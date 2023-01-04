Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Purging with Purpose: Buy Nothing Groups Create Community in Loudoun
A lot of us feel the urge to purge after the holidays. We feel overwhelmed by stuff and the need to declutter. We also want to keep our no-longer-needed items out of landfills and make sure our stuff is going to someone who can really use it. The desire to...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Approve Flood Grants Program for Selma Estates
Supervisors on Dec. 14 unanimously voted to create a new Flood Mitigation and Protection Grant Program, available specifically for homeowners in the Selma Estates subdivision plagued by flooding. Homes in the subdivision north of Leesburg, built by developer Stanley Martin Homes with infrastructure designed by consulting firm christopher consultants, have...
Virginia teacher works to pay off students’ meals debt, as permanent solutions are sought
HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — A Northern Virginia teacher is working with others to solve a problem he believes is overlooked and hasn’t gotten enough attention since the early days of the pandemic. Gabe Segal, who teaches science and special education to students at Herndon Middle School in Fairfax County, told DC News Now […]
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments for 2 Years to Hundreds in Alexandria
Residents of Alexandria, Virginia will receive $500 in monthly payments for two years as part of the Recurring Income for Success and Equity program. The payments, which do not have any restrictions on their use, will go to approximately 170 eligible residents, according an article published by WUSA9 on October 22, 2022.
loudounnow.com
Newest Inova Cares Clinic Offers Mental Health Care for the Uninsured
Inova Health Systems has opened its first mental health clinic for people who are uninsured or underinsured, launching the new program at its Cornwall campus in Leesburg. It is the newest addition to the regional hospital system’s Inova Cares clinics, serving people who don’t have health insurance, are underinsured, or have Virginia Medicaid coverage. The new Inova Cares Clinic for Behavioral Health joins existing Inova Cares clinics for children, families and women, each targeting particular needs in the community. And while it’s housed in Leesburg, the new clinic is meant to serve people across the region—and as a model for growing that service.
thenewsprogress.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875,000 in Farmland Preservation Grants
Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands and forest under permanent conservation easements. RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients December 28. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
loudounnow.com
Virginia CyberSlam Returns
Over 400 students from 14 Virginia high schools are expected to attend the second annual Virginia CyberSlam on Monday, Jan 9. at George Mason University’s Johnson Center. Last year’s inaugural event, LCPS Cyberslam, had 175 students from Loudoun County Public Schools and was held at Briar Woods High School. Students were introduced to a variety of careers in cybersecurity and included speakers from Google, the FBI and five division graduates working in the field.
loudounnow.com
Balch Exhibit Features Temple Hall Farm
A new exhibit, “History of Temple Hall Farm Regional Park,” is on display at the Thomas Balch Library through Jan. 31. Temple Hall Farm was built in 1810 by William Temple Thomson Mason, the son of Thomson Mason, who owned the Raspberry Plain estate nearby, and the nephew of George Mason. The estate played a significant role in Loudoun affairs during the 19th century, including hosting General Lafayette during his grand tour of the U.S. in 1825. In 1985, A.V. Symington donated the 286-acre property to NOVA Parks, which operates a working farm and interpretive center there.
loudounnow.com
LCPS to Host Mental Health and Wellness Conference
Parents and caregivers are invited to attend the One LCPS: United for Wellness mental health conference on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Lightridge High School. The conference is designed to give families and educators ideas to help students practice healthy habits and to promote their wellness and mental health. Forty-six wellness and mental health professionals from the division and the community will be on hand.
loudounnow.com
Why We Love Loudoun: Amy and Brooks Brinson
In 2004, Amy and Brooks Brinson were living in Dallas, TX, when Brooks bought a flotation tank to ease stress. “Floating” on water in a dark, closed container was an emerging mediative practice at the time. Fast forward 18 years and the Brinson’s are the owners of OmFLOAT in Ashburn, a wellness facility that uses saunas and water-based flotation therapy to ease stress and anxiety and aid sleep.
fox5dc.com
Overcrowding leads to new boundary lines for Prince William County schools
MANASSAS, Va. - Prince William County Public Schools have seen so much growth that its elementary schools are overcrowded. The school district is set to open Rosemount Lewis Elementary in Manassas for the 2023-2024 school year. "A school only has so large of a media center, so large of a...
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.
Woodbridge VA- The myth you must have a place to store food, a stove, or another way to cook to be eligible for SNAP benefits left some homeless people believing they were ineligible.
After More Than A Decade Of Waiting, Hundreds Line Up With Hopes To Get Into Public Housing In D.C.
Rosalynn Talley arrived at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library at 9 a.m. on Friday with a mission in mind: to get off of the waiting list for public housing she’d been on since 2009. By noon, and much to her surprise, it had happened. “I don’t live...
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
loudounnow.com
Ziegler Files Motions to Dismiss Indictments
Motions filed Thursday by attorneys for fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler seek to dismiss the indictments he faces and to disqualify the Attorney General’s Office from prosecuting the case. Motions filed by Erin Harrigan, from the office of Gentry Locke Attorneys in Richmond continue to challenge...
Builder
Walton Global Sells 80 Acres Outside Washington, D.C., to D.R. Horton
Real estate investment and land asset management company Walton Global sold 80 acres in Prince George’s County, Maryland, to D.R. Horton. The land will be used for D.R. Horton’s Spring Hills master plan community, according to Walton. “This has been a highly anticipated initial phase of Spring Hills,...
mocoshow.com
Policy Discussion for Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for February 6
One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. A consolidated joint public hearing was held on November 7, 2022. The Planning Commission records remained open until 5pm Friday December 16, 2022 with Planning Commission recommendation scheduled for January 4, 2023. The Mayor and City Council records will remain open until 5pm on Friday January 13, 2023 with policy discussion scheduled for February 6, 2023. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov up until the closing of the records.
ffxnow.com
County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines
Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
