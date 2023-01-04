ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

247Sports

5-star TJ Capers announcing decision on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - 2024 five-star edge TJ Capers of Miami, Fla., Columbus is set to make his college decision this weekend and Louisville is very much in the mix. Cardinal Authority has confirmed with Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports Director of Recruiting, that Capers will announce his decision via a live stream that will air during the NBC broadcast of the All-American Bowl on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
atozsports.com

Latest news all but guarantees that Josh Heupel won’t have interest in Michigan job

For some reason, there have been rumors flying around this week that Michigan could be interested in Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel if Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL. I don’t think there’s much to these rumors. If Harbaugh leaves, it’s certainly possible that Michigan will give Heupel a call — they’d be foolish not to gauge the interest of a coach that took an SEC team from 3-7 to 11-2 in just two seasons.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Deadspin

Jimbo Fisher now has a creep, a racist, and a bonafide maniac on his coaching staff

After a preseason that featured an explosive back-and-forth with Nick Saban after the Alabama head coach made accusations about cheating and buying players through NIL, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher responded by producing a disappointing 5-7 season. To turn things around he’s hiring Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator — one of the most disgraceful coaches to ever blow a whistle.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Yardbarker

Buried on the Depth Chart, UW's Sunday Enters Transfer Portal

Jay'Veon Sunday became the eighth University of Washington scholarship football player since the season ended to determine he had no chance of ever playing meaningful minutes for Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff and enter the transfer portal. On Thursday, the 6-foot, 203-pound Sunday from Waco, Texas, exited after three seasons at...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key recruits to watch for Penn State football

Penn State took home the win in the Rose Bowl on Monday to end their season and hand Utah their second straight loss in Pasadena. The Georgia-TCU national championship game is this Monday. After that, it is officially draft season. The Nittany Lions will begin a new era of football, after Sean Clifford played in his last game in the Rose Bowl. Clifford left a positive mark on State College and will be remembered both on and off the field. Now, on top of the Penn State draft prospects, it’s time to start thinking about the future of Penn State football. For one,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Vols make short list of contenders for nation's top offensive tackle

One of the nation's top offensive linemen in the 2024 class released a short list of favorites Thursday that includes Tennessee. Four-star junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle of Woodland High School in Dorchester, S.C., announced his top six college choices in a post on his Twitter account, and the Vols are one of four SEC teams currently in the running for him.
KNOXVILLE, TN

