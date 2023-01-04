Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Apex Legends private matches rumored to have a steep minimum player requirement, leaving fans disappointed
Apex Legends fans aren’t too thrilled about a big rumored minimum player requirement for the game’s upcoming private matches feature. Renowned Apex insider Thordan Smash tweeted early this morning that the game’s upcoming Spellbound collection event will allow players to create and join private matches for the first time, as was officially announced by developer Respawn Entertainment yesterday. However, Thordan also shared that private lobbies will reportedly require a minimum of 30 players to start a match, which is as yet unconfirmed. Normal battle royale matches include 60 players either as 20 teams of three in Trios or 30 teams of two in Duos.
dotesports.com
Kick back: Aui_2000 beats the meme, commits to another year with Tundra after TI11 win
Tundra Esports swept the Dota 2 world at The International 2022. While the fans celebrated the latest team that got to lift the Aegis of Champions, all eyes were on Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling’s contract with the team. In 2015, he was kicked from Evil Geniuses after winning the championship.
dotesports.com
Riot shows off changes to Split ahead of reintroducing map to VALORANT’s competitive queue
Roll out the red carpet and prepare the welcoming committee. Riot Games has finally revealed that Split is coming back to VALORANT’s competitive queue in Patch 6.0, and with its return comes plenty of changes that should shift the way players approach their strategies on this iconic map. Previously,...
dotesports.com
Upcoming changes to League’s early surrender vote may decrease the prevalence of in-game hostage situations
It may soon be a bit easier to successfully leave a League of Legends game that seems unwinnable from the start without penalty. Riot Auberaun, producer on League’s Game Loop team, revealed that the team will be testing changes to the early surrender function in Patch 13.2, which is scheduled to release on Jan. 24. Starting with this patch, early surrenders in blind pick and normal draft will only require four votes yes instead of five unanimous, though as the change is in testing, it may not last longer than this patch.
dotesports.com
This failed Kayn invade is peak League of Legends experience
Invades are high-risk, high-reward plays in League of Legends, which unfortunately go wrong more often than the players would like. One player experienced an invade that was the literal definition of a horrible play, and possibly of a typical League game. A League’s subreddit user named NeverSeenAMoose posted a short...
dotesports.com
Febby fallout: Pro Dota 2 player banned for accidentally showing adult nudity on stream
Arkosh Gaming’s Dota Pro Circuit dreams were shelved for the first part of the 2023 season. While the organization’s latest squad is no longer due to internal conflicts, it has been business as usual for the team members who are also streamers. Kim “Febby” Yong-min has been streaming...
dotesports.com
Riot gives away all League champions released until 2021 for free, but only to a handful of players
Servers are live, and Riot is finally the official publisher of its own League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics in Southeast Asia. From 2010 to 2022, the games were handled by Garena in the region. To celebrate the change, local players are getting a special gift: all League champions released until 2021, for free.
dotesports.com
ALGS pro abandons Apex Legends after his toxicity got exposed
The 16-year-old Apex Legends professional player Jaeden “Caprah” Valle has given up on his career after abusive messages he sent emerged on the web. The up-and-coming talent said he’ll no longer attend the ALGS Playoffs in London or take part in Split Two Pro League after his toxic messages were leaked.
dotesports.com
Get godlike during Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event
If you’re tired of battling Roadhog mains in Overwatch 2’s competitive mode, now you can take them on in the arena of your dreams. Welcome to the Battle for Olympus, a special mode live from Jan. 5 to 19 in Overwatch 2 that pits heroes against each other in a deathmatch format. Instead of relying on hooks or hammers, they’ll be wielding special godlike powers to take the crown.
dotesports.com
The Lissandra buffs in League Patch 13.1 could push the Ice Witch back into the meta
Riot Games posted a preview of the changes that might come with the first patch of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, and among the buffed champions there is one that stood out from the rest: Lissandra. The mid lane mage has been off the radar for quite a...
dotesports.com
Get buff: Overwatch 2 patch takes the training weights off underused tanks
Overwatch 2 developers put all of their wild ideas and dream abilities into the new, limited-time Battle for Olympus mode, which runs from Jan. 5 to 19. Though the deathmatch event is the big focus for the latest live patch, the devs also had to do some routine buff and nerf cycles for underused heroes.
dotesports.com
The 10 worst League champions in ARAM
Although Howling Abyss is a map with random champions that has, just like Summoner’s Rift, its own meta and champions that are incomparably better than others. So, let’s take a look at 10 League of Legends champions that are struggling to find success and come out on top at the end of the day.
dotesports.com
Riot to reignite Annie’s flames in League with changes scheduled for Patch 13.2
Numerous League of Legends champions are on Riot Games’ radar for adjustments in 2023, with more of the obscure characters reaching the top of that list. An upcoming batch of changes is directly targeting one of the oldest champions in the game who continues to struggle at all levels.
dotesports.com
League of Legends and VALORANT services are currently down
If you’ve been trying—and failing—to jump onto Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends or into a quick match of VALORANT today, don’t fret. Many other people are experiencing a large outage that is currently affecting both games. This follows multiple reports of a widespread outage...
dotesports.com
Omen’s smokes receive major nerf in latest VALORANT patch
Riot Games has targeted Omen with major nerfs in the upcoming VALORANT patch for Episode Six. Omen’s Dark Cover can no longer create one-ways after the patch. When Dark Cover is placed within a wall, it will now fall to the height of the nearby ground instead of staying in place. Omen was previously able to throw his smokes on top of or nearby other objects and have them stay in place. But that is no longer the case.
dotesports.com
Where to use the Hydro Island Computer key in DMZ
One of the many side quests that you can go on in Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is hunting down and using keys at specific locations. The keys themselves are found through various methods across DMZ, including looting A.I., chests, and specific containers. But the locations to use those keys are usually shrouded in mystery. Players sometimes receive a hint as to where to go on the map, but that’s it.
dotesports.com
Aged like a fine egg: One ratty support pick has League fans looking for changes in upcoming patches
If you’re an AD carry player who’s been trying to climb the ranks in League of Legends, there’s a good chance that you’ve run into everyone’s favorite Plague Rat in the bottom lane—but as a support, not an opposing marksman. Twitch has run rampant...
dotesports.com
Kelsaroony breaks down gender barrier in Call of Duty League Challengers Elite with record achievement
The massive gender gap has narrowed in Call of Duty esports: Kelsaroony has become the first woman to qualify for the Call of Duty Challengers Elite tournament. Kelsaroony and her teammates on Team WaR qualified on Jan. 5 for the upcoming season of CDL Challengers Elite, which will run from Jan. 18 to Feb. 2 in multiple regions, including Europe where WaR is based.
dotesports.com
End of the line: Evil Geniuses releases CeRq ahead of 2023 CS:GO season
Evil Geniuses has parted ways with Bulgarian CS:GO AWPer CeRq today, who was one of the longest-standing members of the roster alongside Brehze, confirming multiple reports from earlier this week that suggested he was on the verge of leaving the team. CeRq had been a part of EG since he...
dotesports.com
How to play Soraka in TFT Set 8
Soraka is one of the few returning units to Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack!, becoming a primary carry for your board. No longer a two-cost unit, Soraka is now a tier-four champion with new traits and a powerful spell that will nuke the enemies in her sight. The great...
