Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shootA. M. RayMiami Gardens, FL
“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears rumored trade destination for former struggling All-Pro WR
The Chicago Bears need more help at WR than any other team in the NFL. Darnell Mooney was injured and out for the season, Chase Claypool hasn’t lived up to expectations and the rest of the roster is just garbage. So the Chicago Bears are rumored to be a...
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Believes Baker Mayfield’s Time With Rams Should Raise His Stock Entering Free Agency
When quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Carolina Panthers, the stock of the former top overall draft pick was at an all-time low. But pairing up with head coach Sean McVay and the Rams has led to Mayfield having a solid stretch in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
RB Le'Veon Bell blames former coach for ruining his NFL career
Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
Yardbarker
Steelers Player Who Hasn’t Played A Snap In The Black And Gold ‘Not Worried’ About 2023 Despite $12.75 Million Cap Hit
The Pittsburgh Steelers were a bit more active during the 2022 trade deadline than the organization has been in years past. The most notable move was trading away Wide Receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second-round pick. The transaction is already shaping out to be a win for Pittsburgh as the pass catcher has battled some injuries and has not played well when on the field as he prepares to enter the final year of his rookie contract. The other deal that took place was acquiring Cornerback, William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders and a seventh-round conditional pick for a sixth-round conditional pick.
Yardbarker
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis in ICU after reportedly saving his children from drowning in swimming incident
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis is in an intensive care unit after being involved in a swimming accident, according to reports. KNWA anchor Alyssa Orange reported on Thursday night that Hills was in a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, and taken to a hospital via helicopter. Orange says that Hillis is unconscious in the intensive care unit.
Yardbarker
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Yardbarker
Brock Purdy Can End His Season Making Franchise History
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has taken the NFL by storm over the past month or so, and he has infused the San Francisco 49ers with a new hope when it comes to competing for a Super Bowl championship they haven’t had. His stellar play has turned what should’ve been...
Yardbarker
NFL reportedly might offer Chiefs and Bills unique option in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in the fallout of the Damar Hamlin incident, the NFL could offer the teams a unique choice in how they proceed in the playoffs with Bills-Bengals not expected to be resumed.
Yardbarker
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Undrafted Rookie Jaylen Warren Reveals The 1 Reason He Signed With Organization Over Any Other
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back room may be slowly turning into one of the NFL’s coveted two-back systems. Both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have shown the ability to make big plays and worthiness of being involved each and every week. Since the Week 9 bye, the two have rushed for 783 yards and are helping the team close in on 2,000 rushing yards on the season, an accomplishment that hasn’t happened for the organization since 2007. The bulk of the work has been from the second-year back, but the undrafted rookie has now also found a home in the city of Pittsburgh and proven to be an awesome compliment.
Yardbarker
Latest Possible Scenario Could Lead Steelers To Having Easier Path To 2022 Playoffs
There’s just one week left in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Pittsburgh Steelers come into Week 18 having won five of their last six, giving them a realistic shot at the postseason. Just a month ago, those chances were seen as a major longshot. The first step to making it is to beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The circumstances beyond that have gotten a bit more murky though.
Yardbarker
Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game
For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
Yardbarker
Alabama proves it's in a different stratosphere despite 'disappointing' 2022
In August, college football fans identified Alabama as a favorite to make the College Football Playoff and potentially win the national title. The Crimson Tide, after all, returned 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson and landed five-star transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech.
Yardbarker
New mock draft highlights madness of prospect evaluation
Duck for cover. Mock draft season is here. In its first mock draft of 2023, Football Outsiders has the Houston Texans selecting Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud first overall. That goes against the conventional wisdom that has Houston drafting 2021 Heisman Trophy-winning QB Bryce Young of Alabama. In Football Outsiders'...
Yardbarker
Giants Make Two Practice Squad Moves
RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Heflin, 24, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2021. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal and made the roster as a rookie, but was released in January. Heflin returned on a futures deal for the 2022...
Yardbarker
Bills' Damar Hamlin expresses thanks, asks for more prayers in Instagram post
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin expressed thanks to everybody that shared prayers and reached out to him this past week in a social media post on Instagram Saturday afternoon. Writes Hamlin:. When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much. The Love...
Yardbarker
James Hudson III to Start Against Steelers, Seeking Redemption
In the penultimate game of the 2021 regular season, then rookie offensive tackle James Hudson III walked off the field after a game in which he gave up four sacks to T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game the Cleveland Browns lost 26-14. Sunday, Hudson will once again start against the Steelers and Watt in the Browns regular season finale.
Comments / 0