(Olivia MN-) Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom Thursday announced two significant sentencings to start off the 2023 judicial year: Samuel Torres and Luciano Martin. Kingstrom says Torres, 55 of Olivia, was sentenced to 39 months in prison after being convicted of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a crime that took place back in April of 2021. Police say they made contact with Torres after he was seen parked at the intersection of County Road 19 and Highway 71 with no lights on. Law enforcement observed signs of impairment and noticed he had an open beer on the center console, and was clutching an orange pouch which held 15 grams of methamphetamine. Torres also refused to submit to a breath test for driving while impaired. He has a prior felony criminal history including Intentional Murder with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Possession of Cocaine, and Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree and has a pending file in Renville County Court in which he is charged with seven counts including Escape from Custody, Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Fleeing, and Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree.

