled with forgotten classic cars worth $210K
A LUCKY photographer and filmmaker has stumbled upon an old barn in Canada with eight abandoned classic cars made from 1962 to 1984. While the vintage vehicles were in varying states of decay, the lot’s value is estimated to be around $210,000. This urban explorer named Dave grabbed a...
What Does the Corvette Logo Mean?
The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most iconic sports cars in automotive history. But what does its logo mean? The post What Does the Corvette Logo Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Plymouth GTX Was An Upmarket Muscle Car Convertible With A Hemi Heart
The late 1960s was a pivotal time in the production of muscle cars, and the now-defunct Plymouth lineup proudly manufactured many desirable models, including the Road Runner, the Fury, and the Barracuda. RM Sotheby's has one particular Plymouth offering that is not only believed to be a rare muscle car, but one that combined power with luxury - the Plymouth GTX Convertible complete with a HEMI engine. This particular GTX was manufactured in 1969, and has been the recipient of a "nuts and bolts" renovation. While the HEMI growling under the hood of this particular GTX is not the original engine, the current motor is a "date-correct unit," according to Sotheby's. The 1969 GTX Convertible up for sale could potentially be only one of four convertibles with the HEMI engine produced for that automotive year. Slightly more than 200 Plymouth GTX cars - whether coupe or convertible - were manufactured by Chrysler that year.
What is the purpose of small black dots in car windshields
Have you ever noticed black dots along the top of your window? If you have, do you know what these tiny dots are and the purpose they serve?. The black dots that appear on the windshield, black rims, and windows are called frits.
Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV
When looking for the best new small SUV price matters. Here is the best option under $30,000 recommended by Consumer Reports. The post Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ConsumerAffairs
Here are the used cars that provide the best value
Used car prices have begun to fall but they’re still higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. So used car shoppers should consider how many miles they can expect from their purchase. Fortunately, researchers at iSeeCars.com have done the legwork on this one, analyzing how many more miles a 10-year-old...
Crazy Drag Racer With More Than 6,100 HP Reportedly Breaks Hub Dyno Record
Mike Moran is the proud owner of what is being claimed to be the most powerful car ever to hit a hub dyno. Dyno runs are a great way to determine how much power your vehicle is producing at the wheels. But, on the rare occasion that you're packing too much muscle for a regular dynamometer, one has to resort to a hub dyno.
Top Speed
These Spy Shots Just Exposed The New High-Performance Porsche Panamera Turbo GT
Sometimes the devil is in the detail when it comes to picking out the most revealing aspects of every pre-production prototype. Every manufacturer goes to great lengths to disguise their prototype cars from the prying eyes of our spies. But not everything can be covered, and in the case of this Porsche Panamera spied on-test, some innocuous clues point towards the future launch of the most impressive version of this four-door sedan yet.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Top Speed
A Closer Look At The Ford P.I. Utility: The Fastest Police Car Of 2023
The fastest cop car today is not what you might expect, and this car is everywhere. It is the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which is the best-selling Police vehicle in America. Because of the similarities between the Interceptor Utility EcoBoost and the Ford Explorer, many people confuse these two cars with each other. After all, on any given day, you might drive by a soccer mom picking up her kids from school in a Ford Explorer.
