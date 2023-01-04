ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Approve Flood Grants Program for Selma Estates

Supervisors on Dec. 14 unanimously voted to create a new Flood Mitigation and Protection Grant Program, available specifically for homeowners in the Selma Estates subdivision plagued by flooding. Homes in the subdivision north of Leesburg, built by developer Stanley Martin Homes with infrastructure designed by consulting firm christopher consultants, have...
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge

A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
southarkansassun.com

$500 Monthly Payments for 2 Years to Hundreds in Alexandria

Residents of Alexandria, Virginia will receive $500 in monthly payments for two years as part of the Recurring Income for Success and Equity program. The payments, which do not have any restrictions on their use, will go to approximately 170 eligible residents, according an article published by WUSA9 on October 22, 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Newest Inova Cares Clinic Offers Mental Health Care for the Uninsured

Inova Health Systems has opened its first mental health clinic for people who are uninsured or underinsured, launching the new program at its Cornwall campus in Leesburg. It is the newest addition to the regional hospital system’s Inova Cares clinics, serving people who don’t have health insurance, are underinsured, or have Virginia Medicaid coverage. The new Inova Cares Clinic for Behavioral Health joins existing Inova Cares clinics for children, families and women, each targeting particular needs in the community. And while it’s housed in Leesburg, the new clinic is meant to serve people across the region—and as a model for growing that service.
LEESBURG, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Governor Youngkin announces $875,000 in Farmland Preservation Grants

Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands and forest under permanent conservation easements. RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients December 28. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Virginia CyberSlam Returns

Over 400 students from 14 Virginia high schools are expected to attend the second annual Virginia CyberSlam on Monday, Jan 9. at George Mason University’s Johnson Center. Last year’s inaugural event, LCPS Cyberslam, had 175 students from Loudoun County Public Schools and was held at Briar Woods High School. Students were introduced to a variety of careers in cybersecurity and included speakers from Google, the FBI and five division graduates working in the field.
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Balch Exhibit Features Temple Hall Farm

A new exhibit, “History of Temple Hall Farm Regional Park,” is on display at the Thomas Balch Library through Jan. 31. Temple Hall Farm was built in 1810 by William Temple Thomson Mason, the son of Thomson Mason, who owned the Raspberry Plain estate nearby, and the nephew of George Mason. The estate played a significant role in Loudoun affairs during the 19th century, including hosting General Lafayette during his grand tour of the U.S. in 1825. In 1985, A.V. Symington donated the 286-acre property to NOVA Parks, which operates a working farm and interpretive center there.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

LCPS to Host Mental Health and Wellness Conference

Parents and caregivers are invited to attend the One LCPS: United for Wellness mental health conference on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Lightridge High School. The conference is designed to give families and educators ideas to help students practice healthy habits and to promote their wellness and mental health. Forty-six wellness and mental health professionals from the division and the community will be on hand.
ALDIE, VA
loudounnow.com

Why We Love Loudoun: Amy and Brooks Brinson

In 2004, Amy and Brooks Brinson were living in Dallas, TX, when Brooks bought a flotation tank to ease stress. “Floating” on water in a dark, closed container was an emerging mediative practice at the time. Fast forward 18 years and the Brinson’s are the owners of OmFLOAT in Ashburn, a wellness facility that uses saunas and water-based flotation therapy to ease stress and anxiety and aid sleep.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Ziegler Files Motions to Dismiss Indictments

Motions filed Thursday by attorneys for fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler seek to dismiss the indictments he faces and to disqualify the Attorney General’s Office from prosecuting the case. Motions filed by Erin Harrigan, from the office of Gentry Locke Attorneys in Richmond continue to challenge...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Policy Discussion for Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for February 6

One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. A consolidated joint public hearing was held on November 7, 2022. The Planning Commission records remained open until 5pm Friday December 16, 2022 with Planning Commission recommendation scheduled for January 4, 2023. The Mayor and City Council records will remain open until 5pm on Friday January 13, 2023 with policy discussion scheduled for February 6, 2023. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov up until the closing of the records.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
ffxnow.com

County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines

Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
southarkansassun.com

Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023

Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy