Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teen Vanishes While On The Phone With His Parents
On May 14, 2008, 19-year-old Brandon Victor Swanson left his home to celebrate the end of his first year at Minnesota West Community and Technical College. There were a few local parties that Brandon was able to attend and have a good time at. Brandon’s friends would later recall seeing him there drinking and socializing. At some point after midnight, Brandon left one of the parties and was making the drive home. This route was practically the same route he would take to and from school for the entire year.
willmarradio.com
Drug, domestic abuse suspects sentenced in Renville County District Court
(Olivia MN-) Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom Thursday announced two significant sentencings to start off the 2023 judicial year: Samuel Torres and Luciano Martin. Kingstrom says Torres, 55 of Olivia, was sentenced to 39 months in prison after being convicted of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a crime that took place back in April of 2021. Police say they made contact with Torres after he was seen parked at the intersection of County Road 19 and Highway 71 with no lights on. Law enforcement observed signs of impairment and noticed he had an open beer on the center console, and was clutching an orange pouch which held 15 grams of methamphetamine. Torres also refused to submit to a breath test for driving while impaired. He has a prior felony criminal history including Intentional Murder with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Possession of Cocaine, and Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree and has a pending file in Renville County Court in which he is charged with seven counts including Escape from Custody, Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Fleeing, and Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree.
krwc1360.com
Stearns County Man Injured in Semi-Truck Crash in Southern Minnesota
A Stearns County man was injured in a Wednesday evening traffic crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol reports that around 7 PM, a semi truck that was eastbound on Interstate 90 near milepost 30 in Nobles County went out of control, and collided with the center median. The driver...
St. Cloud Truck Driver Hurt in Southwestern Minnesota Crash
ADRIAN (WJON News) -- A semi driver from St. Cloud was hurt in a crash in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Scot Bebo was going east on Interstate 90 in Nobles County near Adrian when he lost control of the rig and collided with the center median.
willmarradio.com
Fentanyl seized, three arrested in Willmar drug bust
(Willmar MN-) Three people were arrested and fentanyl pills were seized after a drug bust in Willmar Monday. Commander Ross Ardoff of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says agents arrested three individuals during a traffic stop in the City of Willmar Monday. During the investigation, Agents located over 200 fake oxycodone pills that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl and a large amount of cash. One of the parties arrested had a warrant for his arrest out of Meeker County for theft and was currently out on bail in Kandiyohi County for a 2nd Degree Assault charge and Controlled Substance charges.
willmarradio.com
Storm causes hundreds of crashes, Willmar got 14 inches of snow
(Golden Valley, MN) -- The winter storm was a contributing factor in hundreds of vehicle crashes Tuesday and Wednesday across the state. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 386 crashes from 11:30 a-m Tuesday through 9:30 Wednesday night. Troopers say 22 people were hurt in those crashes and there was one fatal accident in Clearwater. Authorities also helped out at another 11-hundred incidents where vehicles went into the ditch, and 26 semis that jackknifed.
Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central Minnesota
A pickup driver had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being struck by a freight train, though his fish house was not so lucky. The incident happened in Kandiyohi County on New Year's Eve afternoon, when a 21-year-old man from Atwater was driving on a private driveway that intersected with two sets of railroad tracks in Gennessee Township, east of Willmar.
myklgr.com
Snow levels in KLGR-area communities
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Redwood Falls airport still hasn’t reported an official result of snowfall for this week’s blizzard, but the National Weather Service currently lists the following amounts since Tuesday evening:. Morgan: 11 inches. Belview: 9.9 inches. Rural Danube, Springfield, Comfrey: 8.5 inches. New Ulm: 8...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings woman cross-country skied to work during snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When social worker Amanda Fickes left her home in Brookings Tuesday morning, the conditions were good. “But then halfway there, it was pretty bad,” Fickes told KELOLAND News Thursday. “My choices were to turn around or keep going. Turning around is hard on the interstate.”
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly but calm weekend ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first full weekend of 2023 is upon us, and overall the forecast will be calm and a little on the chilly side. WEATHER ALERTS: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until noon for northeastern, eastern and southeastern South Dakota, as well as Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien, Osceola, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties.
willmarradio.com
Fatal crash in Murray County New Year's Eve
(Murray County, MN) - One person is dead after a crash in Murray County. It happened Saturday when a Ford -150 went off the road at Woodman Avenue and Highway 30. Seventy-one-year-old Marilyn Carey of Westbrook died. A 77-year-old was injured. Police say neither was wearing a seatbelt.
Fans making their way south to Frisco
With the FCS Championship game kick-off nearing, South Dakota State University fans are starting to head down south to cheer on the Jackrabbits.
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
Southern Minnesota News
Dahms, Torkelson sworn into office for new state legislature term
Rd legislative session began on Tuesday, Minnesota State Senator Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls was sworn in for his fifth term for the newly drawn Senate District 15. The district represents all or parts of Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Lyon, Redwood, and Yellow Medicine Counties. A former...
fergusnow.com
Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Hector Airport
The FAA is investigating why a plane had to make an emergency landing at Hector Airport in North Fargo last night. Emergency crews responded to the airport runway just after 10 p.m., including eight Fargo fire trucks. They spent more than an hour on the call, but it’s unclear if...
Girl still missing from Willmar, Minnesota
WILLMAR, Minn – Police are asking the public's help in finding 17-year-old Chloe Lynn Garcia.Garcia has been missing since Nov. 9 when she disappeared from Willmar, Minnesota.The 17-year-old has ties in the Willmar area, along with Jamestown, North Dakota. She also has ties in Nebraska and Texas.Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
wheelherald.com
Chandler Co-op Retires Patron Stock
The Board of Directors of the Chandler Coop recently voted to retire patron stock in the amount of $587,443 to those agronomy and energy patrons born in 1953 and 1937. The Cooperative also retires equity stock on a 13-year revolvement plan and retires estates. Last Spring, we returned $1,818,000 of equity from 2009 and 2010. All together with current patronage dividend paid last fall, the total cash returned to our patrons this year was $3.5 million.
Comments / 0