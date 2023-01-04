Read full article on original website
5-star TJ Capers announcing decision on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - 2024 five-star edge TJ Capers of Miami, Fla., Columbus is set to make his college decision this weekend and Louisville is very much in the mix. Cardinal Authority has confirmed with Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports Director of Recruiting, that Capers will announce his decision via a live stream that will air during the NBC broadcast of the All-American Bowl on Saturday.
atozsports.com
Latest news all but guarantees that Josh Heupel won’t have interest in Michigan job
For some reason, there have been rumors flying around this week that Michigan could be interested in Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel if Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL. I don’t think there’s much to these rumors. If Harbaugh leaves, it’s certainly possible that Michigan will give Heupel a call — they’d be foolish not to gauge the interest of a coach that took an SEC team from 3-7 to 11-2 in just two seasons.
247Sports
USC football offers Michigan edge rusher transfer, German native Julius Welschof
Trojans continued their search for more help on the defensive side of the ball with an offer to Michigan defensive lineman transfer Julius Welschof on Thursday. Welschof is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He played in all 14 games for Michigan this season. USC is the...
A second Utah running back reportedly enters the transfer portal in as many days
Ricky Parks was a 4-star prospect in the Utes’ 2021 recruiting class but never played a down in Utah.
Deadspin
Jimbo Fisher now has a creep, a racist, and a bonafide maniac on his coaching staff
After a preseason that featured an explosive back-and-forth with Nick Saban after the Alabama head coach made accusations about cheating and buying players through NIL, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher responded by producing a disappointing 5-7 season. To turn things around he’s hiring Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator — one of the most disgraceful coaches to ever blow a whistle.
Nebraska's Matt Rhule explains recruitment of transfer QB Jeff Sims
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule breaks down how former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims ended up on his radar.
Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion
IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
Chris Beard was given opportunity to resign as Texas basketball coach before being fired
Chris Beard was given the opportunity to resign as Texas basketball coach before being fired on Thursday, according to documents obtained by Horns247 under the Texas open records law. Beard, who had been suspended without pay since Dec. 12, when he was charged with third-degree felony assault on a female...
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
South Carolina Emerging as Prominent Recruiting Brand
Constantly this offseason, South Carolina has been mentioned in numerous top prospects shortened recruiting lists, a sign of new times.
FSU transfer hears from South Carolina
South Carolina’s been in contact with a running back from Florida State, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.
BREAKING: Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon announces he will return for 2023 season
News: After losing Lukas Van Ness to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Hawkeyes will return another piece to the defensive line room for the 2023 college football season as Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon announced he will be returning to Iowa for a sixth season. Shannon is the second Hawkeye...
Yardbarker
Buried on the Depth Chart, UW's Sunday Enters Transfer Portal
Jay'Veon Sunday became the eighth University of Washington scholarship football player since the season ended to determine he had no chance of ever playing meaningful minutes for Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff and enter the transfer portal. On Thursday, the 6-foot, 203-pound Sunday from Waco, Texas, exited after three seasons at...
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Penn State defensive tackle announces he’s entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced Thursday that he’s entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. “Thank you Penn State,” Mulbah wrote on Twitter. “I am forever grateful.”. Mulbah is the first Penn State player to publicly announce his intentions...
Late Kick: Is Oregon on the precipice of making the College Football Playoff?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines if Oregon is on the fringe of making the College Football Playoff.
Key recruits to watch for Penn State football
Penn State took home the win in the Rose Bowl on Monday to end their season and hand Utah their second straight loss in Pasadena. The Georgia-TCU national championship game is this Monday. After that, it is officially draft season. The Nittany Lions will begin a new era of football, after Sean Clifford played in his last game in the Rose Bowl. Clifford left a positive mark on State College and will be remembered both on and off the field. Now, on top of the Penn State draft prospects, it’s time to start thinking about the future of Penn State football. For one,...
Nebraska's Matt Rhule discusses future of Husker offensive line
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule doesn't buy into the prevailing narrative about Nebraska's offensive line's struggles in 2022.
Vols make short list of contenders for nation's top offensive tackle
One of the nation's top offensive linemen in the 2024 class released a short list of favorites Thursday that includes Tennessee. Four-star junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle of Woodland High School in Dorchester, S.C., announced his top six college choices in a post on his Twitter account, and the Vols are one of four SEC teams currently in the running for him.
