SWTIZ CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Barr-Reeve boys basketball team claimed the Graves Construction Classic with a 62-33 victory over Shakamak on Saturday night. The Vikings led 29-6 at the half and didn’t look back. Earlier on the same court the Lady Vikings also beat Shakamak 41-36 to claim the girls title.

MONTGOMERY, IN ・ 40 MINUTES AGO